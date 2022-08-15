ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, DE

delawaretoday.com

Former Miss Delaware Danielle Alura Finds Ways to Give Back

From performing to activism to beekeeping, Danielle Alura is always busy helping others and making a difference. For actress, model, singer and activist Danielle Alura, being onstage is normal— but often she’s speaking someone else’s words or wearing a fictional character’s clothes. At pageants, and for her causes, she speaks for herself.
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
LEWES, DE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware

If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Leading Management Company Expands Into All Three Counties In Delaware

City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware, including New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. Local building owners and property management companies...
DELAWARE STATE
whatsupmag.com

Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore

Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware

Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WMDT.com

22 huskies rescued from Felton home in deplorable conditions

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Over 20 huskies were rescued from a home that was essentially unlivable in Felton. Now, animal rescue officials are working to improve the health of the dogs and hopefully find them another home. Officials with the Brandywine Valley SPCA were quick to spring into action and...
FELTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Rescue beagle puppies arrive in Delaware from Virginia breeding compound

Authorities raided a breeding compound in Cumberland, Virginia last month, rescuing over 4,000 beagles, and 12 of them have now arrived in Delaware looking for new homes. The 12 puppies, most under six months old, arrived at the Delaware Humane Association’s Wilmington and Delaware SPCA’s Stanton/Christiana Adoption Centers Tuesday, where they felt grass beneath their feet for the first time in their lives.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

2 injured in Bear-area kitchen fire

Two people were injured in a fire in the Caravel Woods development of Bear Tuesday afternoon. The State Fire Marshal's office said the fire on Michael Lane was caused when cooking materials ignited on a stovetop. Two women, aged 72 and 43, were taken to Christiana Hospital in stable condition.
BEAR, DE
police1.com

School Resource Officer - Deputy Sheriff – Lateral-Certified / School Resource Officer Division

Caroline County Sheriff's Office - Denton, Maryland. The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is hiring for Maryland Certified Police Officers to fill its ranks in the School Resource Officer Division. Call 410-479-4105 to have an application emailed to you or you can download an application here https://www.carolinemd.org/jobs.aspx. Assigned by the Sheriff’s...
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Boy Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle In Bear

The New Castle County Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian. Officials said at approximately 8:35 p.m. the Christiana Fire Company along with the New Castle County Paramedics were requested to respond to the 700 block of Walther Road, in Bear, for a subject struck by an automobile.
BEAR, DE

