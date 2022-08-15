Santaquin, Sevier, Utah, was the setting for the birth of Hannah Helena Roseberry and her twin, Charles Lewis on 2 October 1861 to Helena Erickson and Carl Nils Roseberry. They were the second set of twins born to this couple—the first to be born in America, having recently arrived from Sweden. A set of triplets came three years later with the surviving one being Louisa Christina who grew up and was married to Joseph Knight Rogers.

