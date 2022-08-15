ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle Emulates Princess Diana In 1 Important Way, Expert Says: ‘Meghan Isn’t Afraid’

By Grace Turney
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Meghan Markle may not have been born into the royal family, but she does have at least one thing in common with Princess Diana , according to an expert – her fearlessness. But what has Prince Harry’s wife done to prove she is unafraid, and how does that courage show in their relationship? Here’s what the expert said about Markle and how she compared to the Princess of Wales .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QrvO6_0hIO2mIT00
Meghan Markle | Jeremy Selwyn/AFP via Getty Images

An expert said Meghan Markle isn’t afraid to show her emotions, just like Princess Diana

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino , body language and behavioral expert Darren Stanton reflected on how Meghan Markle has evolved since her early days as part of the royal family. He compared her to her husband’s mother, Princess Diana, in her unabashed displays of affection.

“Similarly to Princess Diana, Meghan isn’t afraid to show her emotions,” Stanton shared. “There’s been plenty of times she and Harry have displayed affectionate gestures towards one another publicly, holding hands and being tactile, touching each other’s elbows or back – intimate areas to touch.”

The expert previously said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s body language proved they are ‘deeply in love’

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan Markle, and their two children recently visited the U.K. to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee . The event marked the couple’s first public appearance in the U.K. since 2019.

Darren Stanton reviewed footage from Harry and Meghan’s recent appearances, including their trip to the U.K., and concluded the couple is “deeply in love.”

“Harry and Meghan have grown much more accustomed to public displays of affection, like holding hands or exchanging long glances with one another,” the body language expert told PureWow (on behalf of Slingo ). “The strong eye contact between the pair is a clear indicator that Harry is completely head over heels for Meghan. He is often seen prolonging eye contact with Meghan – a behavior we usually reserve for romantic partners and a tell-tale sign of deep rapport, suggesting Harry is deeply in love.”

Stanton added that Harry and Meghan “are very tactile” with each other, and the way they touch indicates a “deep connection.” “This wasn’t so prevalent in the early days of their relationship as it is now, proving how their relationship has strengthened and evolved over time,” the expert said.

The Duchess of Sussex and Princess Diana also have their humanitarian efforts in common

Meghan Markle’s fearlessness isn’t the only thing she has in common with Princess Diana, according to the body language expert. Darren Stanton also observed that the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales shared their humanitarian work.

“Another way Meghan has shown similar traits to Diana is through her humanitarian efforts and concerns,” Stanton said. “They both care deeply about humanitarian issues and that is, no doubt, one of the endearing qualities that first struck Harry about Meghan – her capacity to show compassion and humility to others. This seems to have inspired Harry as we have seen both in recent years stepping forward to support causes close to their hearts.”

Prince Harry recently spoke fondly of his mother’s humanitarian efforts at the United Nations General Assembly , where he was the keynote speaker on Nelson Mandela International Day.

“On my wall, and in my heart every day, is an image of my mother and Mandela meeting in Cape Town in 1997,” the Duke of Sussex said (via USA Today ). “When I first looked at the photo, straight away what jumped out was the joy on my mother’s face. The playfulness, cheekiness, even. Pure delight to be in communion with another soul so committed to serving humanity.”

RELATED: Prince William and Prince Harry Were ‘Never Allowed’ to Break This Household Rule While Growing Up

diane vaughan
2d ago

Markle doesn't have enough class for that. In fact she has no class period!

