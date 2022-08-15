Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Man accused of Butler Township quadruple murder held on $10 million bond
Stephen Marlow, who is accused of murdering four people Aug. 5 at two houses in Butler Township, is being held in Montgomery County Jail on a $10 million bond. Marlow was arrested Aug. 6 in Kansas after Butler Township Police say he shot and killed four people on Hardwicke Place.
WSYX ABC6
2-week-old Fritz checks out Hippo Cove for the first time
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - He's just two weeks old but Fritz is already checking out his Hippo Cove home. The baby hippo went out for the first time Monday morning with mom, Bibi. “The habitat introduction went pretty much as we hoped it would,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care Christina Gorsuch. “Bibi, followed closely by Fritz, came out right away and walked into the pool. She showed great maternal instincts and used her body to block Fritz from spending too much time in deep water. He went under to nurse and explore a little but stayed right by mom.”
WSYX ABC6
Cincinnati Zoo-goers could see new hippo calf Fritz on exhibit very soon
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Visitors to the Cincinnati Zoo could see the new hippo calf, Fritz, as early as Friday, August 18. Fritz checked out Hippo Cove again early on Thursday with mom, Bibi. Frtiz is weighing in at nearly 120 pounds. He was about 80 pounds just two weeks ago....
WSYX ABC6
National Museum of the USAF hosting Marine Corps Art Exhibit
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A temporary display on loan from the National Museum of the Marine Corps has officially opened at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The traveling art exhibition Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art, 1975-2018, sponsored by the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, will be on view in the museum's Cold War Gallery through December 17.
