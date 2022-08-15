Read full article on original website
You can be Master Chief in Yakuza 0 because mods are magical
It's little known trivia that Master Chief really likes disco and karaoke. You know how Kiryu, protagonist of Yakuza 0, is super strong and can throw people at other people and generally deliver an unspeakable beatdown on all those he encounters? You know who else can do that? Superhuman Spartan John-117, the Master Chief, protagonist of the Halo series.
Nexus Mods bans 'Spider-Man Remastered' patch that replaced in-game Pride flags
Nexus Mods, a popular mod database, has posted a strongly worded update about the Spider-Man Remastered patch that was created to remove Pride flags in-game. The website's administrator, Dark0ne, has revealed that the mod was uploaded by a sock puppet under the name "Mike Hawk." They said the fact that it was added to the database by a secondary account shows the uploader's intent to troll and demonstrates their understanding that it would not be allowed on the database. As such, the website has decided to remove the patch from its repository and to ban both the user's main account and sock puppet.
Yakuza 0's hostess club made me a manager with a heart
Cabaret Club Czar could be a whole standalone game.
Sonic Frontiers: Everything we know about the open-world platformer
Sonic is back soon and looks bigger than ever
In This Mod For Skyrim, The Nemesis System From Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor Is Recreated
It’s simple to slice through hordes of adversaries like a brave explorer, leaving a trail of nameless dead in your path. They had a name. Who were they called? There isn’t much of a motive to be aware or concerned. The ultimate cheat code is that even if one of them is strong enough to beat you, you can simply reload your most recent save and keep trying until you kill them.
Splatoon 3 From Nintendo, Which Will Be Released Soon
The upcoming Nintendo Direct will center on Splatoon 3, one of Nintendo’s most anticipated games for 2022. The corporation said on Monday that the presentation will be held on Wednesday, August 10 at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT and would last approximately 30 minutes. Like every Nintendo Direct, the Splatoon 3 Direct will debut as a pre-recorded video on Nintendo’s YouTube site.
Fallout New Modifications Mole Rat Taxi Another Faction And Some Of New Settlement
When you’ve encountered enough locales in Fallout: New Vegas, navigating the Mojave becomes a little too simple. Even if patrolling it can have you desire a nuclear winter, at the game’s halfway point, especially after discovering New Vegas, you should stop patrolling it altogether. So why not add excitement to speedy travel?
The Battle For Grand Chien Is Shown In The New JAGGED ALLIANCE 3 Gameplay Trailer
With a squad of mercenaries under your command, you command a counter-insurgency in Jagged Alliance 3. You’ll take part in updated versions of the series’ actual combat, RPG systems, and 4X components in this rebirth of the turn-based tactical game from the mid-1990s. The paramilitary Legion seizes power...
A Completely New Story With A New Demon Summoner Is Included In The Soul Hackers 2 Release Day DLC
A new teaser for Atlus‘s upcoming title Soul Hackers 2 today teased a host of DLC, along with a completely supplementary plot, that will be made accessible once the game is released. Soul Hackers 2 follows the trend of Atlus games’ outfit packs, which draw design cues from earlier...
Upcoming PS5 games: All the new PS5 games for 2022 and beyond
Here's the upcoming PS5 games line-up, from God of War Ragnarok to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Bulkhead, The Creator Of Battalion 1944, Officially Ends Their Collaboration With Square Enix
Square Enix Collective, a publisher, specializing in independent titles, released Battalion 1944 in Early Access in 2018. Square Enix, the game’s parent company, later bought a 20% share in Bulkhead. A console version of Battalion 1944 promised through a 2016 Kickstarter campaign will no longer be occurring, according to...
A New Installment Of The Fatal Fury/Garou Fighting Game Series Has Been Approved And Will Be In Development Throughout EVO 2022, According To An Official Announcement From SNK
The three founders of one of the most well-known fighting game brands of the 1990s were Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard, and Joe Higashi. In less than ten years, the 1991 Neo Geo game Fatal Fury would inspire ten different sequels and spin-offs, culminating in Garou. Released in 1999: Mark of...
Four Years Later, Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Cancelled Mission Information Reveal
After four years, information about Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s canceled campaign has surfaced. This game is the only one in the series without a distinct single-player feature. According to Eurogamer, Reddit user Purpletoaster20 posted a thorough description of a “shared live service” campaign that would connect to...
Game Demos, A Beta Announcement, And Other Things Will Be Made At The Call Of Duty: Next event
In addition to information about Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone on mobile, Activision Blizzard has revealed Call of Duty: Next, a streaming session. On September 15, the presentation will premiere, and the public beta for Modern Warfare 2 will follow. Activision Blizzard describes Next as...
Resident Evil fans are remaking the original game in Unreal Engine 5
You'll want to sink your teeth into this one
Street Fighter, 6Kimberly, A New Fighter, And Street Fighter 4 Brawler Juri Will Both Appear In New Footage For Upcoming Capcom’s Combat game
First, there is Kimberly, a brand-new Street Fighter character who “employs conventional ninja methods with an urban touch along with aerosol cans and her beloved pocket cassette player.”. Takayuki Nakayama, the director of the Street Fighter 6 video game, describes Kimberly as a “specialist in running and airborne attacks”...
The Most Significant New Feature Of Madden NFL 23 Is Not Present In The PC Edition
The Madden NFL 23 that is available for pre-order on Steam is different from the Madden 23 that is available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It is comparable to the nearly ten-year-old last-generation PS4 and Xbox One consoles that are now on the market. That implies that Madden 23’s standout feature, an “influenced by physics” animation system called “FieldSense,” won’t be present in the PC version.
One Creative Gamer Makes A Paper Mache Recreation Of The Deku Mask From The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
Like many video game franchises, The Legend of Zelda series is the subject of much fan art. The games have amassed a sizable fan base over time, and these fans frequently produce artwork to show their affection for the franchise’s characters and settings. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is one of the well-known Zelda games that frequently inspires fan art.
It Has Been Reported That A Live-Action Pac-Man Movie Is Now In Production
A live-action adaptation of the iconic video game Pac-Man is coming. The Associated Press claims that a live-action rendition of the vintage arcade favorite will soon hit theatres. Even while video game movies don’t exactly have the finest image, this one has quite the pedigree: it was created by Bandai...
XIII Discover The Rerelease Of The Disasterous Remaster For The First Time
To undo the mistakes of the original’s terrible release, Microids has published the first gameplay of the XIII remake. Fans can take a good look (and listen) at the reinvented artistic style as well as the updated HUD, soundtrack, and improved A.I. in the three minutes of the SPADS Military Base segment that have been revealed below.
