Resource Fair held for local veterans

By Carlos Adamez
 3 days ago
The Portland Community Center played host to a lot of area veterans Monday for the Veteran's Resource Fair.

Veterans were provided information on how to get rental assistance, to even some freebies, which included free gas cards, grocery cards, and backpacks for their children.

Officials told KRIS 6 News they plan on hosting a veteran's job fair at this very same location at the end of September.

