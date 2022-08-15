Read full article on original website
WOWT
Thursday Aug. 18 COVID-19 update: 5 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Douglas County health director update. During a news conference about the recent report of a...
knopnews2.com
Douglas County experts urge caution in freshwaters after possible amoeba infection death
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse continued to urge caution in freshwaters as health officials await CDC confirmation of a child’s death they suspect was caused by a brain-eating amoeba from the Elkhorn River. “Now we know that it is here,” she said during...
KCCI.com
Child in Nebraska dies from suspected brain-eating amoeba infection
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (KETV) — A child in Douglas County died this week from a suspected infection with the rare brain-eating amoeba, possibly in the Elkhorn River in Nebraska, according to the health department. It's the first known case of its kind in the Omaha area. If confirmed, it's...
klin.com
DHHS Reports First Suspected Death in Nebraska from Brain-Eating Amoeba
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued a news release late Wednesday afternoon about a suspected death of a Nebraska resident from brain-eating amoeba. The complete news release is below:. Lincoln, Neb. –A Nebraska resident is suspected to have died from infection with Naegleria fowleri, commonly referred to...
Child in Douglas County dies from a suspected 'brain-eating' amoeba
The Douglas County Health Department sent a news release on Wednesday afternoon about a local child who died this week from a suspected case of Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM).
City of Omaha reverses legal position, opens emergency rental aid to undocumented immigrants
OMAHA — The City of Omaha has reversed an earlier legal stance and now is opening federal emergency aid to all renters hurt by the pandemic — regardless of citizenship or U.S. legal status. The change of heart puts Omaha at odds with the opinion of the State of Nebraska and Gov. Pete Ricketts, yet […] The post City of Omaha reverses legal position, opens emergency rental aid to undocumented immigrants appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
WOWT
WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE
The ex-wife of a notorious Omaha spree killer is in trouble with the law again. Warren Buffett’s art auction benefits Girls, Inc. Girls Inc. serves about 1,000 girls in the metro area with after-school and summer programs ranging from sports to academics, dining to mentorship. But all those programs require funding.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash
(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-ofage comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Fair preparations well underway
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair is a little more than a week away, and Fonner Park is getting ready. The concourse next to the Heartland Events Center was busy Wednesday, with workers getting over 7,000 exhibits ready. There are more than 50 people working in just that one area of the fairgrounds, and leading those workers is Kourtney Lingeman.
Omaha City Council ponders allowing the county to install license plate cameras
Douglas County has already added 15 of them across unincorporated areas of the county and said they have led to arrests.
WOWT
Omaha Public Schools address back to school changes & concerns
The recently signed Inflation Reduction Act is expected to have a broad impact on the economy as a whole. A child in Douglas County had died from an amoeba infection. Possibly contracted in the Elkhorn River. OPS students return to class. Updated: 7 hours ago. Omaha Public Schools welcomed students...
iheart.com
Nebraska Corrections Reports Inmate Death
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 59-year old Jack Talbitzer died earlier this week at a Lincoln hospital. Corrections say Talbitzer was being held at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. He was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of...
KETV.com
Head-on collision claims three lives in Richardson County
RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. — A head-0n collision claimed three lives near the Nebraska-Kansas border, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash on US Highway 75 just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, from Lincoln, were in...
KETV.com
Sarpy County board approves safety changes to Platteview Road
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — The Sarpy County board approves a new plan to make an intersection safer, more than a year after a motorcyclist was hit there. 43-year-old Ace Schlund was critically hurt when a semi-flatbed truck tried to turn in front of him near 132nd Street and Platteview Road.
WOWT
Omaha police talk about plans to deal with outbreak of violence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the shooting and killing that’s caused an outbreak of violence in the city. Police are making progress in rounding up suspects. Omaha police say they have made some arrests and have suspects in four of the five homicides.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska pet rescue in ongoing dispute with authorities after records seized
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. The question is if they’ve been legally saved or stolen. It’s a surprise twist to an ongoing investigation by NCN news partner WOWT.
