Humboldt County, CA

[UPDATE 10:54 a.m.] Six Rivers Lightning Complex Grows Almost 3000 Acres

The threat of storms yesterday mostly passed over northwestern California with a few strikes and fire starts up in Siskiyou County. UPDATE 10:54 a.m.: Almost one hundred lightning strikes occurred across the Klamath National Forest, “with many more on neighboring lands in northern California and southern Oregon,” reports Rachel Smith KNF’s Forest Supervisor. “As of this morning, we are actively working on eight new starts. We are making good progress on all of these new fires with assistance from local volunteer fire departments, municipal departments, neighboring national forests, and CAL FIRE firefighters. Clear skies allowed us to get water-dropping planes and helicopters on these new starts early along with smokejumpers and heli-rappellers for the more remote fires. Two new smokes have been reported this morning and crews are working their way into them as I write this.”
Resident Says Humboldt County Leash Laws Need to be Changed

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
What is the ideal height for new buildings in Arcata’s Gateway Area?

What is the ideal height for new buildings in Arcata’s proposed Gateway Area? Four stories? Six stories? Eight? Would your answer change if there were some community benefits offered as a trade-off, like increased open space for parks and trails in exchange for taller structures?. Members of Arcata’s planning...
FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Complex Passes 23,000 Acres With 23 Percent Containment; Red Flag Warning in Eastern Humboldt Today

From the management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Lightning Complex Fire is currently 23,159 acres with 23% containment. 2,111 personnel are assigned to the incident. USFS, CAIIMT 11 and CAL FIRE continue to work closely together in unified command with a full suppression strategy to protect homes and other structures, communities, crucial infrastructure, and important wildlife habitat.
Map: Six Rivers fire moves into California’s No. 2 spot

Click ‘accept’ or ‘decline’ to see the full evacuation map, with an address search field. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is now in the No. 2 spot for California’s wildfire season. As of Tuesday, Aug. 16, the complex had burned 21,609 acres (33.7 square miles)...
58th Klamath Salmon Festival a Celebration of ‘Rising Up’ Saturday August 20th

The Yurok Tribe is extremely excited to invite the community to the 58th Annual Klamath Salmon Festival on Saturday, August 20 in Klamath. The theme of this year’s event is Rising Up in recognition of the recent reintroduction of the Prey-go-neesh (California condor) in Yurok Country and the pending removal of the Klamath dams.
The Six River Lightning Complex Fire reaches 33 Percent Containment

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- Last night’s predicted storm luckily did not materialize over the six rivers lightning complex fire area. Firefighters continue with full suppression techniques and containment continues to rise, today reaching thirty-three percent. Fire Behavioral Analyst Trainee, Kevin Osborne talked to us about the fires behavior lately.
Arcata City Council Discusses Possible ‘Gateway Plan Advisory Committee’; Councilmembers Brett Watson and Alex Stillman Argue Over Stillman Not Recusing Herself From Gateway Meetings

Tensions once again ran high during a long Arcata City Council meeting on Wednesday night, during which Councilmembers Brett Watson and Alex Stillman had a brief quarrel over whether or not Stillman should be allowed to participate in discussions surrounding the Gateway Area Plan. The argument began during a presentation...
Accounting Clerk/Customer Service Representative I

Humboldt Community Services District (HCSD) HCSD is a public utility providing water and sewer services to the unincorporated area adjacent to Eureka, CA and is seeking a full-time individual to perform a full range of specialized clerical, bookkeeping, and data processing procedures as related to utility billing, customer service, accounts receivable, and accounts payable. Must possess a valid CA driver license w/good driving record. This is a 5-step position starting at $3,032/mo. + comprehensive benefits.
FIRE UPDATE: 21,609 Acres Burned and Growing Containment, But Weather Promises Some Tough Days Ahead

From the management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Lightning Complex Fire is currently 21,609 acres with 19% containment. 2,040 personnel are assigned to the incident. USFS, CAIIMT 11 and CAL FIRE continue to work closely together in unified command with a full suppression strategy to protect homes and other structures, communities, crucial infrastructure, and important wildlife habitat.
EUREKA MAYOR’S RACE SET! Kim Bergel to Run Unopposed for Eureka Mayor

That’s a wrap! It looks like Kim Bergel is going to be the next mayor of Eureka. The nomination period for mayoral candidates closed at 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Bergel, who currently represents the Fifth Ward on the Eureka City Council, will run unopposed for the mayorship in the upcoming November General Election.
EUREKA, CA
Here’s where California’s cliffs are collapsing into the sea the fastest

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Cliffs along California’s northernmost coast have been eroding faster than the more populated bluffs of Southern California — one of many conclusions highlighted in a new map and study that analyzed, for the first time with high-resolution data, every cliff along the state’s long and varied shoreline.
Red Flag Warning: Increased Risk of Fire Starts

A swath of interior Humboldt County, and surrounding counties, is under a red flag warning today from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., the Eureka office of the National Weather Service reports. The culprit is an upper level disturbance that will move through the region and mix with "monsoon moisture and...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Co-Work Coordinator

Temporary Part-time Position- $19.00 to $21.00 per hour, DOE. The Co-Work Coordinator is the front line representative for all Flex-Workspace clients within the facility. Responsible for recruitment, handling a wide range of administrative duties and on-site support. Primary point of contact for coordination of all technology, equipment, and other shared office services.
