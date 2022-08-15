Read full article on original website
Decomposing soybeans from train car derailment kill wildlife in Georgia creek
ATLANTA — Three derailed train cars have created quite the mess after spilling soybeans - yes, soybeans - into Flat Creek, according to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper. In a Facebook post, the organization notes how the creek feeds into the Chattahoochee River. As a result of the soybeans decomposing in the...
FOX Carolina
Deputies locate missing endangered woman in Anderson Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have safely located a missing endangered woman. Amanda Cheryl Spence was last seen along Tripp Road in Piedmont Wednesday morning, according to deputies. Spence was believed to be in a 2001 silver Ford Taurus with a license...
FOX Carolina
Shooting at Upstate Business
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash that left an 11-year-old boy hospitalized on the first day of school. How the Community of Canton is recovering one year after the deadly flooding from Pigeon River. First Alert Weather Forecast: August 17. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Chrissy...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake in Anderson County
Coroner releases new details after driver shoots self during traffic stop. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said it appears a woman killed herself during a traffic stop on White Horse Road. 4 Legged Friends : Emerson. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Emerson is up for adoption at Spartanburg Humane Society!...
Boat catches on fire on Upstate lake
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. Firefighters responded to the boat fire near Providence Church Road during the evening. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen two weeks ago. Deputies say Norman Ivan De La Rosa was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots and a dark blue shirt on Tuesday, August 2. De La...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Plantation Plain Farmhouse, 1884, Franklin County
This house is located just north of Lavonia & Interstate 85. It has been home to a used car dealership for many years. I am unsure of its history but I got the date from an older resource survey. Anyone who has traveled Georgia Highway 17 in this part of the state probably recognizes the house.
15-year-old found with gun runs away, forces Clarke County schools into administrative hold
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga — Officials say that a 15-year-old student was found with a gun and then ran away at Clarke Central High School on Tuesday. On Tuesday afternoon, school officials discussed gang violence, fighting, and skipping school with a group of students. When a school administrator asked to...
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist being chased by deputies disappears after riding into Lake Hartwell, officials say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist being chased by deputies early Wednesday morning disappeared after he drove into Lake Hartwell, according to Master Deputy Jimmy Watt Public from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. The driver was operating a motorcycle that matched the body style of the motorcycle reported stolen...
Forsyth County Blotter: Celebrity DUI arrest, man does laundry in empty house, and traffic stop leads to drug arrest
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The daughter of a reality television star faces DUI and underage drinking charges after a collision in Forsyth County.
NE Ga police blotter includes arrest of Elbert Co jail guard
The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an off-duty jail guard: 29 year-old Willgwenda McIntosh is accused of firing gunshots in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Elberton. No injuries were reported. McIntosh faces counts that include aggravated assault. The GBI is reporting the arrest...
appenmedia.com
Vertical construction begins at Forsyth Commerce Center
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Construction on a 94-acre industrial development along Ga. 400 in south Forsyth County recently entered a new phase, as builders began vertical construction with a “tilt up” ceremony. Project representatives, local officials and area residents gathered at the future home of the Forsyth...
Earthquake reported in Anderson Co.
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Oconee County Sheriff’s Office executes search warrants, requests SLED help
MOUNTAIN REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was asked to assist with an investigation on Wednesday. FOX Carolina viewers reached out to the newsroom about a law enforcement presence on Verner Mill Road in the Mountain Rest area.
Apartments damaged by fire in Anderson Co.
A fire damaged an apartment building Tuesday afternoon in Anderson County.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Gambrel-Roof Barn, Comer
I photographed this in 2015 and can’t recall where in Comer it was located. Gambrel-roof barns are not very common in Georgia, and the number of doors is a bit unusual. I’ll update when I learn more.
wrwh.com
Driver Injured In Single Vehicle Accident On Paradise Valley Road
(Cleveland)- A single-vehicle accident Monday on Paradise Valley Road in White County resulted in one person being transported to the hospital. White County Public Safety’s social medial posting said the accident occurred at 10:24 AM. The vehicle left the roadway down an embankment. The public safety post said engine 6 Personnel was first on the scene followed by EMS Personnel, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Chief LeFevre, and Captain 1.
Local briefs include A-CC Commission meetings, Madison Co Planning Board session
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners meet, 5 o’clock this afternoon at City Hall. Commissioners will tackle an appeal of decision from the Historic Preservation Commission, and they will reconvene at 6 o’clock to the set the agenda for the Commission’s meeting in September. On the agenda for the agenda-setting session are proposed appointments to various Athens-Clarke County boards and authorities.
Motorcyclist flees deputies, drives into Lake Hartwell
Deputies said they're searching for a person who led them on a chase on what was believed to be a stolen motorcycle early Wednesday morning before driving into Lake Hartwell.
nowhabersham.com
Habersham County Hires Whitmire as Parks and Recreation Director
Habersham County has hired Brooke Whitmire as its new Parks and Recreation Director. Whitmire has served the past six years as Director of the Banks County Parks and Recreation Department. Whitmire has over ten years in the Parks and Rec field. She grew up participating in community recreation programs and...
