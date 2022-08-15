Read full article on original website
Rehoboth Resident Graduated with PhD
Nicholas L. Drury of Cherry Lane in Rehoboth graduated on Saturday August 6, 2022, from Texas A&M University in College Station Texas with a Doctor of Philosophy degree, majoring in Toxicology. Nicholas will be returning to his home state to begin his career in the Boston, Massachusetts area. Congratulations to him for this very hard-earned honor.
East Providence Athletic Club Thanks Golf Tournament Supporters
More than $5100 was raised during the East Providence Athletic Club’s 25th Annual John Chalmers Charity Golf Tournament. The July event was held at Triggs Memorial Golf Course, Providence, and over 100 golfers participated. Since its inception, the tournament has raised more than $99,500 for area charities. This year’s recipients are the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Hasbro Children's Hospital, Kyle Page Fund, Weaver Memorial Library and Acts of Kindness/Surfers Healing RI.
Local Barbershop Chorus to Host Guest Night
Pawtucket, Rhode Island, September 2022 — Harmony Heritage Chorus, a Southern New England chapter of Harmony, Incorporated, an international organization of female a cappella singers specializing in the barbershop harmony style, will host a Guest Night on Tuesday, September 13th, an evening full of harmony, food and friendship. Women of all ages and musical backgrounds are encouraged to attend the event, which will take place at 7:00 PM at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 50 Park Place in Pawtucket, RI. Parking for this event will be on street and in the municipal lot on Park Place, both a short walk from the church.
The Story of Batman's creation comes to Rhode Island!
Daydream Theatre Company, RISE Playhouse and producer Aaron Andrade are proud to present BILL FINGER: RISE OF THE BAT. Direction and script by Lenny Schwartz; story by Athena Finger, Alethia Bess Mariotta, and Lenny Schwartz. BILL FINGER: RISE OF THE BAT takes a deep dive into the life of Bill...
East Bay Retired Teachers Association Luncheon Meeting
The East Bay Retired Teachers Association will be holding a luncheon meeting on September 15, 2022, at Benjamin's Restaurant 213 Taunton Ave. Seekonk. Ma. {On Rt. 44 inside the Ramada Inn}. The meeting will convene at 11:45 and the scholarship raffle will follow. The open menu will consist of Chicken Parmigiana w/ pasta, fish and chips, eggplant parmigiana w/pasta, baked scrod w/potato, manicotti. haddock au gratin w/potato, linguini carbonara w/bacon, mushrooms, egg and cheese, haddock pizzaiola w/melted cheese over pasta, shrimp scampi over pasta and stuffed shells. Also included are soup or salad and dessert and coffee. The cost is $25. Send your selection and check to Anne Laderer 18 Monmouth Drive Riverside, RI 02915 by September 7. Our program will be Richard Fleischer, CEO of Project Undercover, whose program provides diapers, clothing, socks, and other vital necessities to those in need. He will explain how his program originated and how it has expanded. After speaking to Richard, he explained that their real need presently is diapers and with the volume he uses, he can buy in bulk and get tremendous savings. With the inflation cost of diapers, monetary donations will enable him to purchase many more than what we pay for them. If you are unable to attend and would like to contribute to this worthwhile cause, send your donations to Rae Holland-Long 45 River Run East Greenwich RI 02818. Write checks out to Project Undercover. Remember to bring your raffle items {only New Items Please} as we'd like to reinstate our scholarship program which grants scholarships to 2 deserving East Providence and Mt. Hope seniors.
Weaver Library is proud to present Solo Concert with Peter Biedermann, Monday, September 19th at 6:00 pm
Peter Biedermann is a solo fingerstyle instrumental guitarist based in Green Valley, AZ that has performed in several different contexts since the mid 70's. While his music doesn't settle into any particular genre, it is a hybrid, contemporary style that melds elements of American, European and other world influences into a jambalaya of sound enhanced by subtle electronics and live looping on various guitars in unique tunings. PB began focusing on performing original music starting in the mid 80's.
Brightridge Club 1st Annual Fall Fair and Classic Car Show
Welcome to The 1st Annual Fall Fair and Classic Car Show Event. This event is Free, Kid friendly, and Open to the Public. The event will be at the Brightridge Club located at 59 Brightridge Avenue In East Providence R.I from 2pm to 7pm. We have Over 60 Awesome, talented Vendors and food trucks from local business's around the area and Wicked Acoustic band playing from 3pm to 7pm, Bring your lawn chairs and Blankets and listen to Great music. Come see some Old School Classic Cars that will be entered into the show and cast your Vote in Who will win Best of show!
New England’s General Stores: Exploring an American Classic Speaker Series Event 9/22/22 7PM
(REHOBOTH, MA) – — Join author Ted Reinstein at the Carpenter Museum, Thursday, September 22nd at 7PM for the first talk of the 2022 Speaker Series!. Talking about New England’s General Stores: Exploring an American Classic, broadcast journalist Ted Reinstein shares the rich and colorful history of this iconic institution, how they figured in the rise of early American commerce, why they began to fade, and why—like another New England icon, the diner—they have begun to come back and even be re-invented and re-imagined for a new era. Told with anecdotes from a variety of local landmark stores across the region, the presentation is accompanied by the award-winning photography of Art Donahue. The program will be accompanied with a selection of general store artifacts from the Museum’s own collection.
