How to watch, stream and listen to Seahawks vs. Bears on Thursday
The Seattle Seahawks will host their only home opponent of the preseason on Thursday night when the Chicago Bears roll into town. The matchup will mark the fifth preseason contest between the two teams with the Seahawks holding a 3-1 edge. Below is everything you need to know to catch...
Seahawks considering change at starting quarterback?
Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case. The Seahawks are believe to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the repititions in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.
ESPN Analyst Reveals Thoughts on Seahawks Future
The Seahawks still have one big question to answer but appear to be on the right track.
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Updated Minnesota Vikings 53-Man Roster Projection: Who Makes it at WR, DL?
With one preseason game in the books, here's what the Vikings' 53-man roster might look like in two weeks.
Chicago Bears: 4 bold predictions for preseason Week 2 vs. Seahawks
The Chicago Bears opened up their preseason slate with a 19-14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at home on Saturday and will next face the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, so it’s time to make some bold predictions for that contest. Chicago put together a solid preseason opener by...
Packers Injury Report: Second Joint Practice vs. Saints
Green Bay released a receiver. Plus, Packers coach Matt LaFleur wants his team to clean up some of the pre-snap mistakes that plagued the offense on Tuesday.
Why Huard Should or Shouldn't Start at UW Quarterback
Breaking down the second of three candidates seeking the job.
Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr’s game play will be crucial versus Seahawks
Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. have been noticeably absent, but that hasn’t been a training camp story because of the drama surrounding Teven Jenkins and Roquan Smith. Now with both players back healthy, pre-season game two is going to be imperative for both players. Kyler Gordon and Velus...
5 things to watch in Bears' second preseason game vs. Seahawks
The Chicago Bears are battling the Seattle Seahawks in their second preseason game, where they’re coming off a short week following Saturday’s preseason opener. There are no shortage of storylines to monitor heading into this contest, whether we’re talking about some rookie debuts, roster implications or who’s going to step up in Week 2.
