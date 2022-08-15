ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

WATCH: Jo Dee Messina Belts ’90s Classics at the Grand Ole Opry

Jo Dee Messina is experiencing quite a comeback in 2022. Cole Swindell’s smash hit “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” is an ode to the 51-year-old Massachusetts native’s 1996 song. With the success of Swindell’s song, a revival of the 90s country music sound is in full swing. Jo Dee Messina is relishing the moment. She took to the Grand Ole Opry stage to perform the track. Check out video shared by the Opry below.
