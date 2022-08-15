It was one hit that Dodgers baseball reporter David Vassegh didn’t enjoy.
Vassegh recorded a bit Wednesday night showing him taking a ride on Bernie Brewer’s slide an attraction at the Milwaukee Brewers’ American Family Field.
The host of the Dodger Talk show that follows Dodgers radio broadcasts and a frequent TV presence on the team’s telecasts, Vassegh was showcasing“Bernie’s Chalet,” a slide where Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer celebrates Milwaukee homers with trips down a giant white slide in the left-field stands.
Vasseghwent down the slide twice about four hours before the Dodgers’ game.
The second trip wasn’t as fun as the first.
Vassegh went...
