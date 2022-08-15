Read full article on original website
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna Carney
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Shrewsbury police support local lemonade stand
SHREWSBURY – Lemonade stands hosted by the Armstrong family of Old Mill Road had special visitors stop by for pink and yellow lemonade and frosted cupcakes. Joshua and Emma, the children of Amy Armstrong, hosted the lemonade stand at their home on July 27 and on Main Street Aug. 12 to save up for a bike and a baby doll.
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Worcester's new RMV service center
WORCESTER, Mass. - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles service center at Southwest Commons on Thursday. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Transportation Jamey Telser were joined by a handful of state lawmakers for the celebration, which comes ten days after the new location officially opened to customers.
“United We Progress”: Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee celebrates return of parade on Sept. 18
“Unidos Progresamos,” or “United We Progress,” will be the theme for this year’s Springfield Puerto Rican Parade. “It means that when one person in the community does well, we all do well,” said parade committee member Jade Rivera McFarlin at this week’s celebration of the parade’s upcoming return in September.
Local school districts still looking to fill teacher positions
There is a need for highly qualified licensed teachers and in Springfield, the second biggest school district in New England, there are new positions to fill as well.
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: Town Seeking A Night Custodial Worker For Middle School
WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington is hiring a Night Custodial Worker at the Middle School:. TOWN OF WILMINGTON PUBLIC BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT CUSTODIAL WORKER. Reporting To: Superintendent of Public Buildings or designee. Wages: $898.48/wk. Location: Middle School. Location subject to change. Hours: 2:30PM to 10:30PM. School Vacation Hours...
Chicopee Cupboard celebrating new location
The United Way of Pioneer Valley will celebrate the new home of the Chicopee Cupboard Food Pantry Tuesday.
Weekend Traffic Advisory: Streets Closed for Latin American Festival in Worcester
WORCESTER - Residents can expect traffic delays in downtown Worcester on Saturday with several streets closed for the 2022 Latin American Festival. The Worcester Police Department will implement intermittent traffic control on Aug. 20 and is advising drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians to be considerate of others while traveling downtown. Streets...
Jobs available at MGM Springfield’s first of its kind hiring event
MGM Springfield is holding a leadership hiring event that they say is their "first of its kind" Thursday.
College of the Holy Cross
‘Very Surreal’: Holy Cross Student Helps Organize Wu-Tang Clan, Nas Concert Tour During Summer Internship
Martell Audate ’24 grew up about 40 miles east of Worcester in Milton, Massachusetts. When he arrived on The Hill, he knew little about the city the College of the Holy Cross calls home. As a rising junior, though, Audate discovered the beat of Worcester through an internship that placed him near the center of the hip-hop universe.
Worcester resident Amanda Shearstone petitioning to legalize raising chickens in city
WORCESTER, Mass. - Amanda Shearstone built a chicken coop in her backyard in 2020, while she like many others had to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. She wanted the fresh eggs for her family and to be able to live a more sustainable lifestyle. But, it’s illegal to raise chickens in Worcester, and Shearstone was unaware until she got a cease and desist letter from the city.
Worcester Beaches, Crompton Park Pool Close for Summer on Sunday Night
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester's beaches and pool will close for the summer on Sunday night. The pool at Crompton Park and all the city beaches – Bell Pond, Indian Lake, John J. Binienda Memorial Beach at Coes Pond, and Shore Park - will close for the season after 7 PM on Aug. 21.
Worcester has only school buses in state with high-tech extras
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWORCESTER - A new fleet of high-tech school buses will be rolling out of the Worcester School District this fall.The district ended its contract with Durham School Services and decided to take its bussing situation in-house. As a result, the district bought new buses. They are the only school buses in the state that feature collision mitigation, lane assistance and speed control."If you are approaching a stop, and you don't brake, it's going to brake for you," Assistant Director of Worcester Public Schools Michael Freeman said, "If you are going above the speed limit, it...
UMass Amherst, facing dorm shortage, to house more than 100 students at Econo Lodge in Hadley this fall
Facing a shortage of dormitory space as more returning students decide to spend another year living on campus, the University of Massachusetts Amherst will house more than 100 students at an off-campus hotel in Hadley this fall. The students will live in the Econo Lodge on Route 9, about 20...
National Thrift Shop Day – Celebrate in the Neighborhood
Southie has a Boston Magazine Best of Boston winner for consignment shop – Covet – perfect for celebrating National Thrift Shop Day!. Make a plan to hunt and gather and find some designers hidden in the racks of Covet! Think Gucci, Prada and Celine! You may even come across some one of kind vintage gems! Here are some tips to help you navigate second hand shopping like a boss!
Worcester County Sheriff's Office holds canal district clean up
WORCESTER, Mass. - Crews of volunteers spent Thursday morning cleaning up streets in Worcester's canal district. "We are covering from Union Station down to Kelley Square," said local business owner Ed Russo. "Hitting Water Street, Harding Street, Green Street." What You Need To Know. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office held...
Binienda Memorial Beach in Worcester to reopen Tuesday after 3-day closure due to lifeguard staffing issues
WORCESTER — The “Beach Closed – Swimming Prohibited” sign at Binienda Memorial Beach will be removed Tuesday after being posted for three days. The beach, at Coes Pond, was closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday because of what officials said were staffing limitations. Two lifeguards showed COVID-19...
A fight for chickens in Worcester: Resident petitions city to allow chickens in backyards
A dozen chickens in a coop in Amanda Shearstone’s backyard usually spend their time laying eggs or pecking at the ground, looking for food. Shearstone has had the birds since 2020, but she’s unsure how much longer she can keep them. Last year, she received a letter from...
The Abandoned Medfield State Hospital
Benny and I love exploring abandoned places in New England. The Medfield State Hospital consists of many buildings located on over 316 acres. Please note: The Town of Medfield has plans to update the campus and use it for cultural events. Although it’s possible that this post will soon be dated, revitalizing these old buildings is definitely a worthwhile endeavor.
Fitchburg house gutted by fire; family gets out OK, pet ferret dies
FITCHBURG — A single-family house on Highview Street was heavily damaged by fire late Wednesday morning. Homeowner Guillermo Reyes said he saw fire in the basement of 111 Highview St. around 11 a.m. and got his wife and three kids out of the house. The family's pet ferret died, Reyes said. ...
Workshop for those seeking Massachusetts ID and license to be held in Springfield
A state representative along with the RMV is hosting a workshop in September to help Puerto Rican residents in Massachusetts to acquire their state license or ID.
