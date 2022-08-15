ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham County, AZ

Graham County proactive on wildfire

SAFFORD — Graham County announced it is accepting bids for a project that is hoped will help keep potential wildfire at bay. The county is looking for someone to remove about 180 acres of tamarisk, creating 12 fire breaks along the Gila River corridor, from San Jose on the east to San Carlos on the west. The work is to be completed by April 15, 2023.
Pioneer History: George Larsen and Hannah Helena Roseberry Larsen

Santaquin, Sevier, Utah, was the setting for the birth of Hannah Helena Roseberry and her twin, Charles Lewis on 2 October 1861 to Helena Erickson and Carl Nils Roseberry. They were the second set of twins born to this couple—the first to be born in America, having recently arrived from Sweden. A set of triplets came three years later with the surviving one being Louisa Christina who grew up and was married to Joseph Knight Rogers.
Jail Booking Report for August 9 – 15

Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Aug. 9 – 15, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. August...
Local balloonists say Extravaganza is moving forward

SAFFORD — The Gila Valley Balloon Extravaganza is not dead. That’s according to Susan and Greg Lindsey, owners of AZ Air Ventures. In a message to Gila Valley Central, the Lindseys said they are planning a third Balloon Extravaganza for the New Year’s holiday. “We’ve done this...
Financial losses result in Balloon Extravaganza cancellation

SAFFORD — Executive Director Vance Bryce recommended to the Graham County Chamber of Commerce Events and Finance Committees to discontinue organizing the Gila Valley Balloon Extravaganza starting this year. The members of each committee accepted the recommendation. Last New Year, the event drew 20 hot air balloon pilots to the Gila Valley in a spectacular aerial display of bright colors and skillful maneuvering.
Red Lamp becomes Thatcher Commercial Plaza

THATCHER — Approving the final plat for the Town of Thatcher’s new commercial park was the easy part. Selecting a name was a different matter. The council voted unanimously Monday to approve the plat for the new Thatcher Commercial Plaza, formerly known as Red Lamp. Approval was required...
Kevin Peck appointed EAC dean; Eric Bejarano appointed director of EAC SBDC

THATCHER — Eastern Arizona College has appointed Kevin Peck – the former director of Eastern Arizona College’s Small Business Development Center (EAC SBDC) – as dean of business, computers, industrial technical education, and prison programs. Eric Bejarano has been appointed to take Peck’s place as the new EAC SBDC director.
Constance Lorraine Mayo

Constance Lorraine Mayo, of Safford, entered into rest eternal Tuesday morning, August 9, 2022, at the Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, with her husband of 58 years, Bob, watching over her. She was 81. Connie was born in Pennsylvania to David and Virginia Wilson. She enlisted in the United States...
Chamber ribbon-cutting at Get a Grip this Saturday

SAFFORD — The Graham County Chamber of Commerce announced its next ribbon-cutting will take place Saturday, Aug. 20, at Get A Grip Resurfacing. “We started right around November 2017, and that’s kind of why we’re here now,” said Get A Grip Resurfacing co-owner Nick Bingham. “We’re having an open house, but it’s more like an anniversary. We’re celebrating the five-year anniversary of our business Get A Grip.”
Edward Brian Maloy

Edward Brian Maloy, of Safford, entered into eternal life Friday evening, August 12, 2022, at the Haven of Safford. He was 73. Ed was born in El Paso, Texas, on July 25, 1949, and was adopted at birth by Leslie Grover Maloy and Nelda Pomeroy Maloy. He grew up in Safford, Arizona, where he played football and later went to Eastern Arizona College.
