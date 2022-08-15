Read full article on original website
Man Caught On Camera Hitting Woman Walking Down Park Avenue In New York City
Surveillance cameras caught a man hitting a 27-year-old woman on the head unprovoked as she walked down the street in New York City on July 14, according to CBS News. The woman was walking down Park Avenue on the Upper East Side near East 81st Street in Manhattan around 6 a.m. when a man walking in the opposite direction raised his arm and brought his fist down on her head. The man reportedly had an object in his hand as he attacked the woman and ran off after the unprovoked attack.
First arrest in NYC gang war killings that prompted gruesome murder of nail salon owner found in burning car
A teenage suspect was extradited from West Virginia back to New York City, where he’s been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man whose brutal shooting death sparked a string of events that led to the gruesome gang slayings of a young nail salon owner and her ex-college basketball friend found in a burning car.
2 Black girls were charged with hate crimes after allegedly hitting a woman on a bus and making 'anti-White' statements, police say
Two Black girls have been charged with hate crimes after the New York City Police Department says they assaulted a White woman and made "anti-White" statements, according to a Tuesday news release from the NYPD.
NYC taxi driver killed by passengers attempting to rob him, police say. They're offering a reward to find the suspects
A New York City taxi driver was killed while chasing after passengers who attempted to rob him in Queens on Saturday, according to the New York City Police Department.
New video shows teens beating NYC taxi driver to death after refusing to pay their fare as manhunt continues
New York City police have released footage of the moment five teenagers fatally beat a yellow cab driver. The harrowing video shows how father-of-four Kutin Gyimah, 52, was viciously kicked and punched by the group near the Rockaway Beach neighbourhood in Queens, around 6.20am on Saturday. The NYPD said the suspects took a ride from Mr Gyimah and ran out of the vehicle without paying their fare. When Mr Gyimah attempted to chase them, he was knocked to the ground by one of the suspects wearing black and yellow sweatpants. He cracked his skull, lost consciousness and was then...
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
Son of prominent former Manhattan judge beats mother to death before jumping from 16th floor, police say
The son of a former New York judge allegedly bludgeoned his mother to death before jumping off the 16th floor and dying, police said.Doug Solomon, 26, hit his mother Diane Gallagher, 65, with a piece of furniture at their family home in New York’s Upper East Side, a senior police official said on Tuesday, according to several media reports.He then jumped out of the building.When police reached the scene, they found Solomon “unconscious and unresponsive” with trauma to the body.Officials said injuries were consistent with falling from a height.Residents said they heard loud screaming reportedly at the time Doug fell...
WANTED: 6′ 7″ 300LB Man Accused of Grisly Murder in Upstate NY
Police say he killed a woman in Plattsburgh weeks ago and has been on the run ever since. The last time anyone saw him was over one week ago - heading possibly to Mexico. A 6' 7", 300-pound behemoth of a man, accused of murder in Upstate New York, has been on the run for weeks ever since police anointed him as the prime suspect in a stabbing murder back on July 14th.
New York: Police hose down horse that collapsed pulling carriage in sweltering heat
A horse was hosed down by NYPD officers after it collapsed from exhaustion in the middle of the road.Distressing footage shows the animal laying motionless on the ground, as the police try to cool it down.According to the New York Post, officers were finally able to get him on his feet after more than an hour.The incident happened in Manhattan on Wednesday (10 August) amid a heatwave that has gripped the city in recent days.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Pet alligator surrendered to animal protection group in New YorkSatellite images show damage to Russian warplanes at Crimea airbase after explosions
Man Sentenced to Prison for Pushing a Complete Stranger in Front of Oncoming NYC Subway Train
A man who pleaded guilty to pushing a woman in front of an oncoming New York City subway train has been sentenced to eight years behind bars. Aditya Vemulapati, 26, pushed the victim — a woman he did not know — in front of a train entering the Union Square station. Remarkably, she landed between the rails, and while several train cars passed over her, she survived.
Disturbing Video Shows NYC Carriage Horse Collapsed On Hot Street In 'Distress'
“People are sick to their stomachs over this,” an advocate said of the incident, which is renewing calls to ban the tourist attraction.
Group of masked men stole more than $2 million in diamond jewelry from Bronx store, police say
A group of masked men in New York City made off with over $2 million in stolen jewelry during a heist in broad daylight Friday afternoon, according to the NYPD.
Popculture
Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic
Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
US News and World Report
Suspect Indicted in Stabbings of Homeless New Yorkers
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York City man accused of stabbing a pair of homeless men, one of them fatally, in Manhattan parks was indicted on three counts, including one count of second-degree murder, the Manhattan district attorney said on Tuesday. The 40-year-old suspect, Trevon Murphy, has been held...
Animal sanctuary owner in New York arrested for grand larceny of cows
NEWFANE, N.Y. — The cows have come home. The owner of an animal sanctuary was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly refusing to return cows that wandered onto the facility to their rightful owner. Tracy Murphy, 59, of Newfane, was arrested for third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, according...
NYC trial date set for New York event planner accused of fatally shoving elderly Broadway voice coach
A tentative trial date has been set for the New York event planner accused of shoving an 87-year-old Broadway voice coach to her death earlier this year after an alleged temper tantrum with her fiancé. Lauren Pazienza, 26, is tentatively scheduled to head to trial on October 6, when...
First of 5 suspects identified in killing of NYC taxi driver
The New York Police Department has identified one of five suspects wanted for beating a taxi driver to death in Queens over the weekend. Austin Amos, 20, is wanted in connection with the death of 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah, FOX 5 New York reports. Gyimah was a married father of four...
Pinellas deputies’ use of deadly force ruled justified in Safety Harbor shooting of Tampa man
The Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office ruled Thursday that four Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies were justified in their use of deadly force in the killing of a carjacking suspect in Safety Harbor in June. An investigation into the incident concluded the four deputies “were in the lawful performance of...
