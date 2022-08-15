Read full article on original website
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
Supes Agree to Pursue a Welcome Center, Though Madrone Says He Thought of It First
PREVIOUSLY: Supes to Consider Pursuing a Welcome Center at the Humboldt-Mendocino County Border. On Tuesday the Humboldt County Board of Supervisor voted unanimously to have staff negotiate with Caltrans over the purchase of property at the Humboldt-Mendocino County line that could one day host a tourist welcome center. Before giving...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘Unprecedented’ Staffing Shortage Forces Temporary Rotating Closures at Humboldt Bay Fire Stations
Humboldt Bay Fire is experiencing a “significant and unprecedented” staffing shortage. With 10 vacant staff positions, Chief Sean Robertson says the department has implemented a temporary rotating closure – also called a brownout – of one station per day. “[The staffing shortage] has required us to...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:54 a.m.] Six Rivers Lightning Complex Grows Almost 3000 Acres
The threat of storms yesterday mostly passed over northwestern California with a few strikes and fire starts up in Siskiyou County. UPDATE 10:54 a.m.: Almost one hundred lightning strikes occurred across the Klamath National Forest, “with many more on neighboring lands in northern California and southern Oregon,” reports Rachel Smith KNF’s Forest Supervisor. “As of this morning, we are actively working on eight new starts. We are making good progress on all of these new fires with assistance from local volunteer fire departments, municipal departments, neighboring national forests, and CAL FIRE firefighters. Clear skies allowed us to get water-dropping planes and helicopters on these new starts early along with smokejumpers and heli-rappellers for the more remote fires. Two new smokes have been reported this morning and crews are working their way into them as I write this.”
kymkemp.com
Resident Says Humboldt County Leash Laws Need to be Changed
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lostcoastoutpost.com
What is the ideal height for new buildings in Arcata’s Gateway Area?
What is the ideal height for new buildings in Arcata’s proposed Gateway Area? Four stories? Six stories? Eight? Would your answer change if there were some community benefits offered as a trade-off, like increased open space for parks and trails in exchange for taller structures?. Members of Arcata’s planning...
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Complex Passes 23,000 Acres With 23 Percent Containment; Red Flag Warning in Eastern Humboldt Today
From the management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Lightning Complex Fire is currently 23,159 acres with 23% containment. 2,111 personnel are assigned to the incident. USFS, CAIIMT 11 and CAL FIRE continue to work closely together in unified command with a full suppression strategy to protect homes and other structures, communities, crucial infrastructure, and important wildlife habitat.
krcrtv.com
Red Flag Warning issued for large portions of Humboldt and Del Norte Counties on Wednesday
EUREKA, Calif. — The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Red Flag Warning for large portions of eastern Humboldt and Del Norte Counties on Wednesday. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. tomorrow, Aug. 17. According to the NWS, mid-level moisture and dry...
Paradise Post
Map: Six Rivers fire moves into California’s No. 2 spot
Click ‘accept’ or ‘decline’ to see the full evacuation map, with an address search field. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is now in the No. 2 spot for California’s wildfire season. As of Tuesday, Aug. 16, the complex had burned 21,609 acres (33.7 square miles)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lostcoastoutpost.com
Sheriff’s Office Needs a New Training Facility in Part Because Deputies Refuse to Get COVID Vaccinations
Over the past year or so, a number of Humboldt County sheriff’s deputies hit a snag in their training: They drove down to the main College of the Redwoods campus to attend one of their regular, mandated instructional courses, only to be turned away and asked to leave campus.
kymkemp.com
58th Klamath Salmon Festival a Celebration of ‘Rising Up’ Saturday August 20th
The Yurok Tribe is extremely excited to invite the community to the 58th Annual Klamath Salmon Festival on Saturday, August 20 in Klamath. The theme of this year’s event is Rising Up in recognition of the recent reintroduction of the Prey-go-neesh (California condor) in Yurok Country and the pending removal of the Klamath dams.
lostcoastoutpost.com
TONIGHT in EUREKA CITY COUNCIL: Staff Present Changes to Digital Billboard Rules in the Coastal Zone, Eddy Alexander Outlines Marketing Efforts for the Upcoming Year, and More!
We have been blessed with a bounty of riveting Eureka City Council content in recent months but, by comparison, this week’s agenda is looking a little dull. I mean, the dolos has found a new home at Madaket Plaza … what’s left to talk about?. I kid,...
kiem-tv.com
The Six River Lightning Complex Fire reaches 33 Percent Containment
Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- Last night’s predicted storm luckily did not materialize over the six rivers lightning complex fire area. Firefighters continue with full suppression techniques and containment continues to rise, today reaching thirty-three percent. Fire Behavioral Analyst Trainee, Kevin Osborne talked to us about the fires behavior lately.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lostcoastoutpost.com
Arcata City Council Discusses Possible ‘Gateway Plan Advisory Committee’; Councilmembers Brett Watson and Alex Stillman Argue Over Stillman Not Recusing Herself From Gateway Meetings
Tensions once again ran high during a long Arcata City Council meeting on Wednesday night, during which Councilmembers Brett Watson and Alex Stillman had a brief quarrel over whether or not Stillman should be allowed to participate in discussions surrounding the Gateway Area Plan. The argument began during a presentation...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Accounting Clerk/Customer Service Representative I
Humboldt Community Services District (HCSD) HCSD is a public utility providing water and sewer services to the unincorporated area adjacent to Eureka, CA and is seeking a full-time individual to perform a full range of specialized clerical, bookkeeping, and data processing procedures as related to utility billing, customer service, accounts receivable, and accounts payable. Must possess a valid CA driver license w/good driving record. This is a 5-step position starting at $3,032/mo. + comprehensive benefits.
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: 21,609 Acres Burned and Growing Containment, But Weather Promises Some Tough Days Ahead
From the management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Lightning Complex Fire is currently 21,609 acres with 19% containment. 2,040 personnel are assigned to the incident. USFS, CAIIMT 11 and CAL FIRE continue to work closely together in unified command with a full suppression strategy to protect homes and other structures, communities, crucial infrastructure, and important wildlife habitat.
lostcoastoutpost.com
EUREKA MAYOR’S RACE SET! Kim Bergel to Run Unopposed for Eureka Mayor
That’s a wrap! It looks like Kim Bergel is going to be the next mayor of Eureka. The nomination period for mayoral candidates closed at 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Bergel, who currently represents the Fifth Ward on the Eureka City Council, will run unopposed for the mayorship in the upcoming November General Election.
lookout.co
Here’s where California’s cliffs are collapsing into the sea the fastest
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Cliffs along California’s northernmost coast have been eroding faster than the more populated bluffs of Southern California — one of many conclusions highlighted in a new map and study that analyzed, for the first time with high-resolution data, every cliff along the state’s long and varied shoreline.
North Coast Journal
Red Flag Warning: Increased Risk of Fire Starts
A swath of interior Humboldt County, and surrounding counties, is under a red flag warning today from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., the Eureka office of the National Weather Service reports. The culprit is an upper level disturbance that will move through the region and mix with "monsoon moisture and...
kymkemp.com
The Humboldt County Superior Courthouse Needs to Get It Together, Says Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Co-Work Coordinator
Temporary Part-time Position- $19.00 to $21.00 per hour, DOE. The Co-Work Coordinator is the front line representative for all Flex-Workspace clients within the facility. Responsible for recruitment, handling a wide range of administrative duties and on-site support. Primary point of contact for coordination of all technology, equipment, and other shared office services.
Comments / 1