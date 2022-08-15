Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxinsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Community calling for action following another weekend of gun violence & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Cooling centers reopen across the metro area amid another heat wave & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Gas prices continue to drop, Salt & Straw launching 'pups cups' this week & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jack Johnson comes to Portland on Sept 26 and the cost will blow your mind
American singer-songwriter known for his laid-back tunes, Jack Johnson, will perform at McMenamins Historic Edgefield Manor in honor of his newest album ‘Meet the Moonlight’ on Monday, September 26 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are still available, although their cost is pretty high, starting at around $177-$400 per seat.
Daily Life: ilani's Muze Lounge shows free concerts, including The Guess Who
Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17 The Guess Who — The band that gives us "American Woman," "These Eyes", " Shakin' All Over" and more has been staying busy since its heyday of the 1960s and '70s. The latest iteration led by founding member Garry Peterson, in fact, plays a free show at Muze Lounge at ilani Resort Casino in Ridgefield, Washington this week. Yep, just visit the Muze Lounge — where they sell beverages, obviously — and watch one of the great rock 'n' roll bands of...
WWEEK
When a Burger King Closes In Portland, It’s Difficult to Replace
The closure of the city’s third-best Burger King, tucked off Broadway on the lip of Interstate 84, isn’t all that mysterious. But its nomination by a reader gives us a chance to explore what happens to the husks of fast food franchises when they fold. The distinctive shapes of former Wendy’s and Pizza Huts can be spotted across Portland, recognizable even after they’ve been repurposed.
WWEEK
Once a Portland Institution, Poor Richard’s Now Stands Empty in Hollywood
Why it’s empty: Because a Portland institution died. Just off Sandy Boulevard in Hollywood stood one of Portland’s most enduring restaurants: Poor Richard’s. Harlow Rudolph “Hal” Hulburt, a poor farm boy from Washougal, Wash., who worked as a torpedoman in the Navy and a fisherman in Alaska, opened his place on June 17, 1959, at the then-bustling confluence of 39th, Sandy and Broadway, according to a paid obituary.
brewpublic.com
Ecliptic and Holy Mountain Partner on Cosmic Collaboration Extra Juicy Pale Ale
Portland, Oregon. Earth. (August 17, 2022)- Portland’s Ecliptic Brewing and Seattle’s Holy Mountain Brewing are releasing an Extra Juicy Pale Ale this summer. The fourth beer in Ecliptic’s 2022 Cosmic Collaboration Series will ship August 24th in 16-ounce cans and draft. Ecliptic + Holy Mountain Extra Juicy...
brewpublic.com
Cascade Brewing Releases Indigo Twilight & One Way Or Another
Portland, OR – August 17th, 2022 – Cascade Brewing has announced two releases coming out today: Indigo Twilight and One Way Or Another. Inspired by the blue hour at the end of long summer nights, Indigo Twilight is a blend of sour wheat ales aged in oak foudres for 10 months with Pacific Northwest grown blackberries and blueberries. Enticing floral blueberry aromas jump from the glass followed by juicy blackberry flavor with a hint of black pepper and a crisp, dry finish. Indigo Twilight comes in draft and 12oz cans, 5.3% ALC/VOL.
brewpublic.com
Mayfly Taproom to Host 2nd Annual Mayfly Kölsch Fest
Portland Ore. (August 15, 2022) – North Portland’s Mayfly Taproom and Bottle Shop is excited to announce the second annual Mayfly Kölsch Fest will kick off on Friday, August 26 and run through Sunday, August 28. This year’s event will feature 12 Kölsch-style beers, through a blind tasting process, from various local breweries as well as live music, cornhole and more!
brewpublic.com
Public Coast Brewing Co. Celebrates Summer’s Last Stand with Three Seasonal Beer Releases
With only about a month left of summer, Public Coast Brewing Co. has launched two new beers and returns with a fan favorite to help keep summer alive and well. Look for Peach Pie Smoothie Gose Sour and S’mores Bonfire Stout as these two new beers join the summer seasonal lineup at Public Coast Brewing Co. Also, back by popular demand, the brewery is re-releasing Public Coast Farm Blueberry Wheat Ale, made from blueberries harvested from its sister property, Public Coast Farm, located in Banks, Oregon.
Portland Burger Week returns with juicy deals
All this week get a juicy deal at the best local burger joints -- it's Portland Burger Week.
restaurantclicks.com
Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Portland
Portland is known for its fantastic and convenient food scene. You can find lots filled with food trucks, hole-in-the-wall restaurants, and well-known establishments everywhere. Whether you are a Portland native or come from another part of the country, I included, you may have difficulty finding certain regional American cooking. Coming...
pdxmonthly.com
Is Oregon Ready for the Coming Psilocybin-Fueled Mushroom Tourism Boom?
Nce upon a Dutch heyday, Amsterdam cornered the market on law-abiding-but-weed-loving tourists. Now the days of the Netherlands’ monopoly on the legal shroom trip industry are numbered, too. Next year, Oregon becomes the first state in the nation where it will be legal for adults to take psilocybin—the active...
WWEEK
You Pointed Us to the Eeriest Vacant Buildings in Portland. We Found Out Why They’re Empty.
Empty buildings are like missing teeth or blank pages in a photo album—the story lies in what isn’t there. They are untapped potential, forgone wealth, and a narrative arc gone wobbly. Last month, WW chronicled two vacancies we found especially puzzling: the emptying of a downtown senior living...
Study: Portland near bottom of recovering downtowns
CORRECTION: The University of California Berkeley says only 41% of foot traffic has returned since the pandemic.A study published by the University of California Berkeley says Portland's downtown is one of the slowest to recover after the pandemic compared to other larger cities. The data comes from 62 cities across the U.S. and Canada, with Portland currently ranked 60. Researchers at U.C. Berkeley mapped two years' worth of cell phone data to see how many people are going back to downtown businesses such as shops and restaurants. For the last two years, downtown Portland has consistently ranked in the bottom...
New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest
Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will turn the thermostat up higher for the remainder of the week. The heat began to expand on Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in Seattle,...
$4.48 million SE Portland grocery-store home had an entire room for model trains
Portland has long been famous for converting warehouses into residential properties, but a corner building in the city’s Southeast Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood is more in the loft style tradition of New York’s Tribeca than Portland’s Pearl District. And there’s a reason for that: The owners are from Manhattan,...
Will Portland be able to see the northern lights Wednesday night?
It’s rare for aurora lights to show up in Portland’s night sky, but geomagnetic storm watches have stargazers excited for chances of seeing the light show south of its usual viewing points. The storm watches are in effect Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 17-19. The Space Weather Prediction Center...
kptv.com
Warning from southwest apartment complex residents after dirt starts to combust
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It seemed surreal for some residents at a southwest Portland apartment complex when they saw smoke coming out of the ground outside one of their buildings Wednesday evening. Shannon Campbell was in her apartment on Southwest Condor Avenue when her neighbor started yelling about smoke billowing...
12 theme parks and water parks in the Pacific Northwest
While Oregon and Washington don’t exactly have a surplus of thrilling rides, there are still several theme parks and water parks around the Northwest where people can get their adrenaline surging.
idesignarch.com
Spectacular Pacific Northwest Riverfront Dream Home
Designed to be true to its roots, this riverfront estate in Lake Oswego, Oregon, a suburb of Portland, is perfect for boating, swimming or even landing your float plane. Built by Riverland Homes, the 7,800 square foot timber home exterior is accented with handmade clear fir window trim. The kitchen curved cantilevered granite countertops and woodwork, including fir cabinets and bamboo ceilings, reflect the property’s Pacific Northwest natural surroundings.
‘It’s scary’: North Portland families sell their homes to escape homeless camps, crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — For sale signs line what were once sought-after neighborhoods in North Portland. Many families are selling their homes due to an increase in violence and homeless camps in that area. “It makes you not feel that great about living here,” said Greg Dilkes, who has lived...
