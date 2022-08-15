Read full article on original website
Top VA official makes Hawaii visit to underscore commitment to vets, facilities upgrades
Hawaii advances in the Little League World Series via 11-1 rout of Washington. The Honolulu little league team swung their way into the next round of the 2022 Little League World Series. Honolulu airport theft probe leads to suspicion of potential insider contracting. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Seven state...
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tourist who vacationed in Hawaii says she got ripped off by an online travel company and she’s filing complaints. Laquana Sanders, of Katy, Texas, went on vacation with her family in Hawaii for the first time last month. After buying luau tickets from Hawaii Tour...
‘It doesn’t feel safe’: Flurry of violent crimes leave Maui residents reeling
The fire is now 90% contained but re-kindling is a possibility, DLNR said. Hawaii advances in the Little League World Series via 11-1 rout of Washington. The Honolulu little league team swung their way into the next round of the 2022 Little League World Series. Honolulu airport theft probe leads...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 18, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:11 AM...
HNN News Brief (Aug. 18, 2022)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 18, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. BWS Manager Ernie Lau discusses climate change, Red Hill and ongoing water conservation. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
Hawaii reports 13 COVID deaths, nearly 2,700 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 13 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,696 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 3,189 cases and 14 additional deaths in the previous week. DOH said the average positivity rate is 10.7%. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home...
New 'best airlines' report to help consumers book their next getaway
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Kauai Humane Society discuses bizarre break-in Updated: 2 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. A $20,000 reward is being offered...
Expert: Worrisome rates of drug abuse among Hawaii’s youth could fuel surge in crime
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drugs and crime ― the two often go hand in hand, including among kids. Now a new study shows more of Hawaii’s youth are getting caught up in the cycle of addiction. And in some cases, it’s translating to violence. That’s what police say...
Scientists fear ongoing disaster for native plants, wildlife from latest Hawaii Island fire
WAIKOLOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The latest large wildfire to scorch Hawaii Island is taking yet another toll of native plants and wildlife. And experts fear more fires will happen more frequently, putting Hawaii’s dryland forests in danger. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said the Leilani Wildfire near...
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 16, 2022)
Gubernatorial candidate Josh Green, LG candidate Sylvia Luke discuss strategy for general election. Democrats Josh Green and Sylvia Luke emerged as the party's nominees for governor and lieutenant governor. New car sales remain sluggish in Hawaii after hitting extreme lows during pandemic. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The latest Hawaii...
Check your bank! Hawaii tax refunds up to $300 per person slated to go out soon
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As inflation takes its toll, the state is working to distribute up to $300 in tax refunds to Hawaii taxpayers. Under the plan, a family of four could get $1,200 in tax refunds. The state said the refunds will be directly deposited into bank accounts starting the...
A trap on Maui intended for feral cats, mongoose turns up unexpected capture
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A live skunk was captured on Maui in the Kanahā Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary Monday morning. The DLNR said it was found in a trap initially set to catch feral cats and mongoose. Officials don’t know where the skunk came from, though in January last year,...
Health officials recommend getting shots ahead of flu season
HNN News Brief (Aug. 17, 2022) Hawaii is expanding monkeypox vaccination eligibility after reporting four additional cases. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Trade winds will return full force by the end of the week into the weekend. A few pop up showers over some interior neighborhoods will kick up and then gusty trades return. Winds may be light enough to allow afternoon sea breezes to develop. Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen...
Slim margins trigger Hawaii primary election recounts in 6 races
After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens. Hawaii News Now reported previously that the AG’s office raided the baseyard last year, leading to the arrest of two baseyard staffers. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The woman was discovered unconscious and badly beaten...
Business Report: How offshore buyers affect home prices
From food to gas and eating out, business reporter Howard Dicus shows us which parts of the economy are rising the most. Despite city crack downs vacation rentals, data shows Honolulu in the top 5 U.S. market for Airbnb. Business Report: Visitor arrivals in July. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at...
New car sales remain sluggish in Hawaii after hitting extreme lows during pandemic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The latest Hawaii Auto Outlook report found that new car sales in the state fell in the first half of 2022. The new report, sponsored by the Hawaii Automobile Dealers Association, said that new vehicle registrations fell 9.1%. However, compared to rest of the country, Hawaii’s drop...
Forecast: Stronger winds building for the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drier than normal trade wind pattern will return Thursday night and hold through the weekend, with moderate to locally breezy conditions prevailing. Showers will continue to favor windward areas Thursday morning, with spotty shower for some leeward and interior locales Thursday afternoon. Lingering instability over the Big Island could allow for the development of a thunderstorm or two Thursday afternoon as well. A disturbance will bring some deeper moisture and an increase in trade wind showers during the first half of next week, while the trades gradually ease into the light to moderate range.
Maui police: Suspect hit Massachusetts family’s SUV with chainsaw during bizarre encounter
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police on Monday arrested a man accused of harassing a family from Massachusetts with a chainsaw. Authorities said the suspect, 35-year-old Keaka Paleka, struck the family’s SUV with a chainsaw as they tried to leave Kamaole Beach Park III. Police later found Paleka at the...
Amid severe weather, poll finds fewer Americans are concerned about climate change
The Biden administration is ramping up its efforts against monkeypox. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 18, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. BWS Manager Ernie Lau discusses climate change, Red...
