independentri.com
All hands on deck as Ferry owner looks to hire additional employees
Charlie Donadio, the president and owner of Rhode Island Fast Ferry, is making a “Mayday” call for help, but his vessels need employees, not a rescue. “We have immediate openings,” Donadio said. “We are looking for anybody with experience in boating, sailing, offshore fishing, or any type of maritime experience. This is a great opportunity for retirees, or for anybody who just likes working on the water.”
Welcome to Seaview Terrace, the Largest Home in Rhode Island
Angi, a home services website that merged Angie’s List and HomeAdvisor, compiled a list of the largest homes in every state, and the one in Rhode Island can be found in Newport. Spanning over 43,000 square feet and sitting on seven acres of seaside land, Seaview Terrace is the...
Lost Hikers Found in Dartmouth Woods
DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police and fire crews rescued two hikers who were lost in the woods in a rural area of North Dartmouth on Wednesday night. Police said in a release that emergency first responders received a call at around 8:45 a.m. from two hikers who were lost in the woods off Collins Corner Road.
Fisherman fined $9K for catching striped bass in prohibited waters
A fisherman was hit with a $9,000 fine for catching striped bass in prohibited waters, according to the DEM.
Hidden for 40 years, vintage ice cream truck being restored to former glory
Palagis trucks have been crisscrossing the Ocean State for more than a century, satisfying sweet tooths since Peter Palagi first opened the business in 1896.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Newport RI
A much-loved tourist destination located on Aquidneck Island in the state of Rhode Island, the New England gem was once home to famous families like the Vanderbilts, Kennedys, and Astors. It’s still dotted with beautiful and well-preserved Gilded Age mansions and other reasons to visit include the gorgeous yacht-filled harbor, excellent museums, a vibrant art scene, long stretches of stunning beaches and miles of hiking trails.
independentri.com
After 44 years of care for local children, Dr. David Chronley prepares for a new adventure: retirement.
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Dr. David Chronley, a local pediatrician for more than 44 years, has long been an outlier who has challenged care in the health system as well as colleagues in ways not always appreciated, but he survived the test of time. An independent thinker with a sometimes...
The best Labor Day destination in every New England state, according to Reader’s Digest
One is a "picture-perfect" mountain getaway. If you haven’t yet booked a Labor Day vacation, Reader’s Digest has helped narrow down your search by naming the best Labor Day getaway in every state. The most fabulous Labor Day destinations in New England, according to the publication, are in...
capecod.com
Bourne ambulance called to cover Mattapoisett as massive blaze tears through local boatyard
MATTAPOISETT – A Bourne ambulance responded to cover the Mattapoisett fire station as a massive fire raged at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Ned’s Point Road. A large plume of smoke was visible from parts of Cape Cod. According to reports, an explosion rocked the boatyard with fire ensuing and escalating to 5 alarms. It was unclear if anyone was injured.
Boston Globe
Home of the Week: Rhode Island contemporary on the market for $845,000 resembles a ship’s bow
5 West Ave., Tiverton, R.I. This home looks so much like a ship that it takes but a dollop of imagination to relocate this contemporary from its spot on a dead-end street to the nearby Sakonnet River. The roof line rises to a sharp peak and just below that, the house looks like the bow of a ship riding the waves.
ecori.org
Mayflower Wind Claims Effects of Buried Cable Under Sakonnet River Would be Minimal
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. — An offshore wind developer assured Aquidneck Island residents Tuesday night they would experience minimal disruptions from a proposal to bury an export cable along Boyds Lane into Mount Hope Bay. The project is part of a proposed wind facility by Mayflower Wind LLC in a leased...
WPRI
Eye on RI: Washington County Fair
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!. Washington County Fair- The Fair is RI’s largest agricultural event. Admission includes access to all daily concerts, special acts and events, the giant midway and kiddy land area (all ride tickets & games separate), agricultural events/shows, exhibits/displays, tractor and horse pulls, farm museum, and much more! At the Main Stage pine grove you can relax and enjoy some of music’s hottest acts…one of the biggest draws to the Fair is today’s Country Music Stars! Bring the entire family for five full days of FUN!
GoLocalProv
The Nature Conservancy Acquires 52 Acres of High-Priority Forest in Richmond
The Nature Conservancy (TNC), in partnership with the Richmond Rural Preservation Land Trust, announced on Thursday the permanent conservation of 52 acres of undeveloped oak, maple and pine forest along the Beaver River in Richmond, Rhode Island. The parcel has been added to TNC’s Beaver River Preserve. With more...
Valley Breeze
History saved: renovations wrap at one of R.I.'s oldest homes
LINCOLN – Renovations are complete at one of the state’s oldest homes, and it’s ready to hit the market. The circa-1696 Valentine Whitman Jr. House is now positioned for its next 320 years, said Preserve Rhode Island Executive Director Valerie Talmage.
Turnto10.com
Johnson's Pond owners claim state causing environmental damage
(WJAR) — The ongoing fight over water levels at Johnson's Pond in Coventry now has the pond owners claiming the state is causing environmental damage, leaving shellfish to die. It's a turn-around from accusations pond residents have long been making against the pond owners in their dispute. And it...
newportthisweek.com
‘Bridge to Nowhere’ to be Demolished in 2023
The so-called “Bridge to Nowhere,” a long stretch of highway that welcomes motorists to Newport and Middletown, will be demolished in 2023. The entryway from the Pell Bridge and Route 138 East will be replaced by a Route 138 extension and a new traffic signal that leads to Admiral Kalbfus Road.
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - August 19, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Block Island's declining reputation, a return to Fox Point, and Foulkes' opioid legacy. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives,...
Valley Breeze
Macari family buying Phantom Farms, planning more of a destination
CUMBERLAND – Prolific Cumberland developer and businessman Jason Macari, responsible for the redone Berkeley Mill and the 1 Angell Road site containing the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, among others, is closing this week on the purchase of landmark Phantom Farms. Macari, who lives near the farm at 2920...
reportertoday.com
Brightridge Club 1st Annual Fall Fair and Classic Car Show
Welcome to The 1st Annual Fall Fair and Classic Car Show Event. This event is Free, Kid friendly, and Open to the Public. The event will be at the Brightridge Club located at 59 Brightridge Avenue In East Providence R.I from 2pm to 7pm. We have Over 60 Awesome, talented Vendors and food trucks from local business's around the area and Wicked Acoustic band playing from 3pm to 7pm, Bring your lawn chairs and Blankets and listen to Great music. Come see some Old School Classic Cars that will be entered into the show and cast your Vote in Who will win Best of show!
ABC6.com
DEM: Rhode Island expected to announce campfire ban
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Friday that a campfire ban is likely to be announced for all state-run campgrounds. The department will ask private campgrounds to highly advise banning open fires, according to spokesman Jay Wegimont. This move is due to worsening...
