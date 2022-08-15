ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil giant Esso wins High Court injunction to stop protesters disrupting pipeline construction

By Andy Gregory
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YYtj2_0hINYM5700

The High Court has granted Esso an interim injunction to prevent protesters disrupting construction work on a vast aviation fuel pipeline in the south of England.

The oil giant, which is owned by ExxonMobil , received development consent in October 2020 to replace 90km of pipe between Hampshire and the firm’s terminal storage facility near Heathrow Airport – a project it insists will help keep 100 tankers a day off the road.

But activists warn the new pipeline will more than double the flow of fuel to Heathrow and accused Esso of continuing “to plan for growth in climate-destroying fossil fuel use” while the “world is on fire”.

Protesters have sought to disrupt the construction of the new pipeline by interfering with equipment, “attacking” it with angle grinders, and tunneling underground where the pipeline crosses the M25 in the Surrey borough of Runnymede, a judge was told.

Activist Scott Breen, also known as “Digger Down”, appears to have now been camped out for a fortnight in the tunnel at Chertsey, which lawyers for Esso told the High Court was at a “sensitive” position near the motorway needed by the firm’s contractors for access.

Esso was granted an interim injunction against Mr Breen and “persons unknown” following a hearing before Mr Justice Eyre at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Monday.

The oil giant had urgently sought the injunction to prevent people from “conspiring to injure” its business “by unlawful means”, Esso’s lawyer Timothy Morshead QC, said in written submissions.

“The unlawful means in question consist of the actual and threatened trespasses to goods and also to land which [Esso] has experienced – and which continues to be threatened against the pipeline project,” Mr Morshead said.

He added: “The activities carried out by some protesters go far beyond lawful and peaceful protest, and give rise to serious health and safety concerns.”

The company sought an order only applying to acts “with the intention of preventing or impeding construction of the Southampton to London Pipeline Project”, Mr Morshead said.

In his ruling, Mr Justice Eyre said there was “material indicating an agreement between a number of persons to disrupt the construction of the pipeline, to do so by entry onto private land and/or land which is enclosed for the purposes of the construction of the pipeline”.

He said the purpose of this was to “harm” Esso “by preventing it building the pipeline which it is authorised to build”, and said there had been “threats of further disruption” posted on the internet.

The judge noted that protest action came against a background of “strongly-held beliefs and concerns about the effect of air travel” and said he considered the “legitimate public interest in the changes to the climate”.

But he concluded an injunction was “proportionate and necessary to ensure that [Esso] is permitted to carry on its lawful activities”. He set a date of 7 September for the injunction, which has geographical limits, to be reconsidered by the court.

The judge said he was “just about persuaded” to order an injunction against Mr Breen, who was not represented at court. He noted that on social media Mr Breen had accepted that he had been asked to leave his pit by Esso and Runnymede Borough Council but he had not done so.

Mr Breen has 72 hours to remove himself once the order is served to him, the judge said.

The activist – who last year said he had spent 19 days in a tunnel near London’s Euston Station while protesting the HS2 rail project – said in a statement shortly after “locking on” at the Chertsey tunnel: “As the UK experiences record breaking temperatures, ExxonMobil continues to plan for growth in climate destroying fossil fuel use.

“Our world is on fire and ExxonMobil is pouring fuel onto the flames. The current pipeline still has at least twenty years of useful life left, time which could be used to scale back air travel and develop zero carbon alternatives.”

Extinction Rebellion warned that the new pipeline will be wider than the existing pipeline – built in 1972 – “enabling the new pipe to supply 140 per cent more aviation fuel to Heathrow, aiding further expansion and increased flight numbers”.

Additional reporting by PA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Neighbours tell of their relief after millionaire, 70, was jailed for six weeks for refusing to tear down 'Britain's best man cave' that he built in illegal 10,000ft extension

Neighbours of a millionaire who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' have said it is 'the beginning of the end' after the homeowner was jailed for refusing to tear it down. Graham Wildin, 70, will spend six weeks behind bars for not demolishing his 10,000ft extension, which includes a cinema,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Priti Patel signs deal to send ‘foreign criminals’ back to Pakistan

Priti Patel has signed a deal to send “foreign criminals and immigration offenders” from the UK back to Pakistan.The Home Secretary met with Pakistan’s interior secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and high commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement on Wednesday.I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UKPriti PatelMs Patel said: “I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK.“The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Exxonmobil#Ne High Museum Of Art#Protest#Business Industry#Linus Business#The High Court#Chertsey
BBC

Manston: Government permission granted for freight airport

The government has granted permission for Manston Airport to be turned into an air freight hub. Last year the High Court ordered the Department for Transport to reconsider its decision to grant permission for the works in east Kent. Owners RiverOak said it will now push on with a £500m...
WORLD
BBC

Train strikes: Passengers face disruption as rail services hit

Train passengers have been facing more disruption, with only 20% of services running on Thursday due to strikes. Half of Britain's lines are closed as more than 45,000 rail workers walk out in a row over pay, jobs and conditions. Some routes have no services, and where they are operating,...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Fire under railway arches near London Bridge ‘severely disrupt’ train services

Rail services have been disrupted and buildings evacuated due to a large fire causing “bursts of black smoke” under railway arches in central London.Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to the blaze on Union Street in Southwark on Wednesday morning, where the railway arch was completely alight according to London Fire Brigade.Train operator Southeastern said all routes through nearby London Bridge station were “severely disrupted”.Local student Lauren Chopin lives in an apartment two minutes’ walk from the fire and said she had to wear a mask in her apartment due to the fumes.Huge car park fire underneath...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
BBC

Arriva North West bus drivers to vote on new pay offer

A bus strike which has seen services in North-West England cancelled for more than three weeks could end next week. Arriva North West (ANW) said it had made an improved pay offer which Unite and GMB unions would put to a members' vote on Monday and Tuesday. The bus company...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Train station plans approved

Plans for a train station at Doncaster Sheffield Airport have been approved by the Department for Transport (DfT). It would link the airport with the Lincoln to Sheffield line. However, the plans hinge on the airport remaining open, with owners Peel stating in July the site "may no longer be...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Tesco shopper stabbed after getting into argument with another customer inside Express store

A Tesco shopper was stabbed with a Swiss army knife after getting into an argument with a fellow customer at a branch of the supermarket chain in northeast London.The Metropolitan Police has released an image of a man they want to speak to in relation to the attack on Francis Road, Waltham Forest, on 14 July.The victim, a 39-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as not life-threatening but he was "incredibly shaken" by his ordeal.Police said the victim visited a Tesco Express store on Leytonstone High Road at around 5.03pm. He got into an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rail strike disrupts Devon and Cornwall services

Rail services across Devon and Cornwall have been disrupted with the first of two national strikes under way. Great Western Railway (GWR) is not running services on many routes, including all of those in Cornwall, plus branch lines in Devon. South Western Railway's London-to-Exeter trains have also been cancelled. Nationally...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Fears of North-South divide after A-level grade dip

A North-South regional divide has emerged in A-level results, as the first exam results since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic also showed a dip in top grades.In a blow to Downing Street’s levelling up agenda, analysis has revealed a sharper decrease in A* and A grades handed out in the North East of England compared with the South East.A social mobility charity said the government needed to do more to address disparities, while Labour’s shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Students in the North East are no less capable, but after 12 years of Conservative governments they’re seeing their...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Rail union bosses warn pay dispute will continue ‘for as long as it takes’

Rail union leaders have warned the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions will continue “for as long as it takes” as a fresh strike caused travel chaos on Thursday.Tens of thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and Unite walked out, affecting Network Rail and train operators across the country.Only around one in five trains ran, with some areas having no services all day.Another strike will be held on Saturday while RMT members on London Underground and London Overground, and some bus drivers in the capital in Unite, will take...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Russian MIG-31 fighter jet carried out an 'unsafe close pass' of an RAF spy plane while it was in international airspace over Norwegian and Barents Seas, MoD reveals after Moscow claimed British aircraft crossed its state border

A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet made an 'unsafe close pass' of an RAF spy plane yesterday, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, after Moscow claimed the plane had infringed on its airspace. The RAF spyplane was flying over the Norwegian and Barents seas on Monday on a flight path which...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

TfL Tube, London bus and UK train strike dates: Travel advice and everything you need to know as thousands of RMT workers walk out and Britons work from home to avoid chaos

The summer of rail strikes continues this week, with train services crippled by the industrial action which has seen just one in five trains running today. Stations across the country are being affected by the ongoing strike action, which has now seeped into the London Underground network, with a Tube strike set to send the capital into chaos tomorrow.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Sedgemoor District Council to vote on business park travellers' site

Land near a former distribution centre in Somerset could be turned into a designated travellers' site if councillors approve plans. The proposed site is on land beside the former Argos building at Huntworth Business Park in Bridgwater. It was used as an unofficial travellers' site from July 2020 to November...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

796K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy