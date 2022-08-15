Read full article on original website
Bloomington bakery forced to close after overnight arson
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington Police are investigation four separate incidents of arson that took place just before 2:00 a.m. Monday morning. Kassie Jensen, co-owner and baker with Two Sticks Bakery, said she was woken up on Monday to a call from the Bloomington Fire Department. “Our four recycle bins that were in the back of […]
Woman arrested after standoff that shutdown I-65
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have now said that a standoff caused the shutdown of I-65 for two hours Friday night near downtown, and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident. Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash on southbound I-65 near the Boone-Hendricks County Line around 6:30 p.m. […]
Sheriff: Indiana University student found dead at home outside of Bloomington
A 20-year-old Indiana University student was found dead Wednesday morning at a house just outside of Bloomington.
Court docs: Witness hid in bathroom during drug deal turned deadly; murder suspect still at large
BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Court documents reveal a Greenwood man wanted by law enforcement is the sole suspect who remains at large in a drug deal turned deadly in a Bloomington mobile home park. Malik Bennett, 26, of Greenwood is being sought by police from Indianapolis and Bloomington. Bennett has an active warrant and is charged […]
Crash, pursuit closes I-65 on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Traffic on the northwest side of Indianapolis is moving again after police activity on Interstate 65 snarled movement in all lanes for nearly two hours. Traffic cameras in the area showed police cars stopped behind a vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-65 south of Lafayette Road.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of Indiana University student
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a female Indiana University student. Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a residence off-campus on report of a person unconscious and unresponsive. Police say a female IU student, who was involved with a campus sorority, was administered three doses of Narcan but […]
Former Clay County cop arrested, charged with identity deception
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Clay County deputy faces an identity deception charge. Police arrested Andrew Longyear on Wednesday. According to police, the investigation started in February. A Georgia resident told police someone else was using his identity on social media. Indiana State Police says Longyear was using...
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
Legend Says to Honk When Driving Under This Indiana Bridge So You Can Muffle the Ghostly Screams
Indiana is home to many haunted places, but this one you can drive under. One thing I'm a sucker for is a good ghost story. I love listening to local lore about places that have a creepy past. There's just something fun about a good ghost story. There's one place in Indiana that is said to be haunted, and if you happen to drive under it you should honk to muffle the sounds of ghostly screams. Sounds wild, count me in!
Person critically hurt in house fire in Johnson County
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a house fire on Wednesday afternoon in rural Johnson County, the Bargersville Fire Department says. The fire was reported shortly before 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at the home in the 6600 block of Travis Road....
Ex Carmel officer accused of using fake profile to post derogatory comments
A former Carmel Police Department officer is facing charges in Clay County after state police said he made a fake Facebook profile to post derogatory comments in a Facebook chatter group.
Deputy spots a wanted man at a gas station and makes an arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was at Rocket Marathon station on 16th refueling his patrol car and observed 57-year-old Timothy Brinegar who he knew was wanted on a warrant. The officer detained Brinegar. In Brinegar’s pocket, the officers...
Intoxicated man throws bowl at another male and is arrested for domestic battery
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after Mitchell Police deputies responded to a report of a fight at 7:56 p.m. at 220 West Main Street. When officers arrived they found the two men inside the home. When officers approached the door they were greeted by 57-year-old Robert...
Temperatures Dropping Around Indiana
If you’ve been enjoying these temperatures in the low 80s, you may like hearing this:. Cody Moore with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says there could be some thunderstorms this weekend, but he doesn’t see there being any return of heat index values near 100. The average...
Man arrested and juvenile critically injured in ATV crash
One person was arrested and a juvenile critically injured following a crash Wednesday involving an ATV and a car in Vermillion County.
11-Year-Old Girl Gagged, Molested at Park; Man Arrested
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have made an arrest after an 11-year-old girl was allegedly gagged and molested in an Indianapolis park. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 51-year-old James Howard in the case. According to jail records, he faces preliminary charges of child molestation and criminal confinement. According...
Top 10 signs that the Southside may be growing too fast
10. Used to be we’d meet “around about six” but now we have to go through six roundabouts to meet. 9. Haven’t seen one of those birdhouses shaped like a Burger Chef in a long time. 8. Homecroft’s got two signs now. 7. We didn’t...
Docs: Fishers firefighter punched police, reached for weapon after welfare check
A firefighter faces multiple charges after police say he punched officers after they woke him up during a welfare check in Indianapolis.
2 people arrested in Rockville after search of home
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were arrested by the Rockville Police Department on Tuesday after the search of a Rockville residence. According to a news release, RPD received information that Marcus Thomas-Armstrong had an outstanding felony warrant out of Illinois for failure to appear for sexual assault on a child. Police were also informed […]
North Vernon police investigate body found in trailer
NORTH VERNON – Officers with the North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) were summoned to the Harms Street trailer court on Monday, at around 4 a.m., after a body was discovered inside a trailer. At this time the deceased is only being identified as a 37-year-old female. The cause of...
