ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kleberg County, TX

Kleberg county residents thankful for 'good soaking rain'

By Reyna Rodriguez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JQePG_0hIO2Ri600

The water was also coming down in Kleberg County, as heavy rain pelted the area near county roads 2160 and 1030.

One neighbor said the area got a good soaking all day Sunday, and even heavier rain overnight.

Others said they don't mind the flooding left behind.

"Just a good soaking rain all day that we've needed so bad, and overnight it rained quite a bit heavier,” said Jerry Hance. “And this morning there’s a lot of standing water, but by the time I got up it was already gone, getting soaked up so fast.”

Even though Ernesto Vera Jr. said we could use some more, he’s thankful. "We are really blessed with this rain," he said. Maggie Rios said she was so excited she wanted to dance in the rain.

"Such a blessing,” she said. “I didn't care if I got poured on, a blessing, the grass was dying.”

Comments / 1

Related
KIII 3News

Experts say recent rainfall will cause dangerous flooding along Nueces River from Tilden to Lake Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many residents were happy about the heavy rainfall received this past weekend. Especially in the midst of an ongoing drought. But rain can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, it's a relief for some communities, but it can be devastating for others. 3NEWS spoke with Nueces River Authority to find out what impact the rainfall experienced recently will have on the environment.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Kleberg County, TX
Kleberg County, TX
Government
KIII 3News

Heavy rainfall floods major roadways in town, stalling drivers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday's flash flooding on roads across Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff left drivers in potentially dangerous situations. Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha told 3NEWS, "it's been a while since it's rained here in Corpus Christi and we want to remind residents that whenever there is high water, we want to make sure that we encourage people not to drive through."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#County Road#Standing Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
tpr.org

More troubles for new Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge

Local leaders in Corpus Christi on Wednesday sought to reassure the public over the safety of the new harbor bridge project, which promises to be the tallest structure in deep South Texas. It's 500 feet pylons are just 250 feet shorter than San Antonio's Tower of the Americas. The leader's...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

How much rain is needed to bust the South Texas drought

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all this rain falling in South Texas on Sunday, the question on most people's mind is -- will this be enough rain to bust our current drought?. 3NEWS viewer David Rodriguez asked forecaster Mariah Gallegos that exact question during a Facebook Live, saying, "Would this be a drought buster?"
TEXAS STATE
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Duval by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-15 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Duval The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Duval County in south central Texas * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 1000 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Freer, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Freer around 1010 AM CDT. This includes US Highway 59 between mile markers 770 and 776. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy