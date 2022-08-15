A lot of things have to go right for a team to qualify for the Little League World Series in Williamsport. That's why Massapequa Coast was the first Long Island team since Rockville Center in 1978 to go to earn their ticket to Williamsport representing the Metro region. They to beat really good teams in Bristol, Connecticut. Their players are 12 years old. A lot can go wrong. Friday night at 7pm on ESPN, it's showtime and it sounds like New York is ready.

MASSAPEQUA, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO