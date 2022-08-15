ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Life: ilani's Muze Lounge shows free concerts, including The Guess Who

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17 The Guess Who — The band that gives us "American Woman," "These Eyes", " Shakin' All Over" and more has been staying busy since its heyday of the 1960s and '70s. The latest iteration led by founding member Garry Peterson, in fact, plays a free show at Muze Lounge at ilani Resort Casino in Ridgefield, Washington this week. Yep, just visit the Muze Lounge — where they sell beverages, obviously — and watch one of the great rock 'n' roll bands of...
When a Burger King Closes In Portland, It’s Difficult to Replace

The closure of the city’s third-best Burger King, tucked off Broadway on the lip of Interstate 84, isn’t all that mysterious. But its nomination by a reader gives us a chance to explore what happens to the husks of fast food franchises when they fold. The distinctive shapes of former Wendy’s and Pizza Huts can be spotted across Portland, recognizable even after they’ve been repurposed.
Once a Portland Institution, Poor Richard’s Now Stands Empty in Hollywood

Why it’s empty: Because a Portland institution died. Just off Sandy Boulevard in Hollywood stood one of Portland’s most enduring restaurants: Poor Richard’s. Harlow Rudolph “Hal” Hulburt, a poor farm boy from Washougal, Wash., who worked as a torpedoman in the Navy and a fisherman in Alaska, opened his place on June 17, 1959, at the then-bustling confluence of 39th, Sandy and Broadway, according to a paid obituary.
Cascade Brewing Releases Indigo Twilight & One Way Or Another

Portland, OR – August 17th, 2022 – Cascade Brewing has announced two releases coming out today: Indigo Twilight and One Way Or Another. Inspired by the blue hour at the end of long summer nights, Indigo Twilight is a blend of sour wheat ales aged in oak foudres for 10 months with Pacific Northwest grown blackberries and blueberries. Enticing floral blueberry aromas jump from the glass followed by juicy blackberry flavor with a hint of black pepper and a crisp, dry finish. Indigo Twilight comes in draft and 12oz cans, 5.3% ALC/VOL.
Mayfly Taproom to Host 2nd Annual Mayfly Kölsch Fest

Portland Ore. (August 15, 2022) – North Portland’s Mayfly Taproom and Bottle Shop is excited to announce the second annual Mayfly Kölsch Fest will kick off on Friday, August 26 and run through Sunday, August 28. This year’s event will feature 12 Kölsch-style beers, through a blind tasting process, from various local breweries as well as live music, cornhole and more!
Public Coast Brewing Co. Celebrates Summer’s Last Stand with Three Seasonal Beer Releases

With only about a month left of summer, Public Coast Brewing Co. has launched two new beers and returns with a fan favorite to help keep summer alive and well. Look for Peach Pie Smoothie Gose Sour and S’mores Bonfire Stout as these two new beers join the summer seasonal lineup at Public Coast Brewing Co. Also, back by popular demand, the brewery is re-releasing Public Coast Farm Blueberry Wheat Ale, made from blueberries harvested from its sister property, Public Coast Farm, located in Banks, Oregon.
Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Portland

Portland is known for its fantastic and convenient food scene. You can find lots filled with food trucks, hole-in-the-wall restaurants, and well-known establishments everywhere. Whether you are a Portland native or come from another part of the country, I included, you may have difficulty finding certain regional American cooking. Coming...
Is Oregon Ready for the Coming Psilocybin-Fueled Mushroom Tourism Boom?

Nce upon a Dutch heyday, Amsterdam cornered the market on law-abiding-but-weed-loving tourists. Now the days of the Netherlands’ monopoly on the legal shroom trip industry are numbered, too. Next year, Oregon becomes the first state in the nation where it will be legal for adults to take psilocybin—the active...
Study: Portland near bottom of recovering downtowns

CORRECTION: The University of California Berkeley says only 41% of foot traffic has returned since the pandemic.A study published by the University of California Berkeley says Portland's downtown is one of the slowest to recover after the pandemic compared to other larger cities. The data comes from 62 cities across the U.S. and Canada, with Portland currently ranked 60. Researchers at U.C. Berkeley mapped two years' worth of cell phone data to see how many people are going back to downtown businesses such as shops and restaurants. For the last two years, downtown Portland has consistently ranked in the bottom...
New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest

Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will turn the thermostat up higher for the remainder of the week. The heat began to expand on Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in Seattle,...
Spectacular Pacific Northwest Riverfront Dream Home

Designed to be true to its roots, this riverfront estate in Lake Oswego, Oregon, a suburb of Portland, is perfect for boating, swimming or even landing your float plane. Built by Riverland Homes, the 7,800 square foot timber home exterior is accented with handmade clear fir window trim. The kitchen curved cantilevered granite countertops and woodwork, including fir cabinets and bamboo ceilings, reflect the property’s Pacific Northwest natural surroundings.
