Welcome to The 1st Annual Fall Fair and Classic Car Show Event. This event is Free, Kid friendly, and Open to the Public. The event will be at the Brightridge Club located at 59 Brightridge Avenue In East Providence R.I from 2pm to 7pm. We have Over 60 Awesome, talented Vendors and food trucks from local business's around the area and Wicked Acoustic band playing from 3pm to 7pm, Bring your lawn chairs and Blankets and listen to Great music. Come see some Old School Classic Cars that will be entered into the show and cast your Vote in Who will win Best of show!

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO