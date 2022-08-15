ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
independentri.com

All hands on deck as Ferry owner looks to hire additional employees

Charlie Donadio, the president and owner of Rhode Island Fast Ferry, is making a “Mayday” call for help, but his vessels need employees, not a rescue. “We have immediate openings,” Donadio said. “We are looking for anybody with experience in boating, sailing, offshore fishing, or any type of maritime experience. This is a great opportunity for retirees, or for anybody who just likes working on the water.”
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
1420 WBSM

Lost Hikers Found in Dartmouth Woods

DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police and fire crews rescued two hikers who were lost in the woods in a rural area of North Dartmouth on Wednesday night. Police said in a release that emergency first responders received a call at around 8:45 a.m. from two hikers who were lost in the woods off Collins Corner Road.
DARTMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Cars
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Newport RI

A much-loved tourist destination located on Aquidneck Island in the state of Rhode Island, the New England gem was once home to famous families like the Vanderbilts, Kennedys, and Astors. It’s still dotted with beautiful and well-preserved Gilded Age mansions and other reasons to visit include the gorgeous yacht-filled harbor, excellent museums, a vibrant art scene, long stretches of stunning beaches and miles of hiking trails.
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Knowles
capecod.com

Bourne ambulance called to cover Mattapoisett as massive blaze tears through local boatyard

MATTAPOISETT – A Bourne ambulance responded to cover the Mattapoisett fire station as a massive fire raged at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Ned’s Point Road. A large plume of smoke was visible from parts of Cape Cod. According to reports, an explosion rocked the boatyard with fire ensuing and escalating to 5 alarms. It was unclear if anyone was injured.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
WPRI

Eye on RI: Washington County Fair

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!. Washington County Fair- The Fair is RI’s largest agricultural event. Admission includes access to all daily concerts, special acts and events, the giant midway and kiddy land area (all ride tickets & games separate), agricultural events/shows, exhibits/displays, tractor and horse pulls, farm museum, and much more! At the Main Stage pine grove you can relax and enjoy some of music’s hottest acts…one of the biggest draws to the Fair is today’s Country Music Stars! Bring the entire family for five full days of FUN!
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Outdoor#Linus Boating#Accidents Happen#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard#Freedom Boat Club
GoLocalProv

The Nature Conservancy Acquires 52 Acres of High-Priority Forest in Richmond

The Nature Conservancy (TNC), in partnership with the Richmond Rural Preservation Land Trust, announced on Thursday the permanent conservation of 52 acres of undeveloped oak, maple and pine forest along the Beaver River in Richmond, Rhode Island. The parcel has been added to TNC’s Beaver River Preserve. With more...
Valley Breeze

History saved: renovations wrap at one of R.I.'s oldest homes

LINCOLN – Renovations are complete at one of the state’s oldest homes, and it’s ready to hit the market. The circa-1696 Valentine Whitman Jr. House is now positioned for its next 320 years, said Preserve Rhode Island Executive Director Valerie Talmage.
LINCOLN, RI
Turnto10.com

Johnson's Pond owners claim state causing environmental damage

(WJAR) — The ongoing fight over water levels at Johnson's Pond in Coventry now has the pond owners claiming the state is causing environmental damage, leaving shellfish to die. It's a turn-around from accusations pond residents have long been making against the pond owners in their dispute. And it...
COVENTRY, RI
newportthisweek.com

‘Bridge to Nowhere’ to be Demolished in 2023

The so-called “Bridge to Nowhere,” a long stretch of highway that welcomes motorists to Newport and Middletown, will be demolished in 2023. The entryway from the Pell Bridge and Route 138 East will be replaced by a Route 138 extension and a new traffic signal that leads to Admiral Kalbfus Road.
NEWPORT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - August 19, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Block Island's declining reputation, a return to Fox Point, and Foulkes' opioid legacy. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Macari family buying Phantom Farms, planning more of a destination

CUMBERLAND – Prolific Cumberland developer and businessman Jason Macari, responsible for the redone Berkeley Mill and the 1 Angell Road site containing the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, among others, is closing this week on the purchase of landmark Phantom Farms. Macari, who lives near the farm at 2920...
CUMBERLAND, RI
reportertoday.com

Brightridge Club 1st Annual Fall Fair and Classic Car Show

Welcome to The 1st Annual Fall Fair and Classic Car Show Event. This event is Free, Kid friendly, and Open to the Public. The event will be at the Brightridge Club located at 59 Brightridge Avenue In East Providence R.I from 2pm to 7pm. We have Over 60 Awesome, talented Vendors and food trucks from local business's around the area and Wicked Acoustic band playing from 3pm to 7pm, Bring your lawn chairs and Blankets and listen to Great music. Come see some Old School Classic Cars that will be entered into the show and cast your Vote in Who will win Best of show!
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

DEM: Rhode Island expected to announce campfire ban

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Friday that a campfire ban is likely to be announced for all state-run campgrounds. The department will ask private campgrounds to highly advise banning open fires, according to spokesman Jay Wegimont. This move is due to worsening...
BURRILLVILLE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy