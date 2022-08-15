Read full article on original website
Supervisors voice frustrations over issues with new Guthrie County Jail addition
(Guthrie Co) The new Guthrie County Jail facility project was discussed at the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday morning. Guthrie County Board Chairman Mike Dickson and Sheriff Marty Arganbright expressed their frustration with the way the windows were designed which has the wrong type of glass, allowing people to see inside of the jail cells and other areas.
Carroll Area Development Corporation Rebrands As Carroll County Growth Partnership To Better Reflect Mission
The Carroll Area Development Corporation (CADC) is adopting a new motif to better reflect the organization’s purpose and goals. The economic development agency will now operate as the Carroll County Growth Partnership (CCGP), but the incorporated legal name will remain Carroll Area Development Corporation. Executive Director Kimberly Tiefenthaler says, “Since starting my position seven months ago, projecting the best and strengthening partnerships countywide has been at the top of my list, but I didn’t foresee a total rebranding.” According to her, the change comes after numerous work sessions with stakeholders, the CADC Executive Board, and CADC/Chamber staff.” The new name more accurately represents its mission to support businesses beyond just the City of Carroll. They’ve also updated their positioning statement, which now reads, “Carroll County Growth Partnership provides economic development resources and expertise to businesses and communities throughout Carroll County to enhance growth while strengthening our communities and building a better quality of place.” CCGP President Mike Franey says, “Now, moving forward, we can continue to grow our partnerships through the county by working to better the economic strength of our businesses through retention, attraction, and expansion, and therefore grow Carroll County as a whole.” The rollout is expected to take some time, but staff encourages local businesses and residents to be on the lookout for coming updates.
Carroll County Supervisors Approve Anti-Human Trafficking Proclamation
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution during their meeting Monday to support the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) Human Trafficking Coalition. The proposal was first brought to the board last week, but the supervisors wanted to familiarize themselves with the program before backing it. Board Chair, Stephanie Hausman, shared the opening language of the proclamation.
Rescue Units Responding to Minor Injury Accident near 730th and Victoria Road
(Cumberland) Cass County Communications paged out Cumberland and Massena Rescue and Cass EMS to a two-vehicle minor injury accident east of 730th and Victoria Road. The initial report is a car running into the rear of a county mowing unit. No other details are available.
Cass County Sheriff’s Report
(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Travis Keoppel, 52, of Adair, on Tuesday on warrant for Sexual Assault. Keoppel was transported to the Cass County jail where he was booked and held. The Sheriff’s Office also arrested John Jamison, 61, of Atlantic, on Sunday for OWI 2nd...
Concrete Structures Erected at Landus Site in Jefferson
More progress is being made at the Landus Cooperative site in Jefferson. Jefferson Location Lead Brian Hill told the Greene County Development Corporation Board earlier this month that the 150-foot concrete structures have been erected and there’s still a lot of electrical components that need to be installed inside. He said crews will also have the four smaller steel bins to be done. Hill talked about how diligently the contractor worked to get the larger structures done.
No Injuries Following SUV/Semi Accident Tuesday In Jefferson
No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon in Jefferson. The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to the scene near the intersection of Elm and Lincoln Way Streets at approximately 1:40 p.m. Their investigation found a 2021 Toyota Venza, driven by Sherry Graven of Jefferson, was traveling northbound on Elm when it was struck by a 2014 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer, operated by Randy Wilson of Gowrie, as the semi attempted to change lanes. The Graven vehicle was forced off the roadway and sustained an estimated $1,500 in damages. Only $500 in damage was reported to the Wilson truck and trailer. Wilson was cited for unsafe passing.
Curlew man arrested for railroad theft in Pocahontas County
Pocahontas Co., IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release this morning regarding a theft of railroad materials in the area. “On June 12th, 2022, the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s was contacted by the Union Pacific Railroad to report a theft of railroad materials out of Rolfe, Gilmore City, and Mallard, Iowa. After a lengthy investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Shayne Brodersen (56) of Curlew, lowa. Brodersen was charged with Theft 2nd Degree – D Felony. On August 8th, 2022, The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Brodersen’s residence in rural Curlew, Iowa. Items were seized from the search warrant as evidence from Brodersen’s residence. Brodersen was also arrested on a valid Pocahontas County warrant stemming from this investigation. Brodersen was transported to the Pocahontas County Jail to await his initial appearance before a magistrate.
Wild Rose Casino And Hotel Donates $5,000 To Local Food Bank
Wild Rose Casino and Hotel in Jefferson recently donated $5,000 in support of a local food bank. Last week, representatives from Wild Rose presented a check to the Greene County Christian Action Resource Center (ARC) Food Bank, which provides no-cost food donations to families in need within Greene County. ARC Director Shirley Haupert says, “We greatly appreciate the donation from Wild Rose. The money will help feed many families in need and ease their food insecurities. Without great partners like the casino, our mission would be much more challenging.” Greene County ARC uses donations like this to provide a week’s worth of food to around 130 Greene County families each month. General Manager Travis Dvorak says, “Shirley Haupert and the ARC team provide a great service to families throughout Greene County. When the idea was brought up, we all enthusiastically agreed to support their mission.” Monetary and non-perishable food donations are accepted year-round at ARC and can be dropped off at 1006 N. Vine St. in Jefferson.
Colton Becker Shows Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer at the Iowa State Fair
(Atlantic) Colton Becker of Atlantic showed the Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer on Tuesday at the Iowa State Fair. Becker showed another Breeding Shorthorn Heifer earning a second-place finish in his class. Colton is the son of John and Abby Becker.
Teen Driver Injured in Sac County Rollover ; Drug-Related Search Warrant Executed
A teenage girl was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Sac County last week. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened this past Tuesday, August 9th around 8:20am just east of Lake View. 17-year-old Ashlyn Arbegast of rural Lake View was traveling south on Otter Avenue in a 1997 Ford Explorer when she lost control. The vehicle entered the east ditch, slid sideways, and rolled at least twice before coming to rest on the driver's side.
Marathon man arrested for OWI in Pocahontas County
Pocahontas Co., IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release this morning regarding a reckless driver near Laurens, IA. “On August 6th, 2022, the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s received a 911 call of a reckless driver going in and out of ditches on Highway 10 west of Laurens, lowa. The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle in the ditch of the 44000 block of 120th Avenue. The vehicle was a silver Honda Accord registered to a Bret Paulson of Marathon, lowa. Upon investigation Bret Paulson (52) was placed under arrest and charged with Operating While Intoxicated 1st Offense – Serious Misdemeanor. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Simple Misdemeanor. Paulson was transported to the Pocahontas County Jail to await his initial appearance before a judge.
Elementary Students Return TO Audubon On August 23 While Middle And High School Students Return On August 29
The 2022-23 School year of Audubon Community Schools is a week away, and Superintendent Eric Trager is excited to welcome everyone back. Most school districts take the summer to do facility upgrades while teachers and students are away, which is no different for Audubon. Trager says they have been working hard all summer on a major renovation of their middle and high school building.
Two arrested in Pocahontas Co. traffic stop
Pocahontas Co., IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release this morning for drug offenses and an open container. “On July 29th, 2022, at 12:47 a.m. the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a Silver Chevrolet Impala parked at the Swan Lake entrance. As a result, Andrea Wempe of Breda, IA and Bruce Christensen II of Laurens, IA were arrested and both charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense – Aggravated Misdemeanors, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Simple Misdemeanor. Bruce Christensen II was also cited for having an Open Container – Simple Misdemeanor. Both individuals were transported to the Pocahontas County Jail to await their initial appearance before a judge.
$4,000 In Damages Occurred In A Two Vehicle Accident Friday In Jefferson
A total of $4,000 in damages occurred in a two-vehicle accident on Friday, August 12, in Jefferson. According to the Jefferson Police Department, an officer was dispatched at approximately 11:04 a.m. to an accident in the 300 Block of South Chestnut Street. A 2008 Buick Enclave owned by Vickie Taylor of Jefferson was parked on the west side of the street. A 2006 Dodge Caravan owned and operated by Nancy Halterman of Grand Junction struck the Taylor vehicle while attempting to park in front of it. The Taylor and Halterman vehicles had a reported $2,000 in damages each.
JoAnn Gehling of Carroll
JoAnn Gehling, 80 of Carroll, died Thursday morning August 18, 2022, at Accura Nursing Home in Carroll, Iowa surrounded by her seven children following a brief illness. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, at Holy Spirit Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Patrick Behm. Mass servers will be Kolbi Peter and Camri Peter. Music will be by Kathy Halbur. Special music will be by Maggie Gehling and Elizabeth Mills. Lector for the mass will be Alvin Mueggenberg. Gift bearers will be JoAnn’s grandchildren. Eucharistic Ministers will be Mary Grossman, and Sister Joann Gehling F.S.P.A. Honorary Casket Bearers will be Jesse Schwanz, Breanna Haberl, Cory Haberl, Elizabeth Mills, Jordan Wessling, Caleb Wessling, Mitch Gehling, Jack Gehling, Samantha Gehling, Lilly Gehling, Calvin Gehling, Maggie Gehling, Lucy Gehling, Tyler Gehling, Reese Gehling, Carter Gehling and Kenna Gehling. Casket Bearers will be Nathan Haberl, Spencer Gehling, Josh Gehling, Max Gehling, Casey Gehling, Jacob Wessling, and Conner Gehling. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll, Iowa.
Carroll Woman Pleads Guilty To Lottery Theft
A Carroll woman accused of Iowa lottery theft has filed her guilty plea in Carroll County District Court. Sixty-one-year-old Patricia Mae Trice submitted her guilty plea last week to the class D felony count after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. The charge stems from an investigation into reported thefts from the Kimmes Country Store on U.S. Highway 30 between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11 while Trice was employed there. Authorities say Trice stole tickets and redeemed the winnings, depriving her employer of the funds. Trice faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Carroll County courthouse.
Carroll Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Over $3,000 From Employer
A Carroll man accused of stealing more than $3,000 from his employer over the course of two months filed a guilty plea in Carroll County District Court last week. Thirty-three-year-old Cody Jonathan Wolfe was initially charged with second-degree theft and Iowa Lottery fraud, both class D felonies, after a Carroll Police Department investigation determined Wolfe had voided transactions between Feb. 1 and April 21 and pocketed customers’ payments. Authorities say he stole nearly $3,500 over the time he was employed at Sparky’s One Stop in the 1500 block of Plaza Drive. Wolfe was also seen on video surveillance stealing multiple lottery tickets during his shift. In accordance with a plea agreement reached with prosecutors, he pled guilty to the single theft charge and is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 22. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines. The remaining charges would be dismissed after sentencing.
Bird Says As Iowa’s Attorney General She’d Sue Biden Administration For Overreach
Statewide Iowa — The Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General says if she’s elected in November, she’ll go to court to challenge the overreach of the federal government. Brenna Bird is currently the Guthrie County Attorney. As Iowa’s attorney general, Bird says she’d assign a squad of...
Two men arrested in criminal mischief at Gilmore City farm
Gilmore City, IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release regarding a couple arrests in Gilmore City. “A Gilmore City man and a Pocahontas man were arrested on Sunday after the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a report of criminal mischief at a rural farm site. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 11:20 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 33002 480th Street, rural Gilmore City. Upon arrival at the farm site, law enforcement was also informed that there were 4 hogs that had been left there which didn’t belong at the site.
