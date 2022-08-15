Kylie Jenner Offers Adorable Rare Glimpse Of Second Child With Travis Scott During Morning Walk

Mega

Kylie Jenner has yet to reveal her second baby's name, but she is offering glimpses of her little cutie.

Feeling generous in the early hours of Monday, August 15, Jenner teased a look at her morning routine with her youngest, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott . Taking to her Instagram Story with a black-and-white filter, The Kardashians star recorded herself walking with her son strapped to her chest.

@kyliejenner/instagram

Jenner nor her son's face were seen in the video, which included the words "Morning" and a butterfly emoji.

SIX-FIGURE BAG! KYLIE JENNER RECEIVES RARE BIRKIN FROM MOM KRIS JENNER ON 25TH BIRTHDAY

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and her baby daddy, who also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi , added a new member to their brood on February 2, one day after the couple's eldest was born back in 2018.

Despite keeping her first pregnancy under wraps, Jenner confirmed she had another bun in the oven back in September 2021, sharing the exciting news with a video montage showing her holding up a pregnancy test and the rapper kissing her belly .

Not long after the baby boy was born, Jenner revealed the on-and-off couple decided to name Stormi's younger sibling Wolf; however, one month later, the reality star announced they changed the baby boy's name.

Mega

"FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore," she wrote on her Instagram Story in March. "We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

KYLIE JENNER DONS DENIM DESIGNS DURING LAVISH LONDON STAY — GET THE LOOK

Jenner and Scott have managed to keep their son out of the spotlight , but in a rare move in July, the makeup mogul offered another quick look at their offspring without showing his face.

Mega

To promote her Kylie Baby's Soothing Balm, she shared a video of herself and the then-5-month-old, only showing the baby's chubby little legs and feet as she applied the new product on her son's skin.

Jenner tends to keep her private life on the down-low , but she has recently been teasing her and Scott's romance on her socials, and from the looks of it, the young family seems to be doing A-OK.