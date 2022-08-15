Read full article on original website
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
SWEPCO offering new payment options to help with high bills
SWEPCO is offering new payment options to help with high bills that are open to all customers.
bossierpress.com
SWEPCO to waive late fees, offer extended payment plans to help with high bill concerns
SHREVEPORT, La. (August 16, 2022) – Southwestern Electric Power Co. announced today new measures to help residential customers facing high bills due to increased demand and rising fuel costs. All SWEPCO residential customers can get their late fees waived and take advantage of an extended payment plan that gives...
westcentralsbest.com
CLECO to build solar farm at closed DeSoto lignite power plant
PINEVILLE, La. -- Solar panels soon will fill some of the acreage where lignite was once mined in DeSoto Parish. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments on Wednesday announced their agreement to build a $250 million solar farm at the former Dolet Hills lignite power plant east of Mansfield. The plant closed in December and eliminated hundreds of jobs.
redriverradio.org
Shreveport Receives $22 Million Federal Grant For Transportation Infrastructure
MILLIONS FOR INFRASTRUCTURE: The U.S. Secretary of Transportation announced Thursday that the Biden Administration has awarded $63.1 million to support five projects in Louisiana AND $22 million of that is earmarked for Shreveport. A press conference was held yesterday as local leaders shared the news about the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant.
westcentralsbest.com
Amazon fulfillment center delayed; no opening date available
SHREVEPORT, La. – Construction work is still ongoing at the Amazon fulfillment center, but an exact date for its opening is still unknown. Jessica Breaux, representing Amazon Thursday morning during an informal Zoom meeting of the Caddo Commission’s Amazon TIF Committee, said construction is continuing on the exterior shell as well as inside with the material and equipment needed to eventually operate the center.
KTAL
Caddo schools employees to get $1000 pay supplement in September
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Employees of the Caddo Parish School System will get a back-to-school cash boost in September. The Caddo Parish School Board voted to give teachers and staff members throughout the district a $1,000 supplemental payment. The proposal, introduced by board members Dottie Bell and Dr. Terence Vinson, was meant to be a thank you for their efforts and a successful start to the school year.
I-20 Westbound Shut Down in Downtown Shreveport Early Thursday AM
Early morning motorists on I-20 westbound going through downtown Shreveport were caught by a surprise closing Thursday. I happened upon the detour on the way to work at 4:25 am before the traffic had a chance to back up. From my vantage point, I couldn't see anything past the Red River bridge where we were stopped just prior to the Spring/Market Street exit. As of 5:20 am, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development website still shows traffic being diverted.
KTAL
Shreveport: SWEPCO denies City Council request to cancel shut-offs during high-heat season
SHREVEPORT, La. ((KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO denied a Shreveport City Council request to stop electricity cut-offs until Nov. 1. The request came Tuesday in the form of a resolution passed by the Council in response to this summer’s record-breaking heat that has resulted in higher-than-normal electricity bills. The resolution...
Shreveport Area Teachers Get Back to School Supplemental Check
Caddo Parish teachers and staffers are getting a little something extra in their next paycheck. The Caddo School Board has ok'd $1,000 back-to-school supplement for teachers and staff. This is a onetime benefit to serve as a thank you for their efforts and a successful start to the school year.
Shreveport Could See Damaging Severe Weather This Afternoon
Though all of the Arklatex is in dire need of a good dose of much needed rain, that rain could come in today with a little vengeance. The National Weather Service in Shreveport is warning us to be prepared for the possibility of some pretty nasty weather that should roll through the area this afternoon and tonight.
KTAL
Southern Trace We Care Team
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In an era where we are more connected than ever, on our phones and online, many people are feeling isolated and fewer people really know their neighbors. One group is spreading kindness by caring for their neighbors. “It’s a way for me to live out...
KTBS
Caddo Parish School Board approves $1,000 supplement for teachers, staff
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish School Board voted Tuesday to provide teachers and staff members across the district with a back-to-school supplement in September as a thank you for their efforts and a successful start to the school year. The one-time supplement will provide each eligible employee with $1,000....
westcentralsbest.com
Shreveport reaches 100 degrees for the 25th time this summer
SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Weather Service measured 100 degrees for the 25th time this summer in Shreveport. The high was 5 degrees above average and 5 less than the record. 10 is the average number of 100 degree days per summer according to the past 30 year climate records...
Shreveport Mayor Made Same “Error” on Senate Qualifying Form
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is awaiting a decision from the State Supreme Court on his ability to run for re-election as Mayor. Earlier this month, Caddo District Court Judge Brady O'Callaghan ruled Perkins was not qualified to run for re-election because he listed the wrong address on his election paperwork when he signed up at the Clerk of Court's Office.
KTAL
Shreveport Sonic locations offer ‘Wag Cups’ for limited time
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Sonic fans and their four-legged friends can now enjoy a sweet treat made for dogs this week. Sonic locations in Shreveport are offering cups of whipped topping for dogs this week at participating locations. Wag Cups are available for free with any purchase made in the Sonic app. The sweet treat for dogs is offered until August 21.
This Marshall, Texas Man was so Mad He Poured Soda in Someone’s Gas Tank
Everyone who is reading this right now has gotten mad at someone. The reasons for getting mad can be as long as a CVS receipt. Most of those who get mad can handle it simply by lashing out verbally at the person they are mad at. Others will get physical with the person they are mad at. Others may lash out verbally AND get physical. Sometimes this aggression will continue in other ways after the initial incident. That seems to be what happened recently in Marshall, Texas.
westcentralsbest.com
Caddo commissioner proposes new plan to recognize lynching victims
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Caddo Parish commissioner is backing off his proposal to cut down a tree at the Caddo Courthouse that he said was used for lynchings. Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson now proposes a memorial garden to memorialize lynching victims in Caddo Parish. The move comes just days after...
Bossier Crime Stoppers Trying to Catch Man for Check Fraud
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured below. On July 8, 2022 the victim found that a check was counterfeited and cashed in another jurisdiction. The check was made out in the amount of $31.97 to Yacht Club Production.
KSLA
Monica Wright, Executive Director of Caddo Council on Aging
The BNA said the school board seat is vital to their neighborhood. All 16 recent graduates passed their NCLEX on the first try. There is an exception to the ordinance for breeders. Marshall Police Department expands community policing initiative. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. The Community Policing Program initially started...
New Major Retail Store Now Open for Business in Texarkana
A new business has opened in Texarkana! Conn's Home Plus is the newest major retail chain to open its doors at 2315 Richmond Road in the former Albertson's location in the Town West Shopping Plaza. The Texas-based company has been around for more than 130 years and employees some 4,000...
