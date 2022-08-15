Read full article on original website
New Tax Deductions For Teachers In New York State
The 2022-2023 school year is just about to begin across New York State and parents everywhere are getting ready! Not only is it an exciting time for the students, the parents are also looking forward to the regular routine to begin. Among the anticipation, and excitement of back-to-school shopping, teachers...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York nurses labor group plans strategy ahead of contract talks
A statewide nurses labor organization is gearing up for key contract negotiations in the coming months as tens of thousands of workers face expiring contracts. The group called for increased staffing levels for patients, wages to attract and retain nurses and a protection of retirement and health care benefits. The...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York AFL-CIO endorses $4.2B environmental bond act
A plan to borrow $4.2 billion to help gird New York's waterways and other infrastructure against the worsening effects of climate change has picked up more support from labor. The New York State AFL-CIO this weekk officially endorsed the bond act, being put to voters this November. Supporters of the...
longisland.com
Attorney General Cracks Down on Tenant Blacklisting
New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her efforts to protect New York tenants by cracking down on “tenant blacklisting,” or when landlords use housing court records as a basis to deny a potential tenant’s rental application. Tenant blacklisting was made illegal in 2019 following changes to the Real Property Law, which outlawed efforts to deny housing to renters with a history of landlord-tenant court cases. As a part of her efforts to eliminate tenant blacklisting in New York, Attorney General James took action against, and secured a settlement with, Clipper Equity, LLC (Clipper Equity), a New York City real estate company that denied applicants with past housing court records and violated city and state Human Rights Laws by requiring applicants to disclose their marital status. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has also launched an online complaint form for New Yorkers to report instances in which landlords have engaged in tenant blacklisting.
nystateofpolitics.com
Lawmaker outlines new effort to hike minimum wage in New York
Some labor unions and progressive state lawmakers want to make an annual increase in the minimum wage a top priority next session. A bill to implement a permanent increase to the state's minimum wage rate set to the Consumer Price Index, died this session, but the fight is being reinvigorated as New York families continue to battle high inflation, burdening them with higher costs.
nystateofpolitics.com
NY health commissioner: Federal subsidies for health insurance will continue
The wide-ranging domestic spending bill signed into law this week by President Joe Biden will help keep millions of New Yorkers on their health insurance plans, state Health Comissioner Mary Bassett said on Wednesday. Funding under the American Rescue Plan that helped to further subsidize helath insurance plans offered by...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York's economic recovery faces scrutiny in campaign
When she signed a bill meant to spur renewable energy usage in semiconductor manufacturing, Gov. Kathy Hochul was cautiously upbeat about the status of New York's economy overall. Inflation was not rising as quickly as it once was nationwide and gas prices had started to tumble, though remain higher than...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York regulators release health insurance rates
New York regulators on Wednesday approved a slate of health insurance rate increases for next year, covering individual market and small group plans in the state. In most instances, the Department of Financial Services approved far smaller rate increases than had been sought by health insurance companies. Officials announced they...
Man Named Cuomo Sentenced For ID Theft, Afraid of Wrong Association to Former Governor
A 54-year-old man faced sentencing Thursday for his role in an elaborate identify theft ring that targeted multiple state governments. Guy Cuomo will now spend over three and a half years of his life in federal prison, according to the New York Post. However, the Frederick, Maryland man had bigger...
nystateofpolitics.com
What can be done with former prisons in New York?
Over the last 22 years, New York state has shuttered 27 prison facilities amid a decline in its overall population of incarcerated. But left unanswered in many instances is what replaces those prisons once they close. A report released this month by the Sentencing Project seeks to draw together what...
New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August
"No New Yorker should face the prospect of not being able to provide adequate food to feed their household," Governor Hochul said.
Here Are The Capital Region’s 5 Richest ZIP Codes! Where is #1?
Did you know ZIP code is an acronym? While the United States Postal Service originally implemented the idea of postal districts in the 1940s, it wasn't until July 1, 1963 that the Zone Improvement Plan was officially put into place nationwide. It took about ten years for the five digits...
NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch
Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul touts tuition assistance expansion to part-time students
Roughly 75,000 students will benefit from an expansion of the Tuition Assistance Program to include part-time course work at the state's public colleges and universities, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday said. Hochul in New York City touted the expansion of the program to include students who are earning 12 credits...
Prisoners In New York State Can No Longer Receive Packages From Their Families
The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has banned all incarcerated individuals in state facilities from receiving packages from their families. What initially started out as a 'pilot program' has turned into a widespread policy. New York State has taken away prisoners' ability to receive packages sent...
thecentersquare.com
Downstate New York getting casino gaming
(The Center Square) – Casino gaming is coming to downstate New York. The only questions are when it will happen and whether all three available licenses will be issued. A panel of gaming experts, including Assemblyman Gary Pretlow, D-Mount Vernon, and former Gov. David Paterson, came up with split decisions on those questions during a conference Tuesday morning in Saratoga Springs.
wxhc.com
NY Senate Republican Leader to Hochul; Update State Guidance on COVID-19
New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt wrote a letter to the governor calling on Hochul to update the state’s guidance and emergency regulations on COVID-19 following an updated CDC guidance:. “As you may know, the CDC recently updated its guidance to better reflect the progress made after...
nystateofpolitics.com
Dems press Albany DA to probe Zeldin campaign signatures
It's unclear which law enforcement agency would handle a potential investigation into Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's campaign after the state Board of Elections invalidated thousands of duplicated petition signatures last month. State Democratic Party leaders Tuesday demanded answers from Zeldin's campaign about who is responsible for the extra petitions...
NY Judge: Andrew Cuomo doesn’t have to surrender book profits, for now
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo outside the Executive Mansion in Albany on August 7, 2021, days before he resigned amid multiple scandals A judge ruled the state's ethics board did not follow proper procedure in revoking a waiver for the former governor to write and profit from his book. [ more › ]
Meet the NY-21 congressional candidates: Matt Putorti
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — All eyes are on the North Country as candidates vie to represent the 21st Congressional District in this year’s race. Washington County native Matt Putorti is one of the two democratic candidates running ahead of the August 23 Primary Election. NY-21 is the largest congressional district east of the Mississippi River, […]
