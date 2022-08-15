ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury police support local lemonade stand

SHREWSBURY – Lemonade stands hosted by the Armstrong family of Old Mill Road had special visitors stop by for pink and yellow lemonade and frosted cupcakes. Joshua and Emma, the children of Amy Armstrong, hosted the lemonade stand at their home on July 27 and on Main Street Aug. 12 to save up for a bike and a baby doll.
SHREWSBURY, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Worcester's new RMV service center

WORCESTER, Mass. - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles service center at Southwest Commons on Thursday. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Transportation Jamey Telser were joined by a handful of state lawmakers for the celebration, which comes ten days after the new location officially opened to customers.
WORCESTER, MA
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: Town Seeking A Night Custodial Worker For Middle School

WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington is hiring a Night Custodial Worker at the Middle School:. TOWN OF WILMINGTON PUBLIC BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT CUSTODIAL WORKER. Reporting To: Superintendent of Public Buildings or designee. Wages: $898.48/wk. Location: Middle School. Location subject to change. Hours: 2:30PM to 10:30PM. School Vacation Hours...
WILMINGTON, MA
College of the Holy Cross

‘Very Surreal’: Holy Cross Student Helps Organize Wu-Tang Clan, Nas Concert Tour During Summer Internship

Martell Audate ’24 grew up about 40 miles east of Worcester in Milton, Massachusetts. When he arrived on The Hill, he knew little about the city the College of the Holy Cross calls home. As a rising junior, though, Audate discovered the beat of Worcester through an internship that placed him near the center of the hip-hop universe.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester resident Amanda Shearstone petitioning to legalize raising chickens in city

WORCESTER, Mass. - Amanda Shearstone built a chicken coop in her backyard in 2020, while she like many others had to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. She wanted the fresh eggs for her family and to be able to live a more sustainable lifestyle. But, it’s illegal to raise chickens in Worcester, and Shearstone was unaware until she got a cease and desist letter from the city.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Worcester has only school buses in state with high-tech extras

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWORCESTER - A new fleet of high-tech school buses will be rolling out of the Worcester School District this fall.The district ended its contract with Durham School Services and decided to take its bussing situation in-house. As a result, the district bought new buses. They are the only school buses in the state that feature collision mitigation, lane assistance and speed control."If you are approaching a stop, and you don't brake, it's going to brake for you,"  Assistant Director of Worcester Public Schools Michael Freeman said, "If you are going above the speed limit, it...
WORCESTER, MA
Caught in Southie

National Thrift Shop Day – Celebrate in the Neighborhood

Southie has a Boston Magazine Best of Boston winner for consignment shop – Covet – perfect for celebrating National Thrift Shop Day!. Make a plan to hunt and gather and find some designers hidden in the racks of Covet! Think Gucci, Prada and Celine! You may even come across some one of kind vintage gems! Here are some tips to help you navigate second hand shopping like a boss!
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester County Sheriff's Office holds canal district clean up

WORCESTER, Mass. - Crews of volunteers spent Thursday morning cleaning up streets in Worcester's canal district. "We are covering from Union Station down to Kelley Square," said local business owner Ed Russo. "Hitting Water Street, Harding Street, Green Street." What You Need To Know. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office held...
WORCESTER, MA
yourtravelcap.com

The Abandoned Medfield State Hospital

Benny and I love exploring abandoned places in New England. The Medfield State Hospital consists of many buildings located on over 316 acres. Please note: The Town of Medfield has plans to update the campus and use it for cultural events. Although it’s possible that this post will soon be dated, revitalizing these old buildings is definitely a worthwhile endeavor.

