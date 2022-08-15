ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GOBankingRates

15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Thrillist

You Can Get 80% Off Flights on Frontier Today and Today Only

Like almost everything else right now, flight prices have spiked this summer. But one budget-friendly carrier is hosting a massive, one-day sale so you can book a flight without breaking the bank. Frontier Airlines is slashing prices on fares across the US when you lock down your travel today with...
TRAVEL
FOXBusiness

Fall airline tickets to be 40% cheaper than peak summer prices

Airline tickets are expected to cool off from peak summer prices with some fall domestic trips down more than $200, according to travel website Hopper. Demand for flights and hotels typically slows down around August as the summer travel season winds down. As a result, price drops are common to help drive bookings during what's known as "shoulder season."
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels
FodorsTravel

13 Floating Homes and Houseboats You Can Rent for Your Vacation

What’s better than an ocean, lake, or riverfront view? How about a view from ON the ocean, lake, or river? These 13 “decked out” floating homes and houseboats across America play host to guests looking for a true waterfront. From Florida to California, these are the best floating homes to rent and book a night’s stay.
FLORIDA STATE
prestigeonline.com

7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation

7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation. Need a break from the grind with some quiet relaxation? These adults-only resorts are perfect for the ultimate peaceful holiday. Adults-only hotels and resorts, found on private islands, vineyards, nature reserves and protected sanctuaries, offer the opportunity to de-stress...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
SPY

This $11 Dirty Clothes Travel Hack Has Completely Changed the Way I Pack

For some of us, deciding what to pack when taking a trip can feel just as stressful as the actual time in transit. Planning outfits, assembling the right chargers, finding travel-friendly toiletries and being prepared for the unexpected (layovers, you are the worst) can be exhausting. For those who are pro-packers (or anyone who wants to be), utilizing travel hacks like packing cubes and garment bags can help you squeeze a few extra items into your suitcase and avoid unnecessary wrinkles. Traveling is great, but looking like you’ve been traveling isn’t, you know? One of my favorite traveling hacks? A dirty clothes...
TRAVEL
travelnoire.com

Watch Out For Hidden Tourist Taxes In These 5 U.S. Hotspots

By now, we’ve become hip to most hidden fees when flying. Most of the time we’re dishing out extra cash for baggage fees, seat selection, in-flight WiFi, and even snack selections. A fee that most haven’t considered is tourist taxes. According to a recent study, there are 56...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Families who want to sit together on flights might be getting a break

Almost every time you make an airline reservation, once you settle on a fare you agree to pay, comes the real challenge: choosing a seat.Twenty years ago, the choices were relatively simple and uncomplicated. If you were flying economy, you could choose window or aisle, or if you booked early enough, an exit row seat. If families wanted to fly together, they could choose a whole row in the center of a wide-body aircraft.But then, as airlines added more seats to their airplanes, they also looked to maximize additional revenue, and most airlines then assigned additional prices to those coach...
AIRPLANE
Axios

Marriott CEO: Travelers are "a bit numb" to COVID these days

The world’s largest hotel chain says leisure travelers are shaking off the pandemic despite the latest COVID-19 subvariant making its way through the population. Why it matters: There are several factors that could crimp travel demand — rising prices, economic fears — but COVID no longer seems to be one of them.
BETHESDA, MD
lonelyplanet.com

Checking In: Sofitel Kia Ora Mo’orea, kick back and relax in the luxe overwater bungalows

How do you formulate words adequate enough to describe the most beautiful place you’ve ever seen?. It’s a challenge not unique to me, and is one that frequent travelers know well. It's a feeling I haven’t had for the past few years, after spending countless hours stuck at home. However, I was recently invited to check in to the stunning Sofitel Kia Ora resort in Mo’orea, Tahiti, and it quite literally took my breath away.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy