Read full article on original website
Related
gilavalleycentral.net
Voice of the Valley: Safford’s New Conservation Program
Safford Utility Director Jason Brimhall, Safford Mayor Jason Kouts and Safford City Manager John Cassella discuss the city’s new conservation program.
gilavalleycentral.net
Graham County proactive on wildfire
SAFFORD — Graham County announced it is accepting bids for a project that is hoped will help keep potential wildfire at bay. The county is looking for someone to remove about 180 acres of tamarisk, creating 12 fire breaks along the Gila River corridor, from San Jose on the east to San Carlos on the west. The work is to be completed by April 15, 2023.
gilavalleycentral.net
Pioneer History: George Larsen and Hannah Helena Roseberry Larsen
Santaquin, Sevier, Utah, was the setting for the birth of Hannah Helena Roseberry and her twin, Charles Lewis on 2 October 1861 to Helena Erickson and Carl Nils Roseberry. They were the second set of twins born to this couple—the first to be born in America, having recently arrived from Sweden. A set of triplets came three years later with the surviving one being Louisa Christina who grew up and was married to Joseph Knight Rogers.
gilaherald.com
Jail Booking Report for August 9 – 15
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Aug. 9 – 15, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. August...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gilavalleycentral.net
Local balloonists say Extravaganza is moving forward
SAFFORD — The Gila Valley Balloon Extravaganza is not dead. That’s according to Susan and Greg Lindsey, owners of AZ Air Ventures. In a message to Gila Valley Central, the Lindseys said they are planning a third Balloon Extravaganza for the New Year’s holiday. “We’ve done this...
gilavalleycentral.net
Financial losses result in Balloon Extravaganza cancellation
SAFFORD — Executive Director Vance Bryce recommended to the Graham County Chamber of Commerce Events and Finance Committees to discontinue organizing the Gila Valley Balloon Extravaganza starting this year. The members of each committee accepted the recommendation. Last New Year, the event drew 20 hot air balloon pilots to the Gila Valley in a spectacular aerial display of bright colors and skillful maneuvering.
gilavalleycentral.net
Red Lamp becomes Thatcher Commercial Plaza
THATCHER — Approving the final plat for the Town of Thatcher’s new commercial park was the easy part. Selecting a name was a different matter. The council voted unanimously Monday to approve the plat for the new Thatcher Commercial Plaza, formerly known as Red Lamp. Approval was required...
gilavalleycentral.net
Kevin Peck appointed EAC dean; Eric Bejarano appointed director of EAC SBDC
THATCHER — Eastern Arizona College has appointed Kevin Peck – the former director of Eastern Arizona College’s Small Business Development Center (EAC SBDC) – as dean of business, computers, industrial technical education, and prison programs. Eric Bejarano has been appointed to take Peck’s place as the new EAC SBDC director.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gilavalleycentral.net
Voice of the Valley: Get A Grip Open House & Ribbon Cutting
Nick Bingham from Get A Grip and Kay Marchionne from the Graham County Chamber of Commerce discuss Get A Grip open house and ribbon-cutting.
gilavalleycentral.net
Constance Lorraine Mayo
Constance Lorraine Mayo, of Safford, entered into rest eternal Tuesday morning, August 9, 2022, at the Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, with her husband of 58 years, Bob, watching over her. She was 81. Connie was born in Pennsylvania to David and Virginia Wilson. She enlisted in the United States...
gilavalleycentral.net
Chamber ribbon-cutting at Get a Grip this Saturday
SAFFORD — The Graham County Chamber of Commerce announced its next ribbon-cutting will take place Saturday, Aug. 20, at Get A Grip Resurfacing. “We started right around November 2017, and that’s kind of why we’re here now,” said Get A Grip Resurfacing co-owner Nick Bingham. “We’re having an open house, but it’s more like an anniversary. We’re celebrating the five-year anniversary of our business Get A Grip.”
gilavalleycentral.net
Edward Brian Maloy
Edward Brian Maloy, of Safford, entered into eternal life Friday evening, August 12, 2022, at the Haven of Safford. He was 73. Ed was born in El Paso, Texas, on July 25, 1949, and was adopted at birth by Leslie Grover Maloy and Nelda Pomeroy Maloy. He grew up in Safford, Arizona, where he played football and later went to Eastern Arizona College.
Comments / 0