You can be Master Chief in Yakuza 0 because mods are magical

It's little known trivia that Master Chief really likes disco and karaoke. You know how Kiryu, protagonist of Yakuza 0, is super strong and can throw people at other people and generally deliver an unspeakable beatdown on all those he encounters? You know who else can do that? Superhuman Spartan John-117, the Master Chief, protagonist of the Halo series.
Engadget

Nexus Mods bans 'Spider-Man Remastered' patch that replaced in-game Pride flags

Nexus Mods, a popular mod database, has posted a strongly worded update about the Spider-Man Remastered patch that was created to remove Pride flags in-game. The website's administrator, Dark0ne, has revealed that the mod was uploaded by a sock puppet under the name "Mike Hawk." They said the fact that it was added to the database by a secondary account shows the uploader's intent to troll and demonstrates their understanding that it would not be allowed on the database. As such, the website has decided to remove the patch from its repository and to ban both the user's main account and sock puppet.
HappyGamer

In This Mod For Skyrim, The Nemesis System From Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor Is Recreated

It’s simple to slice through hordes of adversaries like a brave explorer, leaving a trail of nameless dead in your path. They had a name. Who were they called? There isn’t much of a motive to be aware or concerned. The ultimate cheat code is that even if one of them is strong enough to beat you, you can simply reload your most recent save and keep trying until you kill them.
HappyGamer

Splatoon 3 From Nintendo, Which Will Be Released Soon

The upcoming Nintendo Direct will center on Splatoon 3, one of Nintendo’s most anticipated games for 2022. The corporation said on Monday that the presentation will be held on Wednesday, August 10 at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT and would last approximately 30 minutes. Like every Nintendo Direct, the Splatoon 3 Direct will debut as a pre-recorded video on Nintendo’s YouTube site.
HappyGamer

A New Installment Of The Fatal Fury/Garou Fighting Game Series Has Been Approved And Will Be In Development Throughout EVO 2022, According To An Official Announcement From SNK

The three founders of one of the most well-known fighting game brands of the 1990s were Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard, and Joe Higashi. In less than ten years, the 1991 Neo Geo game Fatal Fury would inspire ten different sequels and spin-offs, culminating in Garou. Released in 1999: Mark of...
HappyGamer

Street Fighter, 6Kimberly, A New Fighter, And Street Fighter 4 Brawler Juri Will Both Appear In New Footage For Upcoming Capcom’s Combat game

First, there is Kimberly, a brand-new Street Fighter character who “employs conventional ninja methods with an urban touch along with aerosol cans and her beloved pocket cassette player.”. Takayuki Nakayama, the director of the Street Fighter 6 video game, describes Kimberly as a “specialist in running and airborne attacks”...
HappyGamer

The Most Significant New Feature Of Madden NFL 23 Is Not Present In The PC Edition

The Madden NFL 23 that is available for pre-order on Steam is different from the Madden 23 that is available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It is comparable to the nearly ten-year-old last-generation PS4 and Xbox One consoles that are now on the market. That implies that Madden 23’s standout feature, an “influenced by physics” animation system called “FieldSense,” won’t be present in the PC version.
NFL
HappyGamer

One Creative Gamer Makes A Paper Mache Recreation Of The Deku Mask From The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Like many video game franchises, The Legend of Zelda series is the subject of much fan art. The games have amassed a sizable fan base over time, and these fans frequently produce artwork to show their affection for the franchise’s characters and settings. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is one of the well-known Zelda games that frequently inspires fan art.
