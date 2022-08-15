Read full article on original website
Ley
3d ago
$40,000 in a research?!?!? Everyone needs to be held accountable for maintaining their property clean, if not, they should be fined….and if they persist and are delinquents, a lien needs to be filed for that property…..only my free, humble opinion…..
Reply
6
Wlisa
2d ago
that's because all the owners live out of state. when we were young teenagers. once a year we would volunteer through our school and clean up mill river area.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia takes to social media to combat city's trash problem
Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia is addressing the city's excess trash problem in a bold way. He has taken to social media, specifically his Facebook page, to call out property managers and landlords by name who are allowing trash to overflow in the alleyways behind or next their building. The landlords...
Seen@: Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout at Springfield Elks Lodge #61
Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout at Springfield Elks Lodge #61 drew 1,800 to 2,000 people on Wednesday, August 17. Among those in attendance were Attorney General Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl, who will face each other in the Massachusetts governor’s race in November.
amherstindy.org
“There’s Still Much Work To Be Done”. Little Agreement As Town Council Considers Complaints About Police Harassment Of BIPOC Youth
Report On The Meeting Of the Amherst Town Council, August 16, 2022. Part I. This meeting was held in Town Hall and on Zoom, and was recorded. In Town Hall: Lynn Griesemer (President, District 2), Andy Steinberg (at large), Cathy Schoen (District 1), Jennifer Taub (District 3), Pam Rooney (District 4), Shalini Bahl-Milne and Ana Devlin Gauthier (District 5)
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester officials undecided on whether to ban fossil fuels in city following new climate bill
WORCESTER, Mass. - A pilot program will allow ten communities in eastern Massachusetts to ban fossil fuels in new construction or renovation projects. It's part of the climate energy bill Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law last week. The communities will need to get approval through a home-rule petition. Boston...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester resident Amanda Shearstone petitioning to legalize raising chickens in city
WORCESTER, Mass. - Amanda Shearstone built a chicken coop in her backyard in 2020, while she like many others had to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. She wanted the fresh eggs for her family and to be able to live a more sustainable lifestyle. But, it’s illegal to raise chickens in Worcester, and Shearstone was unaware until she got a cease and desist letter from the city.
wamc.org
Bowler wrong about Franklin County women returning to Chicopee correctional center; Shugrue admits he was wrong about broken windows debate claims
The debates on Pittsfield Community Television are making waves with just weeks until the September 6th Democratic primary. With no Republican candidates running, the vote will likely guarantee the Berkshires’ next sheriff and DA. A flashpoint in the contentious campaign for sheriff has been the policy of holding Berkshire...
franklincountynow.com
Greenfield City Council Censures Councilor Lapienski
(Greenfield, MA) At Wednesday’s Greenfield City Council meeting, the council voted to censure Councilor Jasper Lapienski. This came after discussion on multiple facets of the work and conduct expected of city councilors including serving on committees and subcommittees, communicating with constituents via email, and a general effort to maintain professional decorum and work together as a council for the residents of Greenfield.
Sinkhole reported on Main Street in Three Rivers
The town of Palmer is informing residents of a sinkhole discovered on Main Street in Three Rivers Thursday afternoon.
RELATED PEOPLE
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
Vandalism reported at Bethlehem House in Easthampton
The Diocese of Springfield has released a statement following an act of vandalism Thursday at the Bethlehem House in Easthampton.
West Springfield unveils Elm Street renovation
WEST SPRINGFIELD — A 1,250-foot roundabout will be added and traffic light removed as part of a $3.8 million upgrade planned for Elm Street. Construction is expected to begin June 2023. There will be a better flow and pedestrian signage, benches, flowers and some additional beautification will be added...
thereminder.com
Chicopee License Committee recommends against Pilot Travel Center
CHICOPEE – The proposition of a Pilot Travel Center on 357 Burnett Rd. continues to garner divisive reactions across Planning Board and City Council subcommittee meetings. During an Aug. 8 License Committee meeting, members of the committee recommended against licenses for the travel center’s fuel storage and service stations. A final vote on the travel center will take place during the Sept. 8 City Council meeting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Truck driver acquitted in crash appears in immigration court
A West Springfield commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration officials shortly after he was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists will ask for relief from possible removal from the United States.
spectrumnews1.com
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Worcester's new RMV service center
WORCESTER, Mass. - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles service center at Southwest Commons on Thursday. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Transportation Jamey Telser were joined by a handful of state lawmakers for the celebration, which comes ten days after the new location officially opened to customers.
Workshop for those seeking Massachusetts ID and license to be held in Springfield
A state representative along with the RMV is hosting a workshop in September to help Puerto Rican residents in Massachusetts to acquire their state license or ID.
Mayor, teens help improve Gloutak Woods trail in Holyoke
The Holyoke Conservation Commission along with Greenagers, a non-profit youth stewardship organization, helped improve the trail system in Gloutak Woods.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agawam residents react after large fight at The Still leaves 3 stabbed
Local residents are surprised following a stabbing incident in Agawam over the weekend.
2 Massachusetts residents charged in Bristol 'street takeover'
Bristol police have charged two people in connection with a "street takeover" that happened in June. A "street takeover" is described by police as a new fad where illegal street racers block off an intersection or portions of the roadway. Then, individuals perform illegal stunts with their cars that endanger themselves and spectators.
West Springfield girl sells lemonade to raise money for police K9s
An eight-year-old West Springfield child has touched hearts throughout western Massachusetts, raising money for police dogs after the death of K9 Frankie in July.
Westfield councilors speak against neighborhood impact of Target warehouse
WESTFIELD — It was standing room only in City Council Chambers for the continuation of the Planning Board’s public hearing on a special permit for a Target distribution facility on North Road and Falcon Drive. After a four-hour meeting, the hearing was continued to Sept. 20. Target is...
Comments / 3