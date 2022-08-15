Read full article on original website
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
There is a message attached to ‘Attached’
Attached is a sculpture leased by the City of Evanston via the Arts Council. Its site, in Burnham Shores Park (along the lakefront between Hamilton Street and Burnham Place), was the choice of Jennifer Lasik, then-Cultural Arts Coordinator of the City of Evanston. Sculpted by Evanstonian Janet Austin, it is...
evanstonroundtable.com
Bird alive! Architecture saving avian lives
On May 4, 2022, the podcast “99% Invisible,” premiered an episode titled Murder Most Fowl. The podcast focuses primarily on how everyday design affects our lives (the unofficial tagline being that “Good design is 99% invisible”). The piece itself began by mentioning how birding as a hobby really took off during the pandemic.
positivelynaperville.com
Not everything is guaranteed to be true or accurate that is carved in stone
“Carved in stone” means that something is permanent or not able to be changed. However, in the case of Joseph Naper’s grave marker, this definition does not apply. About 15 years ago, when I was in the earliest stage of researching the members of Euclid Lodge No. 65, I traveled to the Warrenville Public Library to see what I could find about Hiram E. Leonard, a Warrenville merchant and one of the earliest members of the Lodge.
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
“We are trying to soak up the last summer days,” said Dan Fistler, who took his kids Bennett and Vivienne and dog Rizzo to Dawes Park. The family attended each of the Starlight concerts this year. This is the second movie – the film Dog. “It’s the last one before school starts next week,” said Dan. Seven more Saturday movies are planned in parks through Oct. 8 across the city. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
columbiachronicle.com
Uptown commune Jesus People USA turns 50 and faces dwindling membership
Editor’s note: This article is from the Communication Department’s award-winning Echo magazine. When Tom Crozier, a man with unapologetically long, curly hair, sits in the garden room of the Jesus People USA commune, the light radiating through the window behind him creates a glowing silhouette around his head. It’s a fitting image, considering he’s telling the story of the religious community he’s called home for 29 years.
Bronzeville church helps people learn new skills, advance in a trade through apprenticeship program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Providing a lifetime of gainful employment is a priority for people on the Chicago's South Side and West Side.For years, one Bronzeville church has been leading an effort to bring minorities into Chicago's trade unions. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports Thursday at the church, members of the community will see just how many opportunities are available. On Wednesday, Maurice Harris stands with a sense of pride. He is a journeyman plumber. A professional, almost a master. "A professional plumber. You come in and take care of business. You don't play around." It's a huge leap from apprentice. It...
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Thursday daily digest
Good Thursday morning, Evanston. In the morning light near Northwestern University, Mari Kang-Clark (above) reads the Bible and takes notes. “It was kind of crowded where I usually sit,” she said, “so I found this nook.” Kang-Clark, 23, is a Christian campus minister at the university. “Students feel drowned out by the world,” she says. She’s most interested in teaching about the character of God. “People don’t realize that God has emotions.” (At This Time photo by Richard Cahan)
Teacher’s ‘Welcome to Kindergarten’ music video is a must-watch for calming first-day jitters
A teacher’s “Welcome to Kindergarten” song is helping to reduce first-day-of-school anxieties for many children this year. Dwayne Reed, a dean of students at a Chicago elementary school, has always loved to sing. He recently demonstrated his talent in an Instagram musical performance called "Welcome to Kindergarten."
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnradio.com
How authentic is ‘The Bear’ really?
Managing Editor of The Takeout, Marnie Shure, joins WGN Radio’s John Landecker to discuss the show The Bear, streaming on Hulu, and how it well authenticates not only what it’s like to work in a kitchen, but what it’s like to work in a Chicago restaurant. Later, Marnie talks about the new Girl Scout Cookie flavor, Raspberry Rally, and their new method of selling cookies online as a way to teach the scouts how to operate a business in the coming year.
The Independent Newspapers
End of an era
Villa Park’s Pioneer Garden and Feed, which opened in 1918, will close this month. Angie and Tony Rojek, who bought the business seven years ago, announced on Aug. 2 that they had sold the property, and that the business would soon close. The Rojek family is pictured in front of the business, which is located at 118 S. Villa Ave. Angie and Tony Rojek are pictured (above) in the front row. Their sons Carter (left) and Ethan (right) are in the back row. Carter graduated from Willowbrook High School earlier this year. Ethan graduated from Willowbrook in 2018. A plaque on the south side of the business notes that Pascal Skemp purchased the land and began running the Villa Park Feed and Milling Company from Pioneer’s current location in 1918. In the early years, the store sold chicken feed and fertilizer to local farms and fruit orchards. “It’s an institution in Villa Park,” said Villa Park Village President Nick Cuzzone of Pioneer Garden and Feed. “We’re definitely going to miss it.” Angie Rojek stated on Aug. 5 that she couldn’t yet announce who bought the property. She said the buyer will be making an announcement soon. She did say the 104 year-old building would come down. “It will no longer be Pioneer—I can say that,” she said. “It won’t be a feed store anymore.”
CHICAGO READER
‘Sexy and sinister’
It’s been a few years since Noir City: Chicago emerged from dark alleyways celebrating film noir, movies that embody the seedier side of everyday life. The pandemic paused the festival, an event that showcases a slate of films where the lines of good and bad are stylishly blurred in postwar America, but this year it’s back at the Music Box Theatre.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oakpark.com
Rats and more rats
Oak Park has a rat problem. It is not alone in the Chicago area. And Oak Park’s adjacency to the city, which really has a rat problem, isn’t helping. Also contributing to an upturn in the rat population, according to Oak Park’s public heath department, is the end of COVID lockdowns and, most immediately, summer weather.
wgnradio.com
Could a birthmark be a sign of a rare condition in children?
Dr. Robert Listernick, an academic general pediatrician with Lurie Children’s Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how distinctive markings on the skin that may have started in your childhood might be a sign of neurofibromatosis, and how there’s a new way to treat the problem.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Brookfield Zoo’s gorilla, JoJo, heads to Field Museum
JoJo, the silverback gorilla at Brookfield Zoo who died July 31 during surgery to treat an acute illness, is destined to become part of the collection at the Field Museum. The news, first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times last week, was confirmed by officials at the Chicago Zoological Society and the Field Museum. It doesn’t appear that JoJo’s remains will be placed on display.
territorysupply.com
9 Fabulously Unique Places to Stay in Illinois
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Thanks to its unique history and long list of attractions, Illinois is a destination that goes by many names: The Land of Lincoln, The Prairie State, and the Metropolis of the Midwest.
palatine.il.us
Palatine Street Fest 2022
The Village of Palatine's annual Downtown Street Fest will be held on August 26 - 28, 2022. Visit our new "Backyard Lounge" in Towne Square, presented by Palatine Bank & Trust, open Friday, August 26 (5pm - 10pm), Saturday, August 27, (11am - 10pm), and Sunday, August 28, (11am - 4pm). The setting will include shaded picnic tables, lounge chairs, string lights, a bar, local eats, outdoor games (bags, giant Jenga, ladder ball, bocce ball, etc.) and scheduled entertainment throughout the day/night.
Former Maxim’s De Paris In Bertrand Goldberg’s Astor Tower Set To Become A Members Only Club
A space formerly known as Maxim’s de Paris, which served French cuisine and fine wines to an audience of food lovers, politicians, and celebrities from 1963 to 1983, is set to become a private club. The interior, which once was Maxim’s de Paris, has been a city-run space for the last 22 years. Now, Gold Coast’s Astor Tower iconic space will be revived as an exclusive neighborhood social club.
Douglass Park Neighbors ‘Sad’ And ‘Ignored’ As Music Fests Ruin Their Park All Summer — And Cleanup Won’t Come Until Fall￼
NORTH LAWNDALE — Douglass Park has sweeping fields, prairie habitats that attract hundreds of colorful birds and magnificent willow trees towering over the edge of the park’s lagoon. But it has seen better days, neighbors said. The southern half of Douglass Park has been damaged by large crowds...
wlsam.com
Retired Chicago Journalist Mark Suppelsa’s Guide to Montana
Retired Chicago Journalist Mark Suppelsa is enjoying his retirement in Montana. He joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about life in retirement, the grizzly bear population, and common mistakes tourists make when they visit Montana.
Comments / 0