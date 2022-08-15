The East Bay Retired Teachers Association will be holding a luncheon meeting on September 15, 2022, at Benjamin's Restaurant 213 Taunton Ave. Seekonk. Ma. {On Rt. 44 inside the Ramada Inn}. The meeting will convene at 11:45 and the scholarship raffle will follow. The open menu will consist of Chicken Parmigiana w/ pasta, fish and chips, eggplant parmigiana w/pasta, baked scrod w/potato, manicotti. haddock au gratin w/potato, linguini carbonara w/bacon, mushrooms, egg and cheese, haddock pizzaiola w/melted cheese over pasta, shrimp scampi over pasta and stuffed shells. Also included are soup or salad and dessert and coffee. The cost is $25. Send your selection and check to Anne Laderer 18 Monmouth Drive Riverside, RI 02915 by September 7. Our program will be Richard Fleischer, CEO of Project Undercover, whose program provides diapers, clothing, socks, and other vital necessities to those in need. He will explain how his program originated and how it has expanded. After speaking to Richard, he explained that their real need presently is diapers and with the volume he uses, he can buy in bulk and get tremendous savings. With the inflation cost of diapers, monetary donations will enable him to purchase many more than what we pay for them. If you are unable to attend and would like to contribute to this worthwhile cause, send your donations to Rae Holland-Long 45 River Run East Greenwich RI 02818. Write checks out to Project Undercover. Remember to bring your raffle items {only New Items Please} as we'd like to reinstate our scholarship program which grants scholarships to 2 deserving East Providence and Mt. Hope seniors.

SEEKONK, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO