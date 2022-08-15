ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Rain and construction create a muddy mess around Gollihar, Lansdown

By Illi-Anna Martinez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bl1za_0hIO215h00

The city is working on the roads, getting rid of the mud, and bringing in new material to help create a solid driving surface.

People who live off Gollihar Road and Lansdown are dealing with a muddy mess from the storms.

Albert Sanchez said because of road construction, his road is now filled with mud, which is leading to problems for him and his neighbors.

"We were trying to go out to church on Sunday and we saw our neighbor, and as soon as she drove out of her driveway she was already stuck,” he said. “So, we knew we couldn't get out so we had to walk to the end of the block to get picked up to get taken to church."

City officials tell us construction on those roads is part of the residential street rebuild program, which is expected to be complete by October.

Comments / 0

Related
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy