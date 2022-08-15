The Deacs return to Truist Field for homecoming for their third game of the season to take on an opponent that they have never lost to—the Liberty Flames. Of course, the last time Wake played Liberty, the Flames were an FCS program in the Big South Conference. Things are going to be a little different this time, as Liberty is now an FBS program that has never had a losing record since making the jump in 2018 and has won or 8 more games in all but 1 of their 4 seasons at the FBS level. That is pretty impressive.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO