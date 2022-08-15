ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

News Channel Nebraska

Parts of Nebraska experiencing worst drought conditions in near decade

NEBRASKA — Portions of western Nebraska are dealing with drought conditions not seen in the state in almost 10 years. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, about 4.6 percent of Nebraska's land is under exceptional drought conditions. This is the most critical classification the drought monitor uses. The last time any of Nebraska was placed in this category was September 2013.
klkntv.com

Nebraska ranchers suffer the consequences of drought

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Ranchers across the state fight a hard battle as the state faces a natural disaster. As of last week, over 91% of Nebraska’s counties were under drought. Even though this is not the first time they have faced a similar natural event, this one...
Panhandle Post

Accept the challenge; give Nebraska Upland Slam a try

Up for a challenge? How about harvesting a ring-necked pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chicken and northern bobwhite quail in Nebraska this season. That’s the challenge of the Nebraska Upland Slam, a partnership among the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Pheasants Forever, Inc., and Quail Forever. This year marks the fifth year of the challenge.
KSNB Local4

Nebraska State Fair preparations well underway

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair is a little more than a week away, and Fonner Park is getting ready. The concourse next to the Heartland Events Center was busy Wednesday, with workers getting over 7,000 exhibits ready. There are more than 50 people working in just that one area of the fairgrounds, and leading those workers is Kourtney Lingeman.
WOWT

Northern Lights could be visible in Nebraska and Iowa Wednesday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Look up Wednesday night for the potential for a cool sight not usually visible this far south! The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather department says a geomagnetic storm will allow the Northern Lights to be visible farther south than usual Wednesday night into early Thursday.
KETV.com

State audit raises 'red flag' on History Nebraska funds

A Nebraska state audit is raising red flags as to why hundreds of thousands of dollars intended for pandemic relief for state agency ended up in a newly formed private foundation. "It raised a lot of red flags in the intention of of where those funds were going and why...
Panhandle Post

Upper Niobrara White NRD awards noteworthy conservationists

Each year, the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) accepts nominations for individuals or groups who have shown exemplary work to protect our state’s natural resources in Northwest Nebraska. Nominations are accepted from agencies and natural resources professionals as well as private citizens and nominees must be conducting their conservation efforts within the Upper Niobrara White District encompassing Dawes, Sheridan, Box Butte and Sioux Counties.
Panhandle Post

New grants aim to interest Neb. teens in high-tech manufacturing

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts’ effort to interest more Nebraska teens in high-tech, manufacturing and health care jobs in the state handed out two new grants on Monday. Hebron-based MetalQuest and 21st Century Equipment, a John Deere dealership with outlets in western Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado, received grants of $125,000 each through the Developing Youth Talent Initiative, launched by Ricketts in 2015.
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
siouxlandnews.com

First suspected death from brain-eating amoeba in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska resident is suspected to have died from infection with Naegleria fowleri, commonly referred to as a brain-eating amoeba. The resident most likely acquired the infection while swimming in the Elkhorn River, shortly before their illness. If confirmed, it is the first known death from Naegleria fowleri in Nebraska’s history.
