Minnesota's top mobsters: When organized crime ruled the state

In the midst of the Northern pines and quaint Scandinavian communities of the early 1930s, a sinister underbelly of organized crime was brewing in Minnesota. While St. Paul was considered a crook’s haven for mobsters to lay low, the infamous Al Capone was known to wander up North for rest and respite.
KIMT

Couple fatally shot in St. Paul, 5 young children present

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman in a St. Paul home where five children under the age of 10 were present, officials say. Police spokesman Sgt. David McCabe says one of the children called 911 Tuesday night to summon...
UPI News

Thomas Lane to serve federal sentence in Colorado

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, who was sentenced to 2 1/2 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights, will serve his time at a low-security federal prison camp in Colorado. Lane, who is scheduled to start his sentence on Aug. 30, was initially recommended to...
fox9.com

Uber passenger dies after fiery wreck in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman who was riding as a passenger in an Uber vehicle that was involved in a fiery wreck earlier this month in St. Paul has died, police say. Police and fire crews were called out in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 7 for the serious crash at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Marshall Street.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

18% of Minnesotans who applied for "Hero Pay" checks will not receive them

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Roughly 18% of people who applied won't be getting a hero pay check from the state of Minnesota. Minnesota's Department of Labor yesterday denied nearly 215 thousand applications for checks for people who worked during the worst of the coronavirus. The state says most of the rejected requests were because people didn't fill-out the forms properly, but people were also told 'No' because they maxed-out their unemployment benefits or simply didn't qualify.
KARE 11

Suspected catalytic converter thieves lead police on chase across Twin Cities

Two suspects are in custody and facing charges following an interrupted catalytic converter theft and subsequent chase that wound across the Twin Cities overnight. Brooklyn Park police say the incident started around 11:15 p.m. Sunday when a citizen called 911 to report a catalytic converter theft in progress on the 700 block of Pearson Parkway. Squads responded, located the reported suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
CBS News

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in central Minnesota

SPENCER BROOK, Minn. -- Officials say a central Minnesota motorcyclist died after hitting a deer Saturday afternoon. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 55-year-old Daniel Meade died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries due to motorcycle-deer collision." The crash occurred on County Road 5 and Baugh Street in...
MinnPost

State denies more than 214,000 people for frontline worker bonuses

KMSP’s Theo Keith reports Minnesota issued denials to more than 214,000 people who applied for frontline worker bonuses. Nearly 1.2 million people applied, making just over 985,000 eligible as far as we know right now — more than expected. The final number eligible isn’t clear yet, as people who were sent a denial can appeal through Aug. 31.
CBS Minnesota

How does Minnesota enforce the E-ZPass/carpool lanes?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thousands of Minnesota drivers are breaking a rule of the road every day to avoid traffic on Twin Cities interstates. We wanted to know: How does the state enforce the E-ZPass/carpool lanes? On four stretches of metro interstates spanning 90 miles, E-ZPass/carpool lanes help alleviate traffic for the benefit of certain drivers.According to MNDOT, in 2021 an average of more than 24,331 vehicles used the lanes during peak hours (6 a.m. - 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.) per day.The majority were carpools vehicles at 63 percent. Buses made up 2 percent. Another 18 percent were...
redlakenationnews.com

Twin Cities plastic surgeon's license revoked after molestation accusations

State regulators have revoked the license of a Minneapolis plastic surgeon repeatedly accused over many years of molesting female clients during appointments. The Minnesota Board of Medical Practice issued a statement last week noting that Christopher Kovanda is no longer licensed to practice medicine in Minnesota because of "conduct with a patient which is sexual or may reasonably be interpreted by the patient as sexual, or in any verbal behavior which is seductive or sexually demeaning to a patient."
CBS Minnesota

Drought conditions are damaging some Minnesota homes

SAVAGE, Minn. -- Structures are struggling because of our dry summer.Katie Molitor has noticed small cracks in her home in Savage getting longer and deeper. There are also cracks in her back patio and on the exterior of her foundation walls.Andy Berreth with Innovative Basement Authority says these are symptoms of a house on unstable soil. Drought conditions are one of the causes."What happens is the soil will actually shrink," Berreth said. "As it dries out, it shrinks and when it shrinks, voids actually will occur under the foundation itself."He says the house then twists and torques, and cracks can...
