FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thegeorgeanne.com
Friends and Fitness on Armstrong
The consolidation of Georgia Southern and Armstrong left many students and Savannah residents with a bad taste in their mouth. With sports being taken away, a miniscule Greek life and fewer traditional college extracurriculars outsiders may think that we are lacking in the “fun” department. Contrary to these...
thegeorgeanne.com
Fun in the Water with Miss Judy Charters
Some know her as Judy Helmey, others know her as the crazy lady with all the boats, but there is no denying she is the Captain of Savannah. As she sits in her modest house overlooking Turners Creek, Helmey says, “I’d bet a first-time fisher my life that they’ll catch something within seconds with our boats and knowledge.” With over five decades of boat chartering experience under her belt, Helmey has yet to skip a beat.
