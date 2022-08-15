HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drier than normal trade wind pattern will return Thursday night and hold through the weekend, with moderate to locally breezy conditions prevailing. Showers will continue to favor windward areas Thursday morning, with spotty shower for some leeward and interior locales Thursday afternoon. Lingering instability over the Big Island could allow for the development of a thunderstorm or two Thursday afternoon as well. A disturbance will bring some deeper moisture and an increase in trade wind showers during the first half of next week, while the trades gradually ease into the light to moderate range.

HAWAII STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO