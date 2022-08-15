Read full article on original website
Related
Enough politics before law: The US must abandon presidential privilege and prosecute Donald Trump
When President Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon in 1974, many Americans were appalled. In fact, it's widely assumed to have been a decisive factor in Ford's 1976 loss to Jimmy Carter. Still, there was a general sense of relief among the public that the Watergate saga was over. Ford had wanted Nixon to show contrition as a condition of the pardon but the disgraced former president refused. Ford issued the pardon anyway, absolving him of all crimes committed while he was president. Nixon did eventually issue a fairly gracious acknowledgment after he received the pardon. It's the closest thing to an apology Richard Nixon ever gave the country:
Slate
No, Donald Trump Is Not the Forever Boss of Classified Records
In the days since former President Donald Trump announced on his social media platform that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had executed a search warrant at his home and business at Mar-a-Lago, there has been much discussion as to what authorities Trump has or had as a former president and what laws or regulations he may have violated by possessing documents with classification markings outside of proper controls. This has led to the repeating of many myths and misunderstandings, often by the former president himself, as to presidential authority relating to classified information.
Vox
To understand what the Trump investigation might do to America, look at Israel
In the wake of the Mar-a-Lago search, Donald Trump’s legal woes have become the biggest issue in the country. There are at least four ongoing criminal investigations that touch Trump and his business interests, any one of which could eventually yield an indictment. So what happens if, for the...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
RELATED PEOPLE
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Beast
Trump’s Big Mouth Sets Up Top-Secret Case Against Him
Former President Donald Trump’s long history of imprudent tweets may have come back to haunt him—by strengthening any Justice Department case that the documents he improperly kept after leaving the White House were still indeed top secret. “It is poetic how much of this litigation—were he to be...
Maybe it’s time to let Trump take the fall he’s earned
Trumpty Dumpty had a great fall And won’t be back to finish his wall. All MAGA’s horses and all MAGA’s men, Can’t put Trumpty Dumpty back together again. The legal, political, and financial troubles for former president Donald Trump have magnified exponentially this week and, as they say in the political world, “the optics are not […] The post Maybe it’s time to let Trump take the fall he’s earned appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MSNBC
GOP focuses on the Hillary Clinton email mess it doesn’t remember
For Donald Trump’s critics, his Mar-a-Lago scandal has brought to mind the mess surrounding Hillary Clinton’s emails, and for good reason. Republicans and much of the political world spent years treating the Democrat’s email server protocols as one of the defining controversies of the era — with many on the right calling for her prosecution for allegedly mishandling classified information.
bloomberglaw.com
Trump Asks Appeals Court to Bar New York Probe of His Assets (1)
Probe is ‘harassing and overreaching,’ lawyer tells court. ’s lawyer asked a federal appeals court to block New York’s investigation into potentially fraudulent asset valuations at his sprawling real-estate company, extending his legal battle over the three-year-old probe. The investigation by New York Attorney General. Letitia James.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eric Trump Says He Will Reveal FBI Raid Surveillance Tape
The former president's son has suggested the surveillance tapes captured improper behavior by the FBI agents.
Donald Trump Flack Says Email Reveals Who Took Passports From Mar-a-Lago
A Trump spokesman says the passports were seized by agents meant to protect sensitive documents, contradicting a reported statement from the Justice Department.
Washington Examiner
FBI boss grilled on 'deeply rooted political infection' after Hunter Biden whistleblower
A top Republican senator is pressing FBI Director Christopher Wray on the “deeply rooted political infection” within the bureau, demanding answers about allegations that the FBI wrongly labeled evidence about Hunter Biden as “disinformation” in 2020. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) told Wray in a letter that...
The People Who Can’t Stop Making Excuses for Trump
Since the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago on Monday, August 8, the MAGA airwaves have been filled with people making excuses for Donald Trump. These excuses have run from the benign (minimizing the allegations) to the ridiculous (suggesting this was an FBI plot to incriminate Trump). Some say more about the people making them than they do about Trump, like a kind of political Rorschach test in which the excuse makers reveal their own legislative fantasies or political agendas.
U.S. v. Donald Trump: What comes after FBI raid? I know one thing: Be afraid
The Department of Justice is now formally investigating Donald Trump for serious possible, crimes including violating the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice in connection to his unlawful possession of top secret and highly classified materials. During a court-ordered search of his Mar-a-Lago resort and home last week, the FBI...
MSNBC
The ‘unprecedented’ argument isn’t the winner the GOP thinks it is
The first official confirmation that the FBI had executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago came, oddly enough, from Donald Trump himself. The Republican issued an odd, 340-word written statement, whining incessantly about a great many things, including modern precedent. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the...
Over 50% of Americans expect another civil war in the coming years
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. For whatever reason, violence has always been a part of American culture, but it has surged at an alarming rate in the last decade. Politically motivated violent organizations have also been on the rise since violent fights between political groups have been widely covered. According to a recent study, one in every five Americans feels that violence driven by political motives is justified, at least sometimes.
Opinion: First Republicans attacked the FBI. Look who they're coming for now
Republicans have been railing against the Inflation Reduction Act, and there's one provision they really dislike: The plan to bolster the beleaguered Internal Revenue Service. Investigative journalist Casey Michel writes that the GOP has been trying for years to starve the IRS of revenue and resources, but the bill will inject $80 billion into the agency.
Comments / 0