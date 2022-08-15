Read full article on original website
Nebraska no longer least ‘bicycle friendly’ state in the union
LINCOLN — Nebraska is no longer at the end of the pack as the nation’s least friendly state for bicyclists. A new ranking by the League of American Bicyclists now places the Cornhusker State 49th out of 50 states. Nebraska had been ranked 50th since 2017. “We have...
News Channel Nebraska
Parts of Nebraska experiencing worst drought conditions in near decade
NEBRASKA — Portions of western Nebraska are dealing with drought conditions not seen in the state in almost 10 years. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, about 4.6 percent of Nebraska's land is under exceptional drought conditions. This is the most critical classification the drought monitor uses. The last time any of Nebraska was placed in this category was September 2013.
klkntv.com
Nebraska ranchers suffer the consequences of drought
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Ranchers across the state fight a hard battle as the state faces a natural disaster. As of last week, over 91% of Nebraska’s counties were under drought. Even though this is not the first time they have faced a similar natural event, this one...
Accept the challenge; give Nebraska Upland Slam a try
Up for a challenge? How about harvesting a ring-necked pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chicken and northern bobwhite quail in Nebraska this season. That’s the challenge of the Nebraska Upland Slam, a partnership among the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Pheasants Forever, Inc., and Quail Forever. This year marks the fifth year of the challenge.
Neb. ‘Honestly, it’s not for everyone’ campaign still drawing recognition
Nebraska’s ‘Honestly, it’s not for everyone’ tourism campaign — a few years old and still getting both praise and eye rolls — again has racked up a top national award. The Visit Nebraska team on Aug. 9 accepted a 2022 Mercury Award at ESTO,...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Fair preparations well underway
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair is a little more than a week away, and Fonner Park is getting ready. The concourse next to the Heartland Events Center was busy Wednesday, with workers getting over 7,000 exhibits ready. There are more than 50 people working in just that one area of the fairgrounds, and leading those workers is Kourtney Lingeman.
WOWT
Northern Lights could be visible in Nebraska and Iowa Wednesday night
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Look up Wednesday night for the potential for a cool sight not usually visible this far south! The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather department says a geomagnetic storm will allow the Northern Lights to be visible farther south than usual Wednesday night into early Thursday.
doniphanherald.com
Auditor questions the legality of $270,000 in History Nebraska fund transfers
The former head of History Nebraska diverted money intended to help the state agency deal with COVID-19 losses into a private foundation, according to a state audit released Monday. In the report, Deputy State Auditor Craig Kubicek questioned the legality of the actions by Trevor Jones, who resigned as History...
KETV.com
State audit raises 'red flag' on History Nebraska funds
A Nebraska state audit is raising red flags as to why hundreds of thousands of dollars intended for pandemic relief for state agency ended up in a newly formed private foundation. "It raised a lot of red flags in the intention of of where those funds were going and why...
History Nebraska Foundation receives $875,000 in ARPA funding
Lincoln, NE - The History Nebraska Foundation received an $875,000 grant for operating costs from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 through the City of Lincoln/Lancaster County. The funds were awarded as part of a nearly $5 million grant program to benefit 15 non-profit tourism organizations. The grant...
Upper Niobrara White NRD awards noteworthy conservationists
Each year, the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) accepts nominations for individuals or groups who have shown exemplary work to protect our state’s natural resources in Northwest Nebraska. Nominations are accepted from agencies and natural resources professionals as well as private citizens and nominees must be conducting their conservation efforts within the Upper Niobrara White District encompassing Dawes, Sheridan, Box Butte and Sioux Counties.
New grants aim to interest Neb. teens in high-tech manufacturing
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts’ effort to interest more Nebraska teens in high-tech, manufacturing and health care jobs in the state handed out two new grants on Monday. Hebron-based MetalQuest and 21st Century Equipment, a John Deere dealership with outlets in western Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado, received grants of $125,000 each through the Developing Youth Talent Initiative, launched by Ricketts in 2015.
Nebraska man breaks world record with fish caught at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Nebraska man is the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when he shot a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. “Shortnose gar usually only weigh three-to-four pounds,”...
Former head of History Nebraska might have violated state law, probe says
The former head of History Nebraska might have violated state law in misdirecting $270,000 in funds forwarded to him to help cover losses in revenue caused by COVID-19.
klkntv.com
A bug’s bite: UNL studying viruses transmitted to Nebraska crops and gardens
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Bugs are waging war on Nebraska crops by transmitting viruses. UNL’s Department of Entomology is looking into the insects carrying viruses to crops here in the state. With many unknowns currently within this topic of research, the faculty at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is...
Conservation Nebraska calls on communuity to help document Monarch population
Conservation Nebraska is asking folks to take pictures of Monarchs they see and send it to them to help document the Monarch population.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
klkntv.com
Nebraska families may still be eligible for program that ensures food security
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- DHHS completed the last of four Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers on August 16th but says assistance may still be available. Rodger Robinson, Deputy Director of Program and Service at DHHS says the program “ensures food security” for students in need. “Pandemic electronic benefits transfer is...
siouxlandnews.com
First suspected death from brain-eating amoeba in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska resident is suspected to have died from infection with Naegleria fowleri, commonly referred to as a brain-eating amoeba. The resident most likely acquired the infection while swimming in the Elkhorn River, shortly before their illness. If confirmed, it is the first known death from Naegleria fowleri in Nebraska’s history.
Panhandle Post
