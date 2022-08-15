Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy goes on trial for rape

The trial of Premier League footballer Benjamin Mendy got underway in Chester on Monday, 15 August.

Mendy is accused of eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault.

Footage shows the 28-year-old, who was suspended by Manchester City after he was charged, arriving at court for the hearing.

The player will stand trial alongside co-accused Louis Saha Matturi, who is accused of eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault.

Both men deny the charges against them.

