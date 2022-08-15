Read full article on original website
Death notices for July 30 – Aug. 9
Robert Huston, age 71, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Aug. 9. Thomas Ely, age 70, a resident of Templeton, passed away on Aug. 7. Shannan Edwards, age 59, a resident of San Miguel, passed away on Aug. 6. Gerald Freedman, age 89, a resident of Los Osos, passed...
UC Santa Barbara employee on administrative leave following DUI hit and run collision
California Highway Patrol in Buellton said that the incident was a non-injury hit and run involving two vehicles, and one driver was arrested for driving under the influence. The post UC Santa Barbara employee on administrative leave following DUI hit and run collision appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Fatal crash reported on Taft Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A deadly crash between a pickup and semi-truck happened Monday at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Taft Highway, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. and knocked down a power pole, according to CHP. The semi was blocking middle lanes. More information will be […]
Santa Maria Police seek community help locating missing 16-year-old girl
Santa Maria Police said they are asking for community assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl, Adriana Zaragoza, who was last seen in the 900 block of W. Pershing. The post Santa Maria Police seek community help locating missing 16-year-old girl appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Central Coast man shot to death
Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a fatal shooting on the Central Coast. Santa Maria Police were called to the 300 block of West Newlove Drive early Sunday morning by reports of a shooting. They found a wounded 19-year-old man. Officers say Felix Ivan Antonio of Santa Maria died at the scene.
Elderly woman accidentally crashes car into Orcutt home, minor injuries reported
A 102-year-old woman accidentally crashed her car into her Santa Maria home on Tuesday afternoon but escaped with only minor injuries. The post Elderly woman accidentally crashes car into Orcutt home, minor injuries reported appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Crash on Highway 101 in SLO leaves on person with major injuries
One person suffered major injuries in a crash on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo early Saturday morning. Shortly after 3 a.m., a caller reported a single-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 near the Monterey Street offramp, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. Medics arrived at the scene and provided treatment, after which an ambulance transported the individual to a local trauma center.
UPDATE: Northbound Hwy 101 partially reopens after crash in Santa Maria
A multi-vehicle crash blocked all lanes of traffic on the northbound side of Hwy 101 in Santa Maria Tuesday morning.
Emergency responders head to Hwy 154 for bridge incident
Drivers along Hwy 154 near Goleta can expect to see emergency responders near Stagecoach Rd. Tuesday morning.
19-year-old shot, killed in Santa Maria
A homicide investigation is underway following an early-morning shooting in Santa Maria. No arrests have been announced.
Pismo Beach man sentenced to 120 years to life for long-term molestation of three children
A Pismo Beach man previously found guilty of long-term child molestation was sentenced to 120 years to life, plus three years and eight months, for his convictions. The post Pismo Beach man sentenced to 120 years to life for long-term molestation of three children appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
