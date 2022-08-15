Read full article on original website
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
Attention horror fans, we're walking through the terrifying but exhilarating revival of the genre at the moment. Supernatural ghost stories, fake blood, gore and jump scares are welcome all year round and thankfully there are a bunch of chilling horror movies planned to come our way within the next few years. Whether it's the return of popular franchises like Scream and The Exorcist or original scares from Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan, there's a ton of upcoming horror movies to get ready for.
Netflix Releases First Look at Guillermo del Toro’s Horror Series ‘Cabinet of Curiosities,’ Sets October Release Date
Something sinister is lurking in the shadows. Netflix has shared a special first look at “Cabinet of Curiosities,” its upcoming horror anthology series from Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro. The streamer has also set a premiere date of Oct. 25. “Curiosities” consists of eight stories, each intended to challenge traditional notions of horror. Featuring two original stories by del Toro, “Cabinet of Curiosities” also involves different directors and writers for each episode, including Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”), David Prior (“The Empty Man”), Guillermo Navarro (“Narcos”), Keith Thomas (“Firestarter”), Panos Cosmatos (“Mandy”), Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”), Vincenzo Natali (“In the Tall Grass”)...
wegotthiscovered.com
First images revealed from Mike Flanagan’s latest horror series ‘The Midnight Club’
If you’re looking for a filmmaker to craft intensely atmospheric and widely acclaimed exercises in episodic terror, then look no further than Netflix veteran Mike Flanagan. The writer and director is making the most of his exclusive development deal with the studio, and it’s literary adaptation The Midnight Club next out of the gate.
Netflix's Cabinet of Curiosities trailer promises a four-night Halloween event
Guillermo del Toro's horror anthology series is set to offer up eight chilling stories, starring the likes of Rupert Grint and Andrew Lincoln. Netflix has confirmed that Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities will have a staggered release, offering subscribers a spooky event to enjoy over the Halloween period. Much like how the streamer rolled out its Fear Street movie trilogy weekly, two episodes of the horror anthology series will become available each night, starting on October 25.
Popculture
Stephen King Prepping Sequel to One of His Most Popular Titles
Stephen King is no stranger at second attempts at his stories, on the page and on the screen. The horror legend recently penned a new conclusion to The Stand for its updated adaptation on Paramount+. Before that, he brought a sequel to The Shining to bookstores and theaters. And don't forget his choose-your-own-ending to The Dark Tower. He has a method to his madness, and his latest return is a sequel to one of his more fearsome books of the early '80s.
These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time
John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Clint Eastwood Once Described What He Liked Best About Gene Hackman’s ‘Unforgiven’ Villain
Clint Eastwood, the star and director of 'Unforgiven’, once described what he liked best about Gene Hackman’s villain.
One Of Stephen King's Strangest Books Is Now In The Works As A Movie
One of the few Stephen King books that has never been adapted may finally get its chance on the big screen.
Collider
'Interview with the Vampire' Trailer Teases Louis and Lestat’s Complicated Relationship
AMC has released a new trailer for Interview with the Vampire, an upcoming series adaptation of Anne Rice’s iconic book of the same name. The new trailer focus on the abusive relationship between Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid), the two main vampires of the story. Interview with...
wegotthiscovered.com
A monstrous sci-fi horror stages a hostile takeover on Disney Plus
The Alien and Predator franchises will always be inextricably linked, having crossed over so many times across comic books, video games, and feature films, so it’s fitting that Ridley Scott’s Covenant would be embarking on a charge up the Disney Plus charts at the exact same time Dan Trachtenberg’s acclaimed Prey is tearing up the platform’s viewership rankings.
Collider
The Long, Winding Road to Bring Neil Gaiman's 'The Sandman' to Life
The Sandman is not just a success for Netflix, but also for co-creator/executive producer Neil Gaiman. Not only does it earn a place among the best adaptations of Gaiman's work, but it also manages to capture the visual look of the comic while making smart updates to the source material. This is a surprise, if not a welcome one, for fans of the comic. For years, Warner Bros. tried to get an adaptation of The Sandman off the ground, to the point where the comic was deemed "unfilmable" by its fans. Eventually, the Netflix series would be made - but with Gaiman in a major creative role.
Everything to Know About Mike Flanagan’s New Netflix Horror Series ‘The Midnight Club’
A killer friendship! Mike Flanagan's horror universe continues to grow with Netflix's The Midnight Club. "A group of seven close terminally ill young adults resides in the Rotterdam Home hospice run by an enigmatic doctor. They meet at midnight every night to tell each other scary stories," a synopsis of the upcoming series reads. "One […]
One Stephen King Adaptation Has Been In Development For A Decade, But The Filmmakers Haven't Given Up Hope
Not a lot of projects are able to survive a decade in development, but one Stephen King adaptation is trying to pull off that feat.
Ars Technica
Review: We Are OFK is stylish, subversive TV disguised as an indie game
Imagine versions of The Monkees TV series or Beatles films like Hard Day's Night for the modern era. What might those look like? I don't just mean aesthetically—even though any "songs within the show" would certainly differ from the jangly '60s likes of "Daydream Believer." What kind of story would it tell? Where would the series air? How would it be presented?
Yellow Veil Pictures Boards World Sales For Stephen King Documentary ‘King On Screen’
EXCLUSIVE: Yellow Veil Pictures has acquired world sales rights to Daphné Baiwir’s feature documentary King On Screen. The film, which centers on the journey of works by legendary horror author Stephen King from the page to cinema and television screens, will premiere at Fantastic Fest in September. Approved by King, the doc features an inside look with the majority of directors who have adapted his work for the screen, showcasing that unique relationship. Included in the picture are The Shawshank Redemption helmer Frank Darabont as well as Mick Garris, Mike Flanagan, Greg Nicotero and more. In 1976, Brian de Palma directed Carrie,...
A remake of The Wizard of Oz is in development
Hollywood is once again following the Yellow Brick Road, as the beloved 1939 film The Wizard of Oz is being remade. The Warner Bros. film is set to be a modern retelling of the classic and will be directed by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. Barris' Khalabo Ink Society will be...
The Best Horror Movies To Stream On Paramount Plus Right Now
A Quiet Place and World War Z are just some of the amazing horror movies Paramount Plus has to offer.
spoilertv.com
MOVIES: Nope - Review
Nope is the latest masterpiece from Jordan Peele; on the back of the incredibly good Get Out and Us, and has finally arrived in the UK - its release date inexplicably delayed, we can only speculate, because nobody told Universal Pictures that the FIFA World Cup was happening in the winter this year and not in the summer, where it would regularly take place and have a knock on effect on movie schedules in the UK.
Quentin Tarantino Once Revealed How the TV Series ‘Jackass’ Inspired This Gross ‘Kill Bill’ Scene
Quentin Tarantino once found out what a particular 'Kill Bill' scene was missing when he watched an episode of the hit show 'Jackass.'
