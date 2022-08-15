Read full article on original website
8 Tips to Make the Most of Crypto Winter
Bitcoin's BTC price has never fallen below the peak of the previous cycle, but this time the pattern has been broken, since the asset has recently hit a low of $17,600. The entire capitalization of the crypto market has decreased by a little more than two-thirds since November 2021. The primary goal for the investors during this tough time is to keep calm and do everything possible to make this situation work for us, not against us. I have prepared a shortlist of the best tips that will come in handy right now.
Introducing Coin Price Pages: Where Crypto Prices Meet Stories
Cryptocurrency is one of the cornerstones at HackerNoon. We’ve published tens of thousands of stories about #blockchain, #bitcoin, and just about everything else surrounding #cryptocurrency since 2016 (back then, the term #web3 had not even been coined!). But as the crypto space is evolving, so is HackerNoon and our next step is to give our readers and writers better data within our technology publishing platform. In order to do that, we’ll be adding cryptocurrency price pages at hackernoon.com/coins and individual coin price pages like $BTC, $ETH, and $USDT. These coin price pages combine curated stories with timely data to form a qualitative and quantitate hub about each top cryptocurrency. As a technology publishing platform, we’re concentrating on integrating more API-driven data sources about companies, cryptocurrencies, software and people to better reflect the technology industry. These coin price pages will be a quantitive and qualitative destination to learn more about what’s happening with each cryptocurrency.
DAOfication as a Nascent Crypto Trend
Decentralized Autonomous Organization is the latest trend in the cryptocurrency market. DAO is an organization run by the rules enforced by a smart contract while collectively owned, controlled, and managed by its members. DAOs are being used for investment, fundraising, buying digital assets, borrowing, in media, and charity, all the while removing the need for intermediaries. In the past year, DAOs surpassed 1.6 million in membership in December, a surge of 130x from a mere 13,000 last January.
Could Bitcoin-Powered Gambling and Crypto Casinos Be the Next Trend?
As one of the earliest adopters of blockchain technology, the gambling industry has incorporated blockchain and digital currencies into its system, greatly improving gambling. Blockchain has brought greater transparency and accessibility to the industry and paved the way for innovations with new forms of gambling, the latest being crypto casinos.
How Will Blockchain Bridges and Cross-Chain Interoperability Evolve from a UX Perspective?
The crypto/web3 space has matured considerably as a whole. Long gone are the days where Ethereum is the only platform for smart contracts — the emergence of multiple smart contract chains have provided us with faster and cheaper alternatives to Ethereum. As a testament to this fact, Ethereum’s TVL...
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
Crypto Market Seems to Recover - Can You Still Make Profits?
The bear market represents an opportunity to buy cryptocurrencies at a low price and hold them in anticipation of market reversal. Using auto trading robots, you program the software to keep buying crypto coins at an interval as the prices fall, thus reducing your average purchasing price. The robot will sell at your take profit level whenever the price increases and close the position automatically. Short selling can be lucrative as you sell first and buy later at a lower price. Shorting the market is a solid trading strategy when prices take a nose dive.
Risk Management in Crypto - How not to Lose All Your Money?
Crypto is an extremely risky world because either you will earn a lot or go on to lose all your money in it. In project aggregators like Coingecko, we have almost 14000 coins and tokens. Some of them will go to the moon like Ethereum, while others turn out to be a failure like Luna.
Interesting Events That Are Happening in the Crypto Space 2022
Let's look at some essential developments within the crypto space this year. We've seen many new developments and innovations within the blockchain space over the years. 2022 has seen some interesting innovations in particular. So, let's look at some essential developments within the crypto space this year. Web3, the Next...
Can You Earn a Lambo by Being a Flash Arbitrageur on BNB Smart Chain?
The fascinating story of me diving deep into an arbitrage business on the most active blockchain platform. This story started one long evening while I was routinely analyzing traders’ performance on the BSC blockchain. I was using our Datamint data analytics engine to look for the most profitable actors. This engine contains historical and live data being constantly streamed from the most active blockchain in terms of daily active users’ quantity — BNB Smart Chain (former Binance Smart Chain). I had a hypothesis that it was possible to find trading insights from these traders’ behavior.
Bitcoin: Stop Speculating and Start Innovating - The Shift of Currency to Assets
This is not financial advice - it’s merely an opinion on the paradigm shift on cryptocurrency as a whole. Please consult with your financial advisor before you make any financial decision. Cryptocurrency has had its own interesting and, sometimes controversial, relationship with the online world. The original intention was...
CBD & Crypto - the Best Team Up Since Riggs & Murtaugh?
One’s the ‘old-guard’, been around the block one too many times, the other, tried and tested but still a lot of miles left on the clock. As much as that sounds like a buddy cop movie, it’s also the story of CBD and crypto. CBD, as we all know, is derived from the cannabis plant, which has been smoked, chewed, eaten, sown into cloth, used for psychoactive and medicinal purposes, for thousands of years. Crypto and blockchain technology, in comparison, are still in their infancy – and were simply a theory in 1982 when a cryptographer by the name of David Chaum proposed the protocol in his dissertation.
Understanding How Blockchain Prevents Double Spending In Bitcoin
The cryptocurrency space has been a tremendous game changer since its introduction. From digital money to decentralized finance, innovation has greatly shaped the future of finance. Despite having many benefits, the cryptocurrency market still has a few concerns, including scams, theft, and double-spending. Earlier last year, Bitcoin tanked by about...
Stablecoins: How Their Formation Ties in with Cryptocurrencies
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies whose value is tied or pegged to either the value of another currency, another commodity or a financial instrument. The main stablecoins – Tether, USB Coin and Balance USD – have dominated the market for a long time, accounting for about 90% of stablecoins’ total market volume. The most grievous example is the loss of the TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin tied to the US dollar, which was unable to withstand the pressure from traders. The only island of stability present in the entire crypto space is (and should always remain) stablecoins.
Writing About Crypto Will Make You Youtube Famous
While the launch of the Noonies might be the biggest news for us here at HackerNoon, big things are happening across the world. One of them is the recent news that Crypto.com received regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK. Revolut was also allowed to offer its cryptocurrency services across the European Economic Zone earlier this week.
The Most Important Scarce Resource in Blockchain: Legitimacy
Special thanks to Karl Floersch, Aya Miyaguchi and Mr Silly for ideas, feedback and review. The Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchain ecosystems both spend far more on network security - the goal of proof of work mining - than they do on everything else combined. The Bitcoin blockchain has paid an...
East vs West - How The Crypto Culture Differs
Returning after a week in Thailand at the P2E Expo Asia and there are some lessons to carry home. (1) East vs West - the crypto,Web3and blockchain scene here is very different. In fact it's reminiscent of other regions like Africa who are still considered early adopters but aren't moving with the hype - they're focused on making crypto and blockchain work for them to connect people. They're still riding the wave of P2E gaming and trying out all sorts of other models. My thoughts are very clear on this so I won't labour the point.
HackerNoon's DeFi Writing Contest with SORA Network: XSTUSD Use Cases
HackerNoon’s DeFi Writing Contest, in partnership with SORA Network, gives prize money in a stablecoin called - SORA Synthetic USD aka XSTUSD. Some of you might be 100% degens and already know what to do. This post is NOT for those of you. For the rest, let’s use this...
Crypto Payments Goes Mainstream: Catching the Wave
The main idea behind the creation of Bitcoin was to provide an alternative payment method. The payment method would be used like traditional ones but free from central control. Today, the more mainstream crypto becomes, the more there is a need for cards that allow users to withdraw and pay for goods and services. The cards work like traditional bank cards, which became popular due to the mass adoption of fiat currencies and the need to make payments easily.
