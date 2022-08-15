Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Lifting Routine COVID-19 Testing Requirements for School Districts, Child Care Settings, and State Contractors

Paterson Will Receive Over $50 Million from FY2023 Budget and an Additional $10 Million Toward Capital Projects. PATERSON – Governor Murphy visited Paterson today to highlight direct investments in local communities and infrastructure alongside state and local officials. As part of the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY2023) budget agreement, Paterson will receive over $50 million, which includes $15 million for the Great Falls Re-Development, the Straight and Narrow program, the Ward Street Parking Garage, and the Paterson Jump Start Youth Program; $2.25 million for the NJ Community Development Corporation Youth Center Project, Paterson; and $2 million for the Anti-violence Out-of-School Youth Program. The $50 million also includes nearly $35 million in municipal aid, of which over $1.7 million comes from the new Municipal Relief Fund.

