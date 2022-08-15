Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
UTILITIES: More sewer-pipe repairs ahead for area of March leak beneath Beach Drive
Back in March, a sewer line under Beach Drive near Lowman Beach leaked an estimated tens of thousands of gallons of sewage. Repairs followed. Now, it’s time for more. We happened onto a mention of the project in city permit files; the summary said the repair work “to minimize risk of sewage leak due to pipe failure” might involve part of Lowman Beach Park, which just reopened after the seawall-removal project. So we asked the King County Wastewater Treatment Division for details. Here’s the reply from spokesperson Rachael Hartman:
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: ‘Last to go’ RV gone from westbound side of Harbor Avenue
The number of RVs on the westbound (northbound) side of Harbor Avenue has been shrinking in recent weeks, as we noted when we reported two weeks ago that the city said another “remediation” was planned. The “No Parking” signs went up for this week; as of last night around 6:30 pm, the remaining RV on that side – somewhat notorious for its pot-plant patch – was still there. As of midday today, multiple area residents emailed us to report, it’s gone. Wrote one, “The black RV on Harbor Ave was last to go. It is surreal seeing the street as it should be.” We were out at the time those notes came in so we went over to verify. As seen in our video above, no RVs remain on that side. Just beyond the end of our clip, two remain on the eastbound side just east of Fairmount, along with a decommissioned school bus that’s been in the Harbor/Beach Drive area a while.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: What’s happening with one month to go until expected reopening
James August 18, 2022 (6:23 pm) What’s up with all the hidden license plates crossing lower bridge? Bunch of motorcycles with covered or no plates. Saw a car that had device that covered/uncovered electronically.They must be seeing that on cameras. Yup August 18, 2022 (8:07 pm) Yes, those are...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sound Transit says Lynnwood Link light rail completion may be delayed 4-6 months
Sound Transit is continuing its efforts to identify new opening dates for current Link light rail construction projects, with four- to six-month construction delays possible for both the Lynnwood and Redmond projects. The projects were previously scheduled for completion mid-2024. Since April of this year, Sound Transit has been flagging...
idesignarch.com
Elegant Classic Waterfront Estate with Sweeping Lake View
This spectacular custom home in Medina, Washington, an affluent Seattle suburb on Lake Washington, features a timeless classic design with contemporary elegance. The luxury estate has its own private 4-boat dock and an elegant terrace in the backyard. A dramatic staircase greets you at the entry, and sweeping lake view...
q13fox.com
Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food
NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Here’s what more we found out about West Seattle’s big water-main break
On the day after that massive water-main break at 24th/Kenyon cut water service to thousands and flooded half a dozen apartments (WSB coverage here), we asked Seattle Public Utilities some followup questions. This evening, we received the answers from SPU spokesperson Sabrina Register. So here’s what we’ve learned:
q13fox.com
Record-setting heat Thursday in Western Washington
SEATTLE - Temperatures could soar to record setting highs Thursday afternoon as a strong ridge of high pressure takes hold over the Pacific Northwest. Today's record high temp at Sea-Tac is 88 degrees. Seattle should have no problem breaking that today with high clouds and sunshine. It may feel a more humid today with this cloud cover.
westseattleblog.com
Season extended for Highland Park Spraypark
As noted here last weekend, this is the final week of operations this year for three of our area’s city-run wading pools – South Park closes after tomorrow, Delridge after Friday, E.C. Hughes after Sunday. Lincoln Park will be open through Labor Day. That was supposed to be the last day for Highland Park Spraypark – but in an aquatics update today, Seattle Parks announced two extra weeks for West Seattle’s only spraypark, which will now be open through Sunday, September 18th. (Never been? It’s at 1100 SW Cloverdale.) The announcement also says, “Next summer, Seattle Parks and Recreation hopes to resume summer aquatics at our pre-pandemic schedules” and says they’re hiring for indoor-pool jobs – go here to find out more.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Scorching temperatures into Thursday
Buckle up for more scorching temps around Western Washington. Highs will skyrocket into the 90s for many communities on Thursday. We're concerned about fire danger and the threat for heat-related illnesses. Highs today will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Tomorrow, highs soar to the low to mid 90s....
westseattleblog.com
Storytime, rock climbing, cleanups, games, more for your West Seattle Tuesday
(Photo by Mike Burns, as this morning’s fog receded) BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP: Equipment is available until 6 pm today for your neighborhood cleanup – today’s Block Drop location is Holy Rosary School (42nd SW north of SW Genesee). DONATE FOOD: Admiral Church‘s summer food drive is...
High clouds keep Seattle from 90 this afternoon
High clouds might keep Seattle from 90 this afternoon. Slight chance of mountain storm and lowland rain shower or sprinkles tonight and early Friday. Milder Friday and for several days after before warming temperatures later next week. SEATTLE — While it’s well into the 90s in Olympia and Chehalis at...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Heat alert, early library openings for next two days
Small>(Before this morning’s short-lived fog, sunrise colors – photographed by Stewart L.) By this time tomorrow, we’ll be under another Heat Advisory alert, decreed by the National Weather Service with two days of 90s expected instead of one. The alert is for noon Wednesday through midnight Thursday night. If we really do see two days in the 90s, that’ll tie the record for 12 90-or-more-degree highs in a year (set in 2015),
westseattleblog.com
9 for your West Seattle Thursday
(Wednesday night photo by Kanit Cottrell) Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight – there’s even more on our West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP SUPPLIES: Until 6 pm, today’s Block Drop is at Fairmount Park Elementary (3800 SW Findlay). HELP WITH...
$49M Lynnwood bridge could improve I-5 traffic
(The Center Square) – The City of Lynnwood, Washington, received a $25 million grant to build a new six-lane, multimodal bridge over Interstate-5 to reduce traffic congestion. The estimated total cost of the Poplar Way Bridge Project is approximately $49 million with an anticipated opening date in late 2023...
Four King County beaches closed due to high bacteria levels
BELLEVUE, Wash. — During the recent hot weather, a lot of people are hitting the beach to cool off in the water. But King County says four beaches are closed due to high levels of bacteria, which means there are feces in the water, usually from people, pets or wildlife on land.
seattleschild.com
MORE heat on the way: Here’s how to beat it!
Yes, we’ve seen hotter days and nights in Puget Sound and across Washington, but the warm streak continues this week and well into next according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures were still above 75 degrees at midnight On Thursday Aug. 18 – only the third time in the history of the weather service’s recording of nighttime heat levels.
Link light rail disruptions: Southbound platform at Columbia City Station to close for two weeks
SEATTLE — Link light rail riders should prepare for two weeks of service impacts while Sound Transit makes improvements to the Columbia City Station. Between Aug. 19 and Sept. 1, the southbound track at the station will close to enable work on the platform. Work includes removing existing platform tiles and replacing them after establishing a new surface they will reliably adhere to, which will eliminate tripping hazards and safety risks from cracking tiles, according to Sound Transit.
q13fox.com
SR-9 in Snohomish will be closed for several days as crews start roundabout construction
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - Starting Tuesday night until Monday morning, State Route 9 in Snohomish will be closed as Washington State Department crews build a roundabout. The closure will be between 2nd Street and 30th Street of SR-9. Work is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Monday at 5...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Wednesday watch
6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, August 17th. Ferries: WSF remains on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. ROAD WORK. Watch...
