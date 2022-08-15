Cryptocurrency is one of the cornerstones at HackerNoon. We’ve published tens of thousands of stories about #blockchain, #bitcoin, and just about everything else surrounding #cryptocurrency since 2016 (back then, the term #web3 had not even been coined!). But as the crypto space is evolving, so is HackerNoon and our next step is to give our readers and writers better data within our technology publishing platform. In order to do that, we’ll be adding cryptocurrency price pages at hackernoon.com/coins and individual coin price pages like $BTC, $ETH, and $USDT. These coin price pages combine curated stories with timely data to form a qualitative and quantitate hub about each top cryptocurrency. As a technology publishing platform, we’re concentrating on integrating more API-driven data sources about companies, cryptocurrencies, software and people to better reflect the technology industry. These coin price pages will be a quantitive and qualitative destination to learn more about what’s happening with each cryptocurrency.

CURRENCIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO