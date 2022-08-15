Resource Fair held for local veterans

The Portland Community Center played host to a lot of area veterans Monday for the Veteran's Resource Fair.

Veterans were provided information on how to get rental assistance, to even some freebies, which included free gas cards, grocery cards, and backpacks for their children.

Officials told KRIS 6 News they plan on hosting a veteran's job fair at this very same location at the end of September.

If you are a veteran and want to learn about the resources available to you, click here .

For the latest local news updates click here , or download the KRIS 6 News App.