ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Facebook, Twitter, Google Ordered By Vietnam To Store User Data Onshore And Set Up Physical Offices

As Vietnam tightens its cybersecurity rules, the government has asked tech companies to set up local offices and store users' data locally. What Happened: The new rules, issued in a decree on Wednesday, will take effect from Oct. 1 and require tech giants like Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Google, Meta Platforms Inc's META Facebook, and Twitter Inc TWTR to set up physical offices in Vietnam and store data onshore.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Business Insider

Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Caste#Tech Company#Indian#Reuters#Cisco Systems
Business Insider

If Jeff Bezos or Amazon executives like CEO Andy Jassy used vanishing messages to discuss Prime, the FTC wants them handed over as it investigates the company's sign-up tactics

The FTC wants Amazon to fork over any disappearing messages that executives used to discuss Prime. The federal agency has been probing Amazon over potentially misleading tactics used to get people to subscribe. Insider reported in March that Amazon execs were worried customers felt tricked into signing up but did...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
Ars Technica

Amazon accuses FTC of harassing executives including Jeff Bezos and Andy Jassy

Amazon has accused the US Federal Trade Commission of harassing its top executives, including founder Jeff Bezos and chief executive Andy Jassy, as part of a probe into the ecommerce group’s Prime membership scheme. Since March 2021, the regulator has been investigating whether Amazon uses deceptive techniques to lure...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Coalition of Gen-Z TikTok influencers boycotts Amazon over union practices

Liberal TikTok influencers are attempting to use their power to push Amazon to change its warehouse practices. A coalition of 70 TikTok accounts organized by the political nonprofit organization Gen-Z for Change announced on Wednesday that it would no longer monetize the platform. The creators claim to have a combined following of 51 million viewers and have regularly used tech platforms to disrupt their political opposition.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
pymnts

Meta Looks to Gain Share of Restaurant Sales With WhatsApp Ordering

As tech providers compete to enable the most frictionless restaurant ordering, Meta is throwing its hat into the ring and looking to get in on the revenue opportunity from the rise in digital food sales. The tech giant has invested in Take App, a Singapore-based startup that offers conversational commerce solutions for restaurants and other businesses selling via Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp, according to a TechCrunch report Monday (Aug. 15).
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy