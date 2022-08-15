ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

CLECO to build solar farm at closed DeSoto lignite power plant

PINEVILLE, La. -- Solar panels soon will fill some of the acreage where lignite was once mined in DeSoto Parish. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments on Wednesday announced their agreement to build a $250 million solar farm at the former Dolet Hills lignite power plant east of Mansfield. The plant closed in December and eliminated hundreds of jobs.
Shreveport Receives $22 Million Federal Grant For Transportation Infrastructure

MILLIONS FOR INFRASTRUCTURE: The U.S. Secretary of Transportation announced Thursday that the Biden Administration has awarded $63.1 million to support five projects in Louisiana AND $22 million of that is earmarked for Shreveport. A press conference was held yesterday as local leaders shared the news about the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant.
Amazon fulfillment center delayed; no opening date available

SHREVEPORT, La. – Construction work is still ongoing at the Amazon fulfillment center, but an exact date for its opening is still unknown. Jessica Breaux, representing Amazon Thursday morning during an informal Zoom meeting of the Caddo Commission’s Amazon TIF Committee, said construction is continuing on the exterior shell as well as inside with the material and equipment needed to eventually operate the center.
Caddo schools employees to get $1000 pay supplement in September

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Employees of the Caddo Parish School System will get a back-to-school cash boost in September. The Caddo Parish School Board voted to give teachers and staff members throughout the district a $1,000 supplemental payment. The proposal, introduced by board members Dottie Bell and Dr. Terence Vinson, was meant to be a thank you for their efforts and a successful start to the school year.
I-20 Westbound Shut Down in Downtown Shreveport Early Thursday AM

Early morning motorists on I-20 westbound going through downtown Shreveport were caught by a surprise closing Thursday. I happened upon the detour on the way to work at 4:25 am before the traffic had a chance to back up. From my vantage point, I couldn't see anything past the Red River bridge where we were stopped just prior to the Spring/Market Street exit. As of 5:20 am, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development website still shows traffic being diverted.
Southern Trace We Care Team

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In an era where we are more connected than ever, on our phones and online, many people are feeling isolated and fewer people really know their neighbors. One group is spreading kindness by caring for their neighbors. “It’s a way for me to live out...
Shreveport reaches 100 degrees for the 25th time this summer

SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Weather Service measured 100 degrees for the 25th time this summer in Shreveport. The high was 5 degrees above average and 5 less than the record. 10 is the average number of 100 degree days per summer according to the past 30 year climate records...
Shreveport Mayor Made Same “Error” on Senate Qualifying Form

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is awaiting a decision from the State Supreme Court on his ability to run for re-election as Mayor. Earlier this month, Caddo District Court Judge Brady O'Callaghan ruled Perkins was not qualified to run for re-election because he listed the wrong address on his election paperwork when he signed up at the Clerk of Court's Office.
Shreveport Sonic locations offer ‘Wag Cups’ for limited time

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Sonic fans and their four-legged friends can now enjoy a sweet treat made for dogs this week. Sonic locations in Shreveport are offering cups of whipped topping for dogs this week at participating locations. Wag Cups are available for free with any purchase made in the Sonic app. The sweet treat for dogs is offered until August 21.
This Marshall, Texas Man was so Mad He Poured Soda in Someone’s Gas Tank

Everyone who is reading this right now has gotten mad at someone. The reasons for getting mad can be as long as a CVS receipt. Most of those who get mad can handle it simply by lashing out verbally at the person they are mad at. Others will get physical with the person they are mad at. Others may lash out verbally AND get physical. Sometimes this aggression will continue in other ways after the initial incident. That seems to be what happened recently in Marshall, Texas.
Caddo commissioner proposes new plan to recognize lynching victims

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Caddo Parish commissioner is backing off his proposal to cut down a tree at the Caddo Courthouse that he said was used for lynchings. Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson now proposes a memorial garden to memorialize lynching victims in Caddo Parish. The move comes just days after...
