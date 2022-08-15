ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

FEMA opens two mobile recovery centers in eastern Kentucky

By Stan Ingold
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
Eastern Kentucky is moving out of the “emergency” phase of flood recovery. The next step is moving into what Governor Beshear is calling the “stabilization” phase.

WEKU

Lexington, KY
