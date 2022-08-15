ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies locate missing endangered woman in Anderson Co.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have safely located a missing endangered woman. Amanda Cheryl Spence was last seen along Tripp Road in Piedmont Wednesday morning, according to deputies. Spence was believed to be in a 2001 silver Ford Taurus with a license...
FOX Carolina

Shooting at Upstate Business

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash that left an 11-year-old boy hospitalized on the first day of school. How the Community of Canton is recovering one year after the deadly flooding from Pigeon River. First Alert Weather Forecast: August 17. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Chrissy...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake in Anderson County

Coroner releases new details after driver shoots self during traffic stop. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said it appears a woman killed herself during a traffic stop on White Horse Road. 4 Legged Friends : Emerson. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Emerson is up for adoption at Spartanburg Humane Society!...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, GA
Government
City
Homer, GA
County
Franklin County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WSPA 7News

Boat catches on fire on Upstate lake

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. Firefighters responded to the boat fire near Providence Church Road during the evening. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen two weeks ago. Deputies say Norman Ivan De La Rosa was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots and a dark blue shirt on Tuesday, August 2. De La...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
vanishinggeorgia.com

Plantation Plain Farmhouse, 1884, Franklin County

This house is located just north of Lavonia & Interstate 85. It has been home to a used car dealership for many years. I am unsure of its history but I got the date from an older resource survey. Anyone who has traveled Georgia Highway 17 in this part of the state probably recognizes the house.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes arrest of Elbert Co jail guard

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an off-duty jail guard: 29 year-old Willgwenda McIntosh is accused of firing gunshots in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Elberton. No injuries were reported. McIntosh faces counts that include aggravated assault. The GBI is reporting the arrest...
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Vertical construction begins at Forsyth Commerce Center

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Construction on a 94-acre industrial development along Ga. 400 in south Forsyth County recently entered a new phase, as builders began vertical construction with a “tilt up” ceremony. Project representatives, local officials and area residents gathered at the future home of the Forsyth...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson River
vanishinggeorgia.com

Gambrel-Roof Barn, Comer

I photographed this in 2015 and can’t recall where in Comer it was located. Gambrel-roof barns are not very common in Georgia, and the number of doors is a bit unusual. I’ll update when I learn more.
COMER, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wrwh.com

Driver Injured In Single Vehicle Accident On Paradise Valley Road

(Cleveland)- A single-vehicle accident Monday on Paradise Valley Road in White County resulted in one person being transported to the hospital. White County Public Safety’s social medial posting said the accident occurred at 10:24 AM. The vehicle left the roadway down an embankment. The public safety post said engine 6 Personnel was first on the scene followed by EMS Personnel, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Chief LeFevre, and Captain 1.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include A-CC Commission meetings, Madison Co Planning Board session

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners meet, 5 o’clock this afternoon at City Hall. Commissioners will tackle an appeal of decision from the Historic Preservation Commission, and they will reconvene at 6 o’clock to the set the agenda for the Commission’s meeting in September. On the agenda for the agenda-setting session are proposed appointments to various Athens-Clarke County boards and authorities.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Habersham County Hires Whitmire as Parks and Recreation Director

Habersham County has hired Brooke Whitmire as its new Parks and Recreation Director. Whitmire has served the past six years as Director of the Banks County Parks and Recreation Department. Whitmire has over ten years in the Parks and Rec field. She grew up participating in community recreation programs and...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy