Spacious ranch house, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath with a 30 x 15 Bonus room on a cul de sac. This updated home with very uncommon STUCCO EXTERIOR which is better than vinyl siding. You can MOVE RIGHT IN! So many NEW features- and so Many Extras! ! All new exterior like no other around, home has a New concrete driveway and walk way/stoop, you cannot miss the stunning privacy fence in front, all exterior doors and garage door (and opener) were replaced, all NEW Windows, NEW Roof , Heated garage with shelving and tool roller cart, HUGE Bonus room that can easily be turned into a 4 season room, TV, DVD and speakers included, ( extra storage room on side) 220 Electrical, Hot water and HVAC new in 2015. Updated kitchen with new Plank flooring, Beautifully Updated Bathrooms Original Hardwood Floors throughout Living Room and Bedrooms, one touch blinds in living room, Walk in Cedar Closet in 4th BR (addition) with Exterior Access, ALL bedrooms have Professional Closet Organizers. Home is centrally located to EVERYTHING - Shopping, Highways, Entertainment - Plus AWARD WINNING Schaumburg Schools including James B Conant High School.POND with beautiful waterfall and colorful fish is major attraction.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO