Orem, UT

KPCW

Heber Valley Clinic expansion will bring in more physicians

As the Heber Valley grows and its residents need more medical services, a clinic expansion aims to meet those needs. The Intermountain Heber Valley Specialty Clinic plans to double the size of its campus, and will break ground in October. The current 2,000-square-foot specialty clinic is an extension of the...
HEBER CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast

SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Five Things in Utah That Need To Go

A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake City PD shares new details on car-bus collision

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police shared additional information on a Thursday afternoon crash involving a car that crashed into a Utah Transit Authority bus, pushing the bus into two additional vehicles. The accident happened at about 4:15 p.m. at 300...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Less heat and more storms on the way

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah — we’ve made it to the end of the workweek! As we close out the week, we’ll get some changes as moisture increases statewide and a system approaches from the west. In southern Utah, we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Instead of storms mainly being in […]
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion

Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah lawmakers hear concerns about canyon wildfires, outdated plans

SALT LAKE CITY — State officials say the risk of a wildfire destroying homes and cabins in Utah’s canyons and foothills is very real and needs to be addressed. The topic was discussed yesterday on Wednesday, Aug. 18, in a legislative committee. Two members of the Salt Lake...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A female high school athlete won the state championship — then the parents of the girls who finished in 2nd and 3rd place complained about the fact that she was transgender. She wasn’t. The complaints and ensuing investigation are now happening in the wake of Utah’s H.B.11, which bans transgender […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Crews fighting new lightning-caused wildfire in Carbon County

HELPER, Utah (KUTV) — Crews are fighting a new wildfire that broke out in Carbon County. Officially named, the Tramway Fire is burning about two miles west of Helper in a very remote area. Firefighters were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Utah Fire officials said because...
CARBON COUNTY, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Salt Lake City

There is something about Italian food that I find incredibly comforting. After eating a big Italian dinner, you feel so good. I haven’t been able to put my finger on precisely what it is. Maybe it’s the pasta, the delicious tomato sauce, or the herbs and seasonings. Regardless...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters

Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

2 men, 19, died Sunday after crashing in Lehi

LEHI — Two 19-year-old men were killed Sunday after crashing in Lehi, police said. About 8:42 a.m., a vehicle came off of southbound I-15 in Lehi at an "extremely high rate of speed," said Lehi Police Cpl. Tyler Prawitt. At the end of the off-ramp when the car reached...
LEHI, UT
KSLTV

Several churches vandalized in Sandy and Orem

SANDY, Utah — Police are searching for vandals who hit a number of buildings that belong to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Most of the attacks happened over the same night along the east side of Sandy. The vandals spray-painted messages on the outside of six...
SANDY, UT

