FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a FamilyTravel MavenPennsylvania State
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
2021 Philadelphia Tattoo ConventionJoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Correctional Officer Admits Accepting BribeMorristown MinuteSalem County, NJ
Dover, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Kent Island High School football team will have a game with Dover High School on August 19, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WBOC
Delaware Referee Work Stoppage Puts Start to Football Season in Jeopardy
The Delmarva Football Officials Association announced a work stoppage as they did not accept a new proposed agreement by the DIAA. The DFOA says the members aren't disagreeing on just the financial aspect of the proposal, but the lack of good faith negotiation displayed by the DIAA.
WMDT.com
Delaware Tech adds second Bachelor’s degree program, push to create future educators
DELAWARE- One local community college is adding another degree to it’s line up with the hopes of tackling the current teacher shortage. Delaware Technical Community College now has a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program. Officials tell us they received a formal request from superintendent’s across the state...
delawaretoday.com
Former Miss Delaware Danielle Alura Finds Ways to Give Back
From performing to activism to beekeeping, Danielle Alura is always busy helping others and making a difference. For actress, model, singer and activist Danielle Alura, being onstage is normal— but often she’s speaking someone else’s words or wearing a fictional character’s clothes. At pageants, and for her causes, she speaks for herself.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware
If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
firststateupdate.com
Leading Management Company Expands Into All Three Counties In Delaware
City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware, including New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. Local building owners and property management companies...
Phoenixville Man Unearths Rare Purple Pearl in Clam Dish at Delaware Restaurant
The Overland Family.Image via Scott Overland. Scott Overland, who is vice president of the Phoenixville School Board, was dining out while on vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware last week with his family when he discovered a purple pearl in his clam dish from the seafood restaurant Salt Air, writes Joseph Lamour, for Today Food.
phillyvoice.com
The Cowtown Rodeo in South Jersey keeps warehouse developers at bay
The longest-standing weekly rodeo in the country isn't in Texas, Colorado or Wyoming – it's in a small South Jersey farm town less than an hour from Philadelphia. The Cowtown Rodeo in Pilesgrove, Salem County, has held a show almost every Saturday since 1955. But if developers had their...
Somers Point, NJ, Restaurant to Appear on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on Friday
The popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives will be back in South Jersey, stopping by The Anchorage in Somers Point. The Food Network will air the episode on Friday, August 19th, at 9 pm featuring the popular Somers Point establishment, which is the oldest continuously operated business establishment in the city.
fox29.com
Man finds rare purple pearl inside clam at Delaware restaurant
A Phoenixville, PA man was on vacation, enjoying a meal with his family at Salt Air Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, DE when he came across a surprise in an order of clams: a purple pearl!. "It was the end of the dish and I felt something hard and crunchy as...
whatsupmag.com
Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore
Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware
Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
WMDT.com
22 huskies rescued from Felton home in deplorable conditions
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Over 20 huskies were rescued from a home that was essentially unlivable in Felton. Now, animal rescue officials are working to improve the health of the dogs and hopefully find them another home. Officials with the Brandywine Valley SPCA were quick to spring into action and...
"Incalculable loss to the TV/film industry":Two local leaders killed in Delaware
Two prominent members of the Baltimore-area film community were killed in a crash in Delaware. Delaware State Police identified the victims of a fatal Aug. 11 crash in Newark
delawarepublic.org
Rescue beagle puppies arrive in Delaware from Virginia breeding compound
Authorities raided a breeding compound in Cumberland, Virginia last month, rescuing over 4,000 beagles, and 12 of them have now arrived in Delaware looking for new homes. The 12 puppies, most under six months old, arrived at the Delaware Humane Association’s Wilmington and Delaware SPCA’s Stanton/Christiana Adoption Centers Tuesday, where they felt grass beneath their feet for the first time in their lives.
WDEL 1150AM
2 injured in Bear-area kitchen fire
Two people were injured in a fire in the Caravel Woods development of Bear Tuesday afternoon. The State Fire Marshal's office said the fire on Michael Lane was caused when cooking materials ignited on a stovetop. Two women, aged 72 and 43, were taken to Christiana Hospital in stable condition.
police1.com
School Resource Officer - Deputy Sheriff – Lateral-Certified / School Resource Officer Division
Caroline County Sheriff's Office - Denton, Maryland. The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is hiring for Maryland Certified Police Officers to fill its ranks in the School Resource Officer Division. Call 410-479-4105 to have an application emailed to you or you can download an application here https://www.carolinemd.org/jobs.aspx. Assigned by the Sheriff’s...
firststateupdate.com
Boy Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle In Bear
The New Castle County Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian. Officials said at approximately 8:35 p.m. the Christiana Fire Company along with the New Castle County Paramedics were requested to respond to the 700 block of Walther Road, in Bear, for a subject struck by an automobile.
NBC Philadelphia
A First for the First State: Wegmans to Open in Delaware in 2022
Delaware, a favorite grocery store chain of the East Coast is finally coming your way. Wegmans announced Tuesday in a news release they will be opening a new 84,000 square-foot supermarket in New Castle County this fall. The store will be located just outside of Wilmington at the intersection of...
