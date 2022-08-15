Read full article on original website
Alex Anthopoulos gives non-answer on Dansby Swanson's future with Braves
As the Atlanta Braves held a press conference to announce a new eight-year deal with outfielder Michael Harris II, general manager Alex Anthopoulos was asked about the future of shortstop Dansby Swanson with the team.
MLB・
4 reasons the Mets, Dodgers need to be worried about the Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves have been getting about as little publicity of a defending World Series champion as can be imagined. All of the talk this season has been about the New York Mets and their amazing season. Plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers out west have been cruising and currently have the best record in all of baseball. That has allowed the Braves to fly under the radar. After Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the Mets, Atlanta has climbed within 3.5 games of the National League East leaders.
Mike Soroka’s first rehab start was literally perfect news for Braves
Mike Soroka’s first rehab start with High-A Rome could not have gone more swimmingly for the Braves. It was pretty much perfect. The goal of Mike Soroka’s first rehab start was really just to get him on the mound, let him pitch three innings, then move on to the next phase of his return.
Braves fans will be sick listening to Chipper Jones’ thoughts on the Mets
Atlanta Braves fans are going to hate what Chipper Jones had to say about the New York Mets. Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones may have owned the New York Mets during his illustrious prime, but he is not afraid to call it like he sees it. In the decade since...
Atlanta Braves Pitcher Spencer Strider Backs Up Words With Win Over Mets
Former Clemson pitcher allows just one run on three hits in Atlanta Braves' easy win over NL East-leading New York Mets on Monday night.
Braves get huge Max Fried boost ahead of tilt vs. Mets
The Atlanta Braves are surging and now sit just 4.5 games back of the New York Mets in the National League East. They’ll also get a huge boost on Thursday for a matchup with their divisional rivals. Max Fried is returning to the rotation after a seven-day absence due to a concussion. He’ll take the […] The post Braves get huge Max Fried boost ahead of tilt vs. Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN
Atlanta Braves recall pitching prospect Freddy Tarnok, veteran infielder Ryan Goins
ATLANTA -- The Braves juggled their roster before Tuesday night's game against the New York Mets, calling up pitching prospect Freddy Tarnok and selecting infielder Ryan Goins to the major league roster. Tarnok gives the Braves a fresh arm with the team in the midst of playing 14 games in...
MLB odds: Mets vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 8/18/2022
Two of the premier teams in the National League meet for the series finale as the New York Mets battle it out with the Atlanta Braves. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Mets-Braves prediction and pick will be revealed. After dropping the opening pair of games against...
Bleacher Report
Mets' Carlos Carrasco to Miss 3-4 Weeks with Oblique Injury
New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco is expected to miss three to four weeks after suffering a low-grade left oblique strain. The right-hander was forced to leave Monday's start against the Atlanta Braves after two innings, allowing three runs on four hits before exiting. His start was interrupted by a long rain delay in the second inning.
