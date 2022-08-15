Jo Dee Messina is experiencing quite a comeback in 2022. Cole Swindell’s smash hit “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” is an ode to the 51-year-old Massachusetts native’s 1996 song. With the success of Swindell’s song, a revival of the 90s country music sound is in full swing. Jo Dee Messina is relishing the moment. She took to the Grand Ole Opry stage to perform the track. Check out video shared by the Opry below.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 16 MINUTES AGO