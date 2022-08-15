ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 18, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:11 AM...
HNN News Brief (Aug. 18, 2022)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 18, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. BWS Manager Ernie Lau discusses climate change, Red Hill and ongoing water conservation. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
Hawaii reports 13 COVID deaths, nearly 2,700 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 13 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,696 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 3,189 cases and 14 additional deaths in the previous week. DOH said the average positivity rate is 10.7%. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home...
New 'best airlines' report to help consumers book their next getaway

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Kauai Humane Society discuses bizarre break-in Updated: 2 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. A $20,000 reward is being offered...
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 16, 2022)

Gubernatorial candidate Josh Green, LG candidate Sylvia Luke discuss strategy for general election. Democrats Josh Green and Sylvia Luke emerged as the party's nominees for governor and lieutenant governor. New car sales remain sluggish in Hawaii after hitting extreme lows during pandemic. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The latest Hawaii...
Health officials recommend getting shots ahead of flu season

HNN News Brief (Aug. 17, 2022) Hawaii is expanding monkeypox vaccination eligibility after reporting four additional cases. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Trade winds will return full force by the end of the week into the weekend. A few pop up showers over some interior neighborhoods will kick up and then gusty trades return. Winds may be light enough to allow afternoon sea breezes to develop. Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen...
Slim margins trigger Hawaii primary election recounts in 6 races

After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens. Hawaii News Now reported previously that the AG’s office raided the baseyard last year, leading to the arrest of two baseyard staffers. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The woman was discovered unconscious and badly beaten...
Business Report: How offshore buyers affect home prices

From food to gas and eating out, business reporter Howard Dicus shows us which parts of the economy are rising the most. Despite city crack downs vacation rentals, data shows Honolulu in the top 5 U.S. market for Airbnb. Business Report: Visitor arrivals in July. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at...
Forecast: Stronger winds building for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drier than normal trade wind pattern will return Thursday night and hold through the weekend, with moderate to locally breezy conditions prevailing. Showers will continue to favor windward areas Thursday morning, with spotty shower for some leeward and interior locales Thursday afternoon. Lingering instability over the Big Island could allow for the development of a thunderstorm or two Thursday afternoon as well. A disturbance will bring some deeper moisture and an increase in trade wind showers during the first half of next week, while the trades gradually ease into the light to moderate range.
