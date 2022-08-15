Read full article on original website
bloggersodear.com
Wake Forest Football Preview: Liberty Flames
The Deacs return to Truist Field for homecoming for their third game of the season to take on an opponent that they have never lost to—the Liberty Flames. Of course, the last time Wake played Liberty, the Flames were an FCS program in the Big South Conference. Things are going to be a little different this time, as Liberty is now an FBS program that has never had a losing record since making the jump in 2018 and has won or 8 more games in all but 1 of their 4 seasons at the FBS level. That is pretty impressive.
North Carolina A&T fires coach Will Jones
North Carolina A&T fired men’s basketball coach Will Jones on Thursday, a few weeks before the start of practice for
NC A&T parts ways with men’s basketball coach Will Jones
North Carolina A&T has abruptly parted ways with men's basketball coach Will Jones after two-and-a-half seasons. The post NC A&T parts ways with men’s basketball coach Will Jones appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
One 'Juke' move worth considering on recruiting trail
Salisbury High School (N.C.) standout Jayden Harris earned his "Juke" nickname at birth. After interviewing the admitted Duke basketball enthusiast this week, Jason Jordan of SI.com noted that "his mother, Ebony Harris, gave him the name because of the ease of his birthing process." "She ...
A Legacy Remembered: Charlene Curtis Chose to Lead so Many Could Follow
Before coming to Wake Forest in 1997, Charlene Curtis had already blazed a trail for so many before her and continued to do so for her entire life. The Wake Forest community mourns her passing (1955-2022) and remembers her incredible legacy. Dating back to her childhood, Curtis became the first...
NC Central tightening up ahead of Duke’s Mayo Classic
NC Central, a contender in the MEAC, is prepping for a matchup with rival NC A&T in the Duke's Mayo Classic on Labor Day Weekend. The post NC Central tightening up ahead of Duke’s Mayo Classic appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
wfmynews2.com
The game day experience at Wake Forest University
Football season kicks off Sept. 1. The school is working to make it a great experience for fans.
Elkin Tribune
Blackburn signs with Carolina University in Winston-Salem
Austin Blackburn with parents Sonya and Scotty Blackburn and his sister, Kallie Blackburn. On the back row are Brent Cowles, former East Wilkes head boys basketball coach Wes Rousseau, Principal Dustin Webb, Carolina University head men’s basketball coach Jacob Heck, Carolina University assistant men’s basketball coach Daymond Lindell, Ian Adams and East Wilkes athletic director Justin Call. (Photo courtesy of Scotty Blackburn)
alamancenews.com
FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Daunting tasks await county teams in Friday night openers
There’s no easing into the season for Alamance County’s high school football teams. There are four games in the county Friday night, and these season openers are ripe with notable storylines. One of those involves two Burlington schools when Cummings High School goes to Williams High School in...
Wake Forest prepares the ultimate fan experience for fall sports
Our friends at Wake Forest University have bumped up their fan experience at all fall sports stadiums. This year there's something for all families including lots of ways to keep the kids occupied and happy!. Football: Opening Night is September 1st at 7:30 p.m. 4-Pack tickets are available which include...
Mount Airy News
Week One Football Preview: Cards move opener to 8/18
Mount Airy’s Ian Gallimore (15) looks to burst through North Surry defenders for a touchdown run in the 2021 season opener. Surry Central’s Avery Wilmoth (9) drags East Wilkes defenders as he lunges for a first down during the 2021 season. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News.
The T.J. Thorpe Show S1, E12: Jah Jarrett & Barry Tate
In the season finale of The T.J. Thorpe Show, T.J. heads to Guilford County to talk to Grimsley 4-star DL and Georgia commit Jah Jarrett and Northeast Guilford 3-star WR Barry Tate.
Furniture Today
Not a rounding error: Smith Leonard wins again
HIGH POINT – Accounting and consulting company Smith Leonard has been listed one of the 2022 “Best Accounting Firms to Work For” for the fifth consecutive year and its 12th time in 13 years. The annual list is compiled by Accounting Today magazine and Best Companies Group,...
thestokesnews.com
Getting to know Sydney Mounce
WALNUT COVE – South Stokes’ Sydney Mounce has been playing volleyball since the third grade and is looking forward to her senior season and then graduation next spring. Mounce, who said she will probably be famous for playing volleyball one day, says playing the sport has allowed her to push herself to be better because there’s always going to be someone better than you.
Greensboro, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Greensboro. The East Forsyth High School football team will have a game with Northwest Guilford High School on August 18, 2022, 15:30:00. East Forsyth High SchoolNorthwest Guilford High School.
thestokesnews.com
Finding out about Ellie Nelson
The Wildcats’ Ellie Nelson warms up against North Stokes in the volleyball season opener. West Stokes’ Ellie Nelson warms up during a softball game last season. Ellie Nelson gets a kill against rival North Stokes on Monday. Robert Money | The Stokes News. KING – Ellie Nelson is...
WCNC
NC teen becomes the fastest 16-year-old in the nation
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad high school student became the fastest 16-year-old in the country. Parkland High School's Antwan Hughes Jr. earned his title during the 100-meter dash at the 2022 AAU Junior Olympics. Antwan Hughes Jr. ran a time of 10.48 seconds, beating his opponent by point two...
wschronicle.com
Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022
Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
What are North Carolina’s best community colleges and how do they fair nationally?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Technical and community colleges in North Carolina, deemed incredibly important to meeting the evolving needs of the future workforce, don’t fare very well in a new national ranking of those schools. WalletHub, the financial advice company that crunches numbers and churns out a variety of evaluations, took on this task with […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
