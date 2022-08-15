Read full article on original website
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Pho Saigon Noodle House RestaurantS. F. MoriMurray, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina Andras
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
utah.edu
Museum on the Move Pre-Visit Checklist
We're excited to come visit your school! Help us have a great day with your students by following these steps for success. Share the visit itinerary from your confirmation or reminder emails with the entire 4th grade team and the front office. Practice making observations and constructing explanations with your...
utah.edu
Welcome to the Fall 2022 Semester
I am so excited to have campus buzzing with excitement again as we celebrate the start of a new academic year together. The past two years of the pandemic have taught us so many new ways to connect with one another, and we in Student Affairs are ready to support student well-being and success with more flexibility and accessibility than ever before.
utah.edu
Museum on the Move Frequently Asked Questions
What is Museum on the Move? What does a typical class look like?. Museum on the Move is NHMU’s 4th grade outreach program. When your school is on rotation, you’ll be invited to submit a request for your entire grade through our request calendar and choose 90-minute blocks of time for each class, and select a topic.
utah.edu
Celebrating Utah Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Author: Nathaniel Ferre, Community Health Educator. In 2012, Governor Gary Herbert declared August Pacific Island Heritage Month. Utah is home to a large and growing Pacific Island community, with more than 50,000 Pacific Islanders residing in the state. To begin the 2022 festivities, an event was hosted July 30 by Pacific Island Knowledge to Action Resources (PIK2AR) at Lodestone Park in Kearns. Huntsman Cancer Institute’s community outreach and engagement team attended with the Colorectal Education Cancer Exhibit, also known as CECE, the giant inflatable colon.
utah.edu
Giving students the InsideTrack to graduation
The Office of Undergraduate Studies is excited to announce a partnership with national nonprofit InsideTrack to help more students complete college. The collaboration will provide one-on-one success coaching for up to 500 first-year, high-financial-need students, helping them to navigate a range of complex challenges facing college students. “Today’s students are...
utah.edu
Encouraging civic engagement
In a time when the line between truth and disinformation becomes increasingly blurred, the University of Utah is looking to strengthen its role as a leader of encouraging civic engagement on and off campus. Since its formation in the fall of 2021, members of the Academic Freedom Committee have dedicated...
