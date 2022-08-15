Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksl.com
Here's what a new military communications manufacturing facility will bring to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — L3Harris has been nestled in the Salt Lake Valley for over 65 years, developing state-of-the-art communication technologies critical to the nation's security. On Thursday, those years of work culminated with the opening of a new 380,000-square-foot manufacturing and operations facility that "adds a full dimension...
Heber Valley Clinic expansion will bring in more physicians
As the Heber Valley grows and its residents need more medical services, a clinic expansion aims to meet those needs. The Intermountain Heber Valley Specialty Clinic plans to double the size of its campus, and will break ground in October. The current 2,000-square-foot specialty clinic is an extension of the...
kslnewsradio.com
Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
upr.org
Northern Utah group ‘Hearts to Hands’ gives out food, supplies to those in need
Hearts to Hands, a group working out of Cache County, is bringing help to those in need by providing food and supplies to unsheltered people in the Logan, Salt Lake, and Ogden areas. Hearts to Hands was first formed about a year ago by CoriAnn Crockett, her two sons, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utahstories.com
Five Things in Utah That Need To Go
A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City PD shares new details on car-bus collision
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police shared additional information on a Thursday afternoon crash involving a car that crashed into a Utah Transit Authority bus, pushing the bus into two additional vehicles. The accident happened at about 4:15 p.m. at 300...
Less heat and more storms on the way
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah — we’ve made it to the end of the workweek! As we close out the week, we’ll get some changes as moisture increases statewide and a system approaches from the west. In southern Utah, we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Instead of storms mainly being in […]
ksl.com
Inside the first tiny home built for village envisioned to house Salt Lake's chronically homeless
SALT LAKE CITY — As the proposed tiny home village to provide housing for Salt Lake City's chronically homeless has been slowly grinding through the city's planning process, the would-be village's operator hasn't been sitting still. The Other Side Academy and its partners have been plowing ahead, gearing up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gastronomicslc.com
Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion
Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
Utah man suffering medical emergency saved by off-duty officers
A Salt Lake City man said he’s grateful to be alive today thanks to off-duty police officers who saved him from drowning.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah lawmakers hear concerns about canyon wildfires, outdated plans
SALT LAKE CITY — State officials say the risk of a wildfire destroying homes and cabins in Utah’s canyons and foothills is very real and needs to be addressed. The topic was discussed yesterday on Wednesday, Aug. 18, in a legislative committee. Two members of the Salt Lake...
Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A female high school athlete won the state championship — then the parents of the girls who finished in 2nd and 3rd place complained about the fact that she was transgender. She wasn’t. The complaints and ensuing investigation are now happening in the wake of Utah’s H.B.11, which bans transgender […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is Jack in the Box planning Utah restaurant invasion?
For years, the only way for most Utahns to get their hands (and mouths) on a Jumbo Jack was to pack the family into the car and head far south. But it looks like that won't be the case for long.
kjzz.com
Crews fighting new lightning-caused wildfire in Carbon County
HELPER, Utah (KUTV) — Crews are fighting a new wildfire that broke out in Carbon County. Officially named, the Tramway Fire is burning about two miles west of Helper in a very remote area. Firefighters were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Utah Fire officials said because...
Man in hospital following near-drowning in gym lap pool
A man is in the hospital after nearly drowning in an adult lap pool at a gym in South Jordan. A passerby saw the man and pulled him out before it was too late.
Expect lane closures till mid-late September on US-40
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah – For the last month, travelers have been experiencing lane closures on highway U.S.-40, with closures in lanes both headed North to Park City and South to […]
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Salt Lake City
There is something about Italian food that I find incredibly comforting. After eating a big Italian dinner, you feel so good. I haven’t been able to put my finger on precisely what it is. Maybe it’s the pasta, the delicious tomato sauce, or the herbs and seasonings. Regardless...
'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
ksl.com
2 men, 19, died Sunday after crashing in Lehi
LEHI — Two 19-year-old men were killed Sunday after crashing in Lehi, police said. About 8:42 a.m., a vehicle came off of southbound I-15 in Lehi at an "extremely high rate of speed," said Lehi Police Cpl. Tyler Prawitt. At the end of the off-ramp when the car reached...
KSLTV
Several churches vandalized in Sandy and Orem
SANDY, Utah — Police are searching for vandals who hit a number of buildings that belong to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Most of the attacks happened over the same night along the east side of Sandy. The vandals spray-painted messages on the outside of six...
Comments / 0