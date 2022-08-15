Read full article on original website
Real Estate Agents Unite to Send Kids Back to School
Rehoboth Beach, DE – Agents from Coldwell Banker Premier banded together to donate 264 fully-stocked book bags for children in need. The fundraiser was proposed by Shenandoah County, VA, agent, Brooke Hulver and was advanced by the company’s Philanthropy Committee Chair, Kimberly Teska from the Shepherdstown, WV, office.
Russ Huxtable has firm grasp of challenges
I am a neighbor to Russ Huxtable, one of the Democratic candidates running for the 6th District State Senate seat. I’ve known Russ for seven years, and I can say with confidence that he has the experience, temperament, knowledge and desire to address the many long-standing issues we face here in Sussex County.
Dogfish helps clear way for homeless village
Dogfish Head Brewery employees probably never imagined they would be mixing a concoction of old paint and kitty litter. That was one of their tasks during a Dogfish Benevolence Day to help clear the site for the new Springboard Collaborative Pallet Shelter Village on a 3-acre lot behind First State Community Action Agency in downtown Georgetown.
Homeroom Harvest dinner to benefit school nutrition program
The School Nutrition AgriCulture Foundation will host its first Homeroom Harvest, a farm-to-table dinner featuring local food and drinks, from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, at Twain and Abel Family Farm in Frankford. Local chefs will create one-of-a-kind dishes with food from different vendors and producers that are all within a 200-mile travel radius.
Behind the Business
This column provides an opportunity for the community to get to connect with the personal side of the community’s business leaders. Many of our local business owners and CEOs are thought leaders in our community and their insights and ideas are important to hear as our community navigates the many issues that are important to all of us. Successful businesses in our area are essential for a healthy and growing community, especially as people continue to move to our community looking for employment opportunities. This column will highlight those businesses who are not only successful but making a difference in our community.
New wheelchair gets Kenny Simpler Sr. back on the beach
This past weekend might have been the nicest multi-day stretch of the entire summer. A weeks-long oppressive heat wave broke, humidity was low and there was a nice breeze. It’s the type of weekend that brings the masses to the Cape Region. Taking full advantage, my family headed to...
Sussex Pride joins call for action on monkeypox
Sussex Pride recently joined Centerlink and over 150 LGBTQ community centers around the country calling on the CDC to take additional action to address the recent spread of the hMPXV virus. The hMPXV virus, or monkeypox, was declared a national public health emergency Aug. 4, by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.
Bayhealth to Host Two Career Fairs for Patient Care Positions
Bayhealth will host two career fairs to fill patient care positions. The first will be Aug. 22 from noon to 5 p.m. at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus at 640 S. State St., Dover. The second will be Aug. 24 from 1-5 p.m. at Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus at 100 Wellness Way, Milford.
Shirley L. Ramich, enjoyed cooking, traveling
Shirley L. Ramich, 79, of Millsboro, formerly of Fleetwood, Pa., passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Shirley was born in Reading, Pa., Feb. 13, 1943, daughter of the late Clair Kreisher and the late Helen (Wynn) Kreisher. She had worked in quality control for Fleetwood Snacks for 13 years prior to her retirement and moving to Delaware.
Gosnear sees bright future for Grotto Pizza
Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Grotto Pizza, is no stranger to the beach. He grew up in southern New Jersey, the youngest of five children, and loved spending his summers at the shore. His father died when he was only 12 years old, and his strong work ethic was influenced by his mother. A single mom, she was also a beauty shop operator, and eventually owned several beauty shops located inside nursing homes. “I learned early on there was an expectation in the family that everyone was expected not just to work, but to work hard,” said Jeff.
Fenced Backyard 248’x140’, NO HOA, 5 Beds/3 Baths, 1.26 ac
If you are looking for lots of room for children or adults to play and / or room for potential conditional use for a business this could be what you are looking for!. This home has been remodeled and brought up to date with many upgrades, see them below!. Nothing...
Lewes in Bloom awards Beauty Spot for August
Barry and Mary Founds are the winners of the Lewes in Bloom Beauty Spot award for August. Their gardens have changed several times over the last 25 years. Mary’s love of gardening is in her genes. With a pond as a backdrop and the addition of a delightful English garden shed, Barry and Mary have made a paradise right outside their back door.
Sydney’s Restaurant collecting school supplies through Aug. 22
For the second time, Sydney’s Restaurant and Lounge in Milton will serve as a drop-off location for school supplies for the Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation’s Caravan of Caring. Supplies will be accepted through Monday, Aug. 22. CHEF officials want to ensure that students from low-income homes or those...
Cape Artists paintings feature local scenes and more
The weather is perfect to check out downtown Lewes and visit the Cape Artists’ Gallery. Visitors will find a variety of paintings depicting local scenes by local artists. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 110 W. Third St., Lewes. To learn more, call...
Unknown Jack Lewis art among Dover-area artist’s collection
For as long as Amanda Sullivan can remember, her grandmother Jacqueline Johnson was a woman of the arts. She was always doing something, said Sullivan. “Sketching, painting, silversmithing, pottery, beadwork,” said Sullivan. “She would learn a medium, master it and then do something else. She was so exceptional.”
Virginia W. Sammons, Del Tech retiree
Virginia W. Sammons, 93, of Georgetown, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Virginia was born Jan. 20, 1929, in Chester, Pa., to the late Harper T. and Clara B. Wolfe. Virginia was a longtime resident of Georgetown. She moved to Delaware from Linwood, Pa. She worked...
Lewes farmers market to celebrate Kids’ Day Aug. 20
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, at George H.P. Smith Park. The market will celebrate Kids’ Day with lots of fun and educational activities. Kids and their adults can come to the kids tent next to the raffle tent starting at 9 a.m. to join the Scavenger Hunt and find out about other Kids’ Day fun including a coloring book activity, Evans Farm Frozen Farmer ice cream truck parked by the market entrance, and kids’ bocce instruction nearby at the bocce courts. Volunteer Susan Shue will be at the demo tent at 9:30 a.m. with a demonstration and tips on packing fun and appealing school lunches made with fresh, local products from the market. Children’s Storytime starts at 10 a.m. in the yellow tent near the playground. Children accompanied by an adult with a SNAP card can come to the SNAP tent and receive free $5 in HLFM Red Bonus Bucks tokens to spend at the market.
RARE NV Homes Armistead Model in Canary Creek
RARE NV Homes Armistead Model Single Family Home that offers you 3 bedrooms, dining room, kitchen and great room combo as well as the laundry room all on the first floor. There are only 30 Single Family Homes in Canary Creek and this one is unique because it is the only home that will ever have it's own PRIVATE POOL. In addition, the home backs to woods and one side of the home also borders Open Space so your neighbor on that side is further away from that side of the home. The Backyard is Fenced. Do not miss this opportunity to live East of Route 1 in a Community that is within biking and walking distance to downtown Lewes. The private Dog Park and the Lewes Community Garden is less than a 1/4 mile from this home. Park Road offers walking and biking trails on paved roads. The public boat launch is also nearby. The pictures of this unique home should be enough for you to schedule an appointment today to see for yourself why you want to be sitting in this backyard and waking up with your cup of coffee or ending your evening with your favorite beverage and friends and family poolside. 4 foot high heated and air conditioned crawl space below the floors keep your toes toasty in the winter and cool in the summer months. Some have added a trap door to access this space for storage because it is heated and air conditioned. Your valuables will not be affected by the attic space that does not offer a climate controlled atmosphere. Space to add an outdoor shower or trash enclosures. Get out the reservation book out because once your friends realize that you are less than 2 miles from the Beach or they can enjoy the day and evening poolside you may have to start charging them. Wake up to the wonderful sound of birds starting their day in the tree line behind this home. The tranquil nature preserve 66 Acre Great Marsh Park begins at the corner of Samantha and Park.
James Richard Burks, enjoyed the outdoors
James Richard Burks, 90, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Richard was born April 23, 1932, in West Virginia, the son of the late Robert Lee Burks and the late Laura Burks. Richard spent his working career as a poultry farmer and after retiring he spent his time doing odd jobs to keep himself busy.
Sussex should rescind Marvel Museum money
The recent awarding of $2,000 by Sussex County Council to the Marvel Museum is something that needs to be rescinded and, in fact, returned, with all further contributions stopped. The councilman from District 5 who introduced the request for this grant and those who support the disbursement of county funds see the contribution to this so-called museum as preserving the history of the state, which during the Confederate insurrection properly named the Civil War is a horrible chapter in our history that continues to linger in the present.
