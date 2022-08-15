Read full article on original website
Progressives Are Starting To Freak Out About Dan Goldman In New York's 10th District
But it may be too late to stop him.
Washington Examiner
'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger
Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
Progressive Democrat Turns on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Being 'Absent'
"I have not spoken to my congressperson in months. Maybe more than a year?" tweeted state Senator Jessica Ramos.
New York Post
Lee Zeldin in striking distance of Kathy Hochul, voters tired of Chuck Schumer: poll
President Biden’s popularity is sagging even further in blue-leaning New York, according to a new poll that also has Republican Lee Zeldin in striking distance of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. The same survey shows more voters prefer someone else to re-electing Democratic incumbent Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The...
Cops Spend $400,000 to Save House Democrats’ Campaign Chair
“Alessandra Biaggi voted to release criminals without bail,” read an ad on the back of a truck with a New Jersey license plate driving through New York’s 17th Congressional District, which covers the counties of Westchester and Rockland. The ad is one of several — including digital, text, and mail ads — attacking state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi as “a radical anti-police extremist,” paid for by the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York.
Pro-Trump Police Union Spends Big For Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney
The New York City union is attacking state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, who is running against Maloney in a Democratic primary.
Washington Examiner
Top House Democrat still thinks Biden won't run in 2024
President Joe Biden is not running for reelection in 2024, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) claimed in an interview published over the weekend. Maloney, who chairs the House Oversight and Reform Committee, is in the fight of her political life against Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and businessman Suraj Patel as all three seek the Democratic Party's nomination for New York's newly drawn 12th Congressional District. The new map, implemented by the state earlier this year, has placed numerous New York Democrats up against each other. The New York Times's editorial board published interviews with all three candidates on Saturday after it announced its endorsement for Nadler.
Donald Trump’s Troll Endorsements Shake Up 2 New York Democratic Primaries
Former President Donald Trump’s acid-tongued endorsements of Democratic candidates on Wednesday has introduced a last-minute curveball into two New York congressional primaries. Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump offered what he claims is his blessing to Dan Goldman, the former federal prosecutor who led House Democrats’...
Maloney blasts ‘old boys network’ after Schumer endorses rival Nadler
Rep. Carolyn Maloney blasted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s endorsement of her primary rival, Rep. Jerry Nadler, in the Empire State’s 12th Congressional District, saying that the “old boys network is very, very close.”
Democrats ‘Have a Likability Problem’ According to Democrat Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney
The problem, Maloney told the New York Times, stems from the party’s recent struggles with racial and gender issues. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: CSPAN, The New York Times, The Daily Caller, The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), CNN, and MSNBC.
