Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Lifting Routine COVID-19 Testing Requirements for School Districts, Child Care Settings, and State Contractors

nj.gov
 5 days ago
nj.gov

Governor Murphy Signs Legislation to Protect Employees During Changes in Ownership of Health Care Entities

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy today signed S-315 which establishes employment protections for workers in the health care sector when there is a change in control of their health care entity employer. The bill requires any change in control to be made via a contract or agreement between the parties, that preserves the wages, benefits, and employment status of current employees.
nj.gov

Governor Murphy, Acting AG Platkin Announce Publication of Division on Civil Rights FAQs to Prevent Discrimination Related to hMPXV (“Monkeypox”)

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy and Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced today that the Division on Civil Rights (DCR) within the Attorney General’s Office has published FAQs for the public about New Jersey residents’ rights and protections against discrimination and bias-based harassment related to the “monkeypox” virus, as well as information about how to file a civil rights complaint with DCR if members of the public are victims of discrimination.
nj.gov

Governor Murphy Highlights State Investments in Local Communities, Infrastructure with Visit to Paterson

Paterson Will Receive Over $50 Million from FY2023 Budget and an Additional $10 Million Toward Capital Projects. PATERSON – Governor Murphy visited Paterson today to highlight direct investments in local communities and infrastructure alongside state and local officials. As part of the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY2023) budget agreement, Paterson will receive over $50 million, which includes $15 million for the Great Falls Re-Development, the Straight and Narrow program, the Ward Street Parking Garage, and the Paterson Jump Start Youth Program; $2.25 million for the NJ Community Development Corporation Youth Center Project, Paterson; and $2 million for the Anti-violence Out-of-School Youth Program. The $50 million also includes nearly $35 million in municipal aid, of which over $1.7 million comes from the new Municipal Relief Fund.
