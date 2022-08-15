The Carroll Area Development Corporation (CADC) is adopting a new motif to better reflect the organization’s purpose and goals. The economic development agency will now operate as the Carroll County Growth Partnership (CCGP), but the incorporated legal name will remain Carroll Area Development Corporation. Executive Director Kimberly Tiefenthaler says, “Since starting my position seven months ago, projecting the best and strengthening partnerships countywide has been at the top of my list, but I didn’t foresee a total rebranding.” According to her, the change comes after numerous work sessions with stakeholders, the CADC Executive Board, and CADC/Chamber staff.” The new name more accurately represents its mission to support businesses beyond just the City of Carroll. They’ve also updated their positioning statement, which now reads, “Carroll County Growth Partnership provides economic development resources and expertise to businesses and communities throughout Carroll County to enhance growth while strengthening our communities and building a better quality of place.” CCGP President Mike Franey says, “Now, moving forward, we can continue to grow our partnerships through the county by working to better the economic strength of our businesses through retention, attraction, and expansion, and therefore grow Carroll County as a whole.” The rollout is expected to take some time, but staff encourages local businesses and residents to be on the lookout for coming updates.

