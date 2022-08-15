Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
What will the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas look like exactly?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The world-famous Randy's Donuts is finally coming to Las Vegas next weekEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
I paid $85 for 2 hours in an airport 'nap room' and a 5-minute shower, and it was nice but probably not worth it
I recently splurged on a private room through Freshen Up at San Francisco International Airport, and the hidden fees ruined the experience for me.
15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire
If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
Southwest has Fall, Winter Getaways on Sale for as Low as $59 — but You'll Have to Book Soon
Labor Day and the unofficial end of summer are just weeks away, and Southwest Airlines is looking ahead with a fall and winter sale that has flights starting as low as $59 each way. The sale, which the airline has dubbed a "sale for fall with flexibility for all," must...
I'm an American who visited Paris for the first time. Here are the 11 things that surprised me most.
I traveled abroad for the first time in my life for work and extended my trip by a few days to enjoy Paris. I was in for a bit of a culture shock.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thrillist
You Can Get 80% Off Flights on Frontier Today and Today Only
Like almost everything else right now, flight prices have spiked this summer. But one budget-friendly carrier is hosting a massive, one-day sale so you can book a flight without breaking the bank. Frontier Airlines is slashing prices on fares across the US when you lock down your travel today with...
Travel to the United States during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to the United States, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Car rental costs are up nearly 50%. Here are tips to help you save.
When making your travel budget, don't assume that lodging and airfare will be your biggest expense. Now, more than ever, rental cars are shaping up to be one of the biggest — and stubbornly high — aspects of people's vacation budgets. While airfare and lodging prices are certainly...
FOXBusiness
Fall airline tickets to be 40% cheaper than peak summer prices
Airline tickets are expected to cool off from peak summer prices with some fall domestic trips down more than $200, according to travel website Hopper. Demand for flights and hotels typically slows down around August as the summer travel season winds down. As a result, price drops are common to help drive bookings during what's known as "shoulder season."
IN THIS ARTICLE
FodorsTravel
13 Floating Homes and Houseboats You Can Rent for Your Vacation
What’s better than an ocean, lake, or riverfront view? How about a view from ON the ocean, lake, or river? These 13 “decked out” floating homes and houseboats across America play host to guests looking for a true waterfront. From Florida to California, these are the best floating homes to rent and book a night’s stay.
9 US Travel Destinations With the Most Lavish Vacation Rentals
Vacation rentals across the U.S. run the gamut, and often, you don't know what you'll find when you arrive at your destination. However, when you book a luxury vacation rental with a price tag to...
prestigeonline.com
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation. Need a break from the grind with some quiet relaxation? These adults-only resorts are perfect for the ultimate peaceful holiday. Adults-only hotels and resorts, found on private islands, vineyards, nature reserves and protected sanctuaries, offer the opportunity to de-stress...
13 of the best hotels around the world for using Marriott free night certificates
Get yourself a free stay at properties around the world thanks to Marriott's 50,000-point free night certificates. Here are 13 of our favorite options.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This $11 Dirty Clothes Travel Hack Has Completely Changed the Way I Pack
For some of us, deciding what to pack when taking a trip can feel just as stressful as the actual time in transit. Planning outfits, assembling the right chargers, finding travel-friendly toiletries and being prepared for the unexpected (layovers, you are the worst) can be exhausting. For those who are pro-packers (or anyone who wants to be), utilizing travel hacks like packing cubes and garment bags can help you squeeze a few extra items into your suitcase and avoid unnecessary wrinkles. Traveling is great, but looking like you’ve been traveling isn’t, you know? One of my favorite traveling hacks? A dirty clothes...
travelnoire.com
Watch Out For Hidden Tourist Taxes In These 5 U.S. Hotspots
By now, we’ve become hip to most hidden fees when flying. Most of the time we’re dishing out extra cash for baggage fees, seat selection, in-flight WiFi, and even snack selections. A fee that most haven’t considered is tourist taxes. According to a recent study, there are 56...
Families who want to sit together on flights might be getting a break
Almost every time you make an airline reservation, once you settle on a fare you agree to pay, comes the real challenge: choosing a seat.Twenty years ago, the choices were relatively simple and uncomplicated. If you were flying economy, you could choose window or aisle, or if you booked early enough, an exit row seat. If families wanted to fly together, they could choose a whole row in the center of a wide-body aircraft.But then, as airlines added more seats to their airplanes, they also looked to maximize additional revenue, and most airlines then assigned additional prices to those coach...
Narcity
Fairmont Hotels In Alberta Are Hiring & You Could Earn $500 For Moving To The Rockies
If you've always dreamed of moving to the Canadian Rockies, this could be your chance. The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge is hiring for a bunch of jobs and some will pay you up to $500 to relocate to the mountains. From producing delicious meals for hotel guests to keeping staff...
Marriott CEO: Travelers are "a bit numb" to COVID these days
The world’s largest hotel chain says leisure travelers are shaking off the pandemic despite the latest COVID-19 subvariant making its way through the population. Why it matters: There are several factors that could crimp travel demand — rising prices, economic fears — but COVID no longer seems to be one of them.
lonelyplanet.com
Checking In: Sofitel Kia Ora Mo’orea, kick back and relax in the luxe overwater bungalows
How do you formulate words adequate enough to describe the most beautiful place you’ve ever seen?. It’s a challenge not unique to me, and is one that frequent travelers know well. It's a feeling I haven’t had for the past few years, after spending countless hours stuck at home. However, I was recently invited to check in to the stunning Sofitel Kia Ora resort in Mo’orea, Tahiti, and it quite literally took my breath away.
Comments / 0