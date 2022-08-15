Rain and construction create a muddy mess around Gollihar, Lansdown

The city is working on the roads, getting rid of the mud, and bringing in new material to help create a solid driving surface.

People who live off Gollihar Road and Lansdown are dealing with a muddy mess from the storms.

Albert Sanchez said because of road construction, his road is now filled with mud, which is leading to problems for him and his neighbors.

"We were trying to go out to church on Sunday and we saw our neighbor, and as soon as she drove out of her driveway she was already stuck,” he said. “So, we knew we couldn't get out so we had to walk to the end of the block to get picked up to get taken to church."

City officials tell us construction on those roads is part of the residential street rebuild program, which is expected to be complete by October.