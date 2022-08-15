ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
kgou.org

Study finds Oklahoma teacher pay gap is second highest in the nation

A study of national wage data shows Oklahoma teachers have one of the largest pay disparities in the country when compared to workers with similar jobs. The study by the Economic Policy Institute finds that Oklahoma teachers are paid more than 30 percent less than their college-educated counterparts. The gap...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy