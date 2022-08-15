Read full article on original website
An engineer who was fired by Google says its AI chatbot is 'pretty racist' and that AI ethics at Google are a 'fig leaf'
Blake Lemoine said the bot's apparent biases — from racial to religious — should be the headlining concern.
Why Is Big Tech Buying Healthcare Companies? It’s the Data and Market, Stupid
U.S. tech companies have grown through a mix of organic and inorganic growth. Through acquisitions, big tech companies have bought direct competitors and potential competitors. Of late, companies like Amazon and Microsoft have been quite interested in healthcare companies. Why are tech companies buying healthcare companies?. Article continues below advertisement.
Facebook, Twitter, Google Ordered By Vietnam To Store User Data Onshore And Set Up Physical Offices
As Vietnam tightens its cybersecurity rules, the government has asked tech companies to set up local offices and store users' data locally. What Happened: The new rules, issued in a decree on Wednesday, will take effect from Oct. 1 and require tech giants like Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Google, Meta Platforms Inc's META Facebook, and Twitter Inc TWTR to set up physical offices in Vietnam and store data onshore.
Apple pushes Bay Area employees into stringent return-to-office plan
The plan was pushed back multiple times because of the pandemic.
The founder of a crypto powerhouse says Meta and Microsoft are 'digital dictatorships' and wants to crush their dominance in the online world
The founder of a major crypto firm described the likes of Meta and Microsoft as "digital dictatorships." Yat Siu of Animoca Brands told Bloomberg that his and Web3's goal is to strip power from Big Tech. That's a core part of Web3: to decentralize technology and return power of ownership...
Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'
Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Record percentage of adults around the world say children will be worse off financially than their parents
Across the globe, a median of 70% of adults believe children will face more economic struggles than their parents did, according to a study conducted by the Pew Research Center. Between sky-high inflation and crushing housing costs, a record percentage of parents are concerned about their children’s financial well-being.
If Jeff Bezos or Amazon executives like CEO Andy Jassy used vanishing messages to discuss Prime, the FTC wants them handed over as it investigates the company's sign-up tactics
The FTC wants Amazon to fork over any disappearing messages that executives used to discuss Prime. The federal agency has been probing Amazon over potentially misleading tactics used to get people to subscribe. Insider reported in March that Amazon execs were worried customers felt tricked into signing up but did...
Social Media Companies Like TikTok Hope to Fight Election Misinformation. Experts Say Their Plans Aren’t Enough
What to expect for midterm elections.
CNET
Facebook's $90 Million Data-Tracking Settlement: Find Out if You're Owed Money
Facebook users, if you had a profile on the social media site in 2010 or 2011, you may be eligible for part of a $90 million payout from a lawsuit accusing Facebook of illicitly tracking users across other websites. You'll need to act soon, though -- the deadline for filing...
Ars Technica
After ICBM test, US stresses it was “not the result of current world events”
Early on Tuesday morning, an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, to test the capabilities of the US nuclear armed forces. The missile carried a test reentry vehicle, which traveled about 6,700 km to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, where there...
Ars Technica
Amazon accuses FTC of harassing executives including Jeff Bezos and Andy Jassy
Amazon has accused the US Federal Trade Commission of harassing its top executives, including founder Jeff Bezos and chief executive Andy Jassy, as part of a probe into the ecommerce group’s Prime membership scheme. Since March 2021, the regulator has been investigating whether Amazon uses deceptive techniques to lure...
Americans are changing how they’re spending — and it’s helping keep the economy afloat even as retailers like Target struggle
Americans are moving their spending from goods to services as the economy normalizes. The shift is keeping the recovery alive, as consumer spending counts for two-thirds of GDP. Yet the transition is a risky one, as any shock can cut overall spending and threaten a downturn. After more than a...
CoinDesk
US Fed Reminds Banks to Check for Legal Permissibility Before Offering Crypto-Related Services
The U.S. Federal Reserve published an open letter Tuesday directing Fed-supervised banks to make sure they check first that any crypto-related activities they want to undertake are legally allowed. The letter, signed by Director of Supervision and Regulation Michael Gibson and Director of Consumer and Community Affairs Eric Belsky, opened...
China's government published a catalog of algorithms from 30 tech firms including TikTok's owner — but it's not clear how much it actually knows about them
China is the first country in the world to publish an index of private company algorithms, but it's unclear how much data the firms surrendered.
TechCrunch
From ‘literally zero’ experience to $100M, this VC is raising his second climate tech seed fund
The five-year-old firm is targeting $100 million for its second seed-stage fund, and it’s doing so smack in the middle of a climate-tech dealmaking boom. So, if anything, it’s trendy. But when the seed-stage VC — a backer of e-bike maker Zoomo and solar data firm PVcase —...
Washington Examiner
Coalition of Gen-Z TikTok influencers boycotts Amazon over union practices
Liberal TikTok influencers are attempting to use their power to push Amazon to change its warehouse practices. A coalition of 70 TikTok accounts organized by the political nonprofit organization Gen-Z for Change announced on Wednesday that it would no longer monetize the platform. The creators claim to have a combined following of 51 million viewers and have regularly used tech platforms to disrupt their political opposition.
ORG CHARTS: View the most important people and power structures at tech companies like Netflix, Google and JPMorgan
Our org charts plot out the top executives at some of the world's most important technology companies.
Meta Looks to Gain Share of Restaurant Sales With WhatsApp Ordering
As tech providers compete to enable the most frictionless restaurant ordering, Meta is throwing its hat into the ring and looking to get in on the revenue opportunity from the rise in digital food sales. The tech giant has invested in Take App, a Singapore-based startup that offers conversational commerce solutions for restaurants and other businesses selling via Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp, according to a TechCrunch report Monday (Aug. 15).
